Clean hair can mean more than a squeaky-clean scalp — it can also apply to the ingredients you use and signify that you care just as much about what’s in the bottle as how it performs. Skin care and makeup quickly jumped onto the clean beauty bandwagon, and hair care is finally closing the gap. Now you can buy products for a range of hair types and textures that don’t skimp on efficacy all while being good for the planet. Not to mention, they’ll look chic in your shower and vanity.

Today, the category is about so much more than what’s in a product. How the ingredients are sourced and the materials used for all of the packaging are equally important factors for brands to consider. But since there isn’t a regulated standard, clean beauty can have a different definition for everyone. At TZR, we interpret it through ingredients and sustainability standards. That means no controversial additives like parabens and phthalates, being cruelty-free, and using eco-friendly packaging, such as materials that are completely recyclable and/or made from partially recycled materials, as well as brands that take a serious effort to reduce environmental waste. With that in mind, here are the best clean hair care brands to add to your wash day lineup and beyond.

Blu&Green Blu&Green Weekly Repair Mask $38 See On Blu&Green James Pecis has built his name over decades styling the hair of A-listers like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Kaia Gerber, creating editorial looks for legendary titles like a slew of international editions of Vogue, as well as with brands like Chanel, Hermès, and Thom Browne. Working with countless hair brands and heads of hair made him realize the importance of using products that allow him to achieve a vision while doing as little damage as possible to the planet. That’s why he started Blu&Green, a hair care brand that delivers an impressive performance without toxins, aerosols, or plastic. All about boosting hair health while minimizing their carbon footprint, the products are designed for all hair types. The Weekly Repair Mask is highly concentrated and in just 5 to 10 minutes transforms hair to be stronger, silkier, and more flexible.

Crown Affair Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Mousse $38 See On Crown Affair Founder Dianna Cohen isn’t a hairstylist or cosmetic chemist — she’s someone who simply loved hair care and knew it could be better and do better. Crown Affair was launched to emphasize the ritual of caring for hair, with clean ingredients, efficacious formulas, and handmade tools, making your routine feel like an indulgence instead of a chore. The Texturizing Air Dry Mousse is in line with their philosophy of embracing your natural texture, defining waves and curls while adding volume and fighting frizz.

Briogeo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo $42 See On Briogeo Nancy Twine grew up making beauty treatments from scratch with her mother in the kitchen. With her background as a chemist and doctor, her mom knew how to emulsify oil and water and use natural ingredients to make bespoke lotion and potions that fit their needs. When her mom suddenly passed away, Twine decided to leave a career in finance to pursue what brought her happiness: crafting beauty treatments. As the Founder and CEO of Briogeo, the brand is all about mindfully made plant-based hair care for all types and textures. The Charcoal + Coconut Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo boosts scalp health and reduces dry scalp flaking after just one use with coconut, mint, and tea tree oils to detox and hydrate.

The Rootist The Rootist BioBrew Fermented Strengthening Serum $48 See On Sephora Fermentation is at the heart of everything The Rootist does. Their proprietary Rootbiomic Ferment is in every product, a multivitamin superfood that focuses on the health of the root, scalp and hair. Believing all three are connected, the biotechnology brand treats the root, scalp, and strand as a whole for the strongest hair possible. The holistic brand builds sustainability in every step of the way, from ingredients to packaging. The brand’s hero product, the BioBrew Fermented Stregnthening Serum, is a leave-in bi-phase serum spray for the scalp and hair that fights frizz for up to 72 hours, works as a heat protectant, and repairs damage, leaving hair three times stronger.

Virtue Virtue Recovery Shampoo $42 See On Virtue A single ingredient was the reason this brand was founded. Alpha Keratin 60ku is a protein that can truly transform hair. Discovered by a group of bio-scientists, it makes up 90% of our hair, skin, and nails. It’s keratin in a pure form that the human body recognizes it as its own, and when applied topically, it goes to where it is needed, smoothing, resurfacing and filling in cracks where hair is damaged. All Virtue products contain Alpha Keratin 60ku to help heal hair, plus it reduces frizz and split ends, and increases thickness and color vibrancy. The Recovery Shampoo repairs damage every time you suds up while removing buildup.

Innersense Organic Beauty Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Hair Mask $30 See On Innersense Organic Beauty Hairstylists Greg and Joanne Starkman embraced clean beauty long before it was a trend. When their child was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder, they founded Innersense Organic Beauty to create products that wouldn’t compromise on safety for style. Their goal has always been to raise the standards of clean hair care, which they implement by using safe and effective ingredients that focus on the wellness of hair. Loaded with certified organic ingredients like shea butter, tamanu oil, and jojoba oil, the Hydrating Hair Mask is ideal for dry, damaged hair and works to smooth split ends, restore moisture, and fight frizz and breakage.

Rahua Rahua Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier $34 See On Rahua When Fabian Lliguin was volunteering in the Amazonian rainforest, he was struck by the long, healthy, shiny hair of the local women. As a hairstylist in New York City, he needed to learn their secret. Turns out it was rahua oil, which is pressed from a native tree that is rich in omega-9 and other bioactive compounds. Along with his wife, Anna, they decided to create Rahua to give more people access to this miracle ingredient. Every Rahua purchase gives back to the Amazonian rainforest, where they have permanently protected over one million acres. The Hydration Detangler + UV Barrier is a leave-in that blocks humidity and wards off frizz without weighing down hair, enriching it with Amazonian morete oil, rahua oil, and sacha inchi for moisture.

RÕZ RÕZ Milk Hair Serum $52 See On Sephora With a who’s who of celebrity clients — Emma Stone, Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Lily Collins and Natalie Portman are just a few — it’s easy to see why everyone wants a piece of Mara Roszak. The Los Angeles native started training as a hairstylist at just age 15 and had an impressive client roster within two years. Her hair care line, Roz, focuses on formulas that are made with nearly all natural ingredients. That philosophy holds for the packaging too, which includes recyclable aluminum and frosted glass bottles that don’t compromise on her chic, sleek aesthetic. Not your average leave-in conditioner, the Milk Hair Serum is a 3-in-1 that works equally well if you heat style (it protects up to 450°) or air dry.

Aveda Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo $21 $16 See On Aveda Truly the OG clean hair brand, Aveda has been serving clean, natural plant-led products since 1978. Planet and the people have always come first, which is proven by their commitment to the environment — their manufacturing is done with 100% wind power. Every product is vegan and made with green chemistry to reduce waste, plus biotech naturals maximize the performance of plant-based ingredients. Known for their addictive scents, even those are naturally derived. A long-time fan favorite, the Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo clarifies without stripping hair, leaving it squeaky clean and shiny. Made with 97% naturally derived ingredients, it contains micelles to remove impurities and buildup as well as white vinegar to deeply cleanse. Bonus: the scent of certified organic rosemary, peppermint, and spearmint is clinically proven to deliver an energy boost and help with focus.