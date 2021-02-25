The Moschino Fall/Winter 2021 Nail Looks Are So Easy To Recreate At Home

Nail artist Yoko Sakakura took her inspiration for Moschino's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection film (titled "Jungle Red") from Old Hollywood glam — a vibe that matched both the look of the clothes and OPI's new, appropriately named New Hollywood collection. Sakakura used a variety of classic nail shades ranging from bright and bold reds and oranges to pretty pinks to create the looks for the presentation.

"This season starts with the concept of a show within a show within a show within a show, fueled by a dash of time-travel to the sophistication and grandeur of early Hollywood. It’s a mashup of Moschino-isms, stage-lit by a golden spotlight and dappled in escapist nostalgia," Moschino explained in a press release.

For the abstract red nail look below, Sakakura started with an application of OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat. She then polished the nails with two coats of OPI GelColor in Alpine Snow, a crisp white, with 15 Minutes Of Flame, a glimmering fuschia, on top. Then, she used shades Emmy, Have You Seen Oscar, a classic red, and I Am Really An Actress, a glitter-flecked plum, to hand paint diagonal lines on each finger using the OPI Artbrush #6. Finally, she topped the manicure with OPI's GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat.

Courtesy of OPI

The other looks featured bold solid colors, for which Sakakura also used OPI's base and top coats. Some featured the aforementioned Emmy, Have You Seen Oscar while others featured Hollywood & Vibe, a pastel pink and Movie Buff, a soft light pink. See more of Sakakura's work for the Moschino video below and shop some of the shades included in the presentation.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.