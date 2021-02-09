This year is a big one for Clarins, who is kicking off 2021 with 11 new products. What's more, the label became carbon neutral in 2020 and is kicking off 2021 with a renewed approach to its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. That starts with a commitment to prioritize "care for people and the planet," and a mission to become B-corp certified by 2023. (The B-Corp certification connotes a "new kind of business that balances purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. This is a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good," the Clarins website explains.)

Clarins has been early to adopt practices that benefit the environment before it became standard. For example, in 1999, it stopped using plastic bags entirely, and in 2014, the brand banned the use of plastic beads in exfoliators. By 2025, the goal is to "achieve organic certification for 80% of the plants we use, have packaging that is 100% recyclable, become plastic neutral, and reduce carbon emissions by 30%," Clarins states in a press release.

As for the aforementioned new products, there are a lot. There's a collection of seven cleansers and three toners added to Clarins' iconic lineup, as well as the hero, the new Total Eye Lift, which launches on Feb. 8. The cleansers include three aimed at makeup removal — the Cleansing Micellar Water for a fast fix, the Velvet Cleansing Milk for a gentle cleanse, and the Total Cleansing Oil to cut through heavy-duty makeup. But that's not all. There's also the Purifying Gentle Foaming Cleanser, with meadowsweet, a derivative of salicylic acid for combination to oily skin, the Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser, infused with aloe vera for normal to dry skin, the Soothing Gentle Foaming Cleanser, which uses calming chamomile and organic shea butter to nourish very dry and sensitive skin, and the Gentle Renewing Cleansing Mousse, which uses tamarind pulp extract (containing AHAs) to gently exfoliate and brighten, for all skin types.

The toners correspond to the same skin groups and use similar ingredients. The Purifying Toning Lotion combines aforementioned meadowsweet and witch hazel to tighten pores. The Soothing Toning Lotion contains chamomile and purple coneflower for calm, hydrated skin, and the Hydrating Toning Lotion, which uses aloe vera and fig extract to balance and hydrate.

The pièce de résistance of the 2021 launches is the Total Eye Lift, a cream designed to make both an immediate and long-term impact. Eyes have 22 tiny muscles that are in near constant use —in talking, smiling, and blinking — yet the area features some of the thinnest skin. Clarins sought to address that with the heroes in this product — the "lift-smoothing duo," a combination of organic harungana extract and cassie flower wax, which the brand says "visibly tightens skin and smoothes wrinkles for an immediate 'lift' effect." Organic guarana and plant-based caffeine address puffiness. Escin from horse chestnut and albizia help reduce dark circles.

