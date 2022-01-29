Fashion Girl Brides Are Loving This Out-Of-The-Box Nail Trend

Between signing your marriage certificate, taking wedding photos, and fielding constant requests to see your wedding ring, your hands will likely get a lot of attention on your big day. So, the manicure better be good, right? And with all the options at your literal fingertips — gel, acrylic, dip, natural, and more colors than you can count — rifling through wedding nail ideas can be overwhelming to say the very least. So where does one even start?

Well, there are several things to consider here and questions to ask yourself. Maybe you want to incorporate your wedding colors into your manicure? Or match your bridesmaid dresses and wedding bouquet? Perhaps you want to keep things classy with short natural nails or go bold with gel nails and interesting shapes.

No matter what avenue you’re gravitating toward, rest assured, there is a wedding manicure look for you. And if you need visual inspiration, allow these beauty-obsessed fashion brides to guide you towards your dream wedding manicure. From classic bridal ivory manis to intricate nail art and negative space designs, the five IRL wedding moments below will be great fodder for your inspiration board.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Carly Cardellino

Taylor Ayers Welsh

Laura Lajiness Kaupke

Tira Urquhart