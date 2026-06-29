In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Shawna Hudson is testing CeraVe’s Invisible Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50.

Whenever a mineral sunscreen formula claims to be “invisible” on the skin, I’m typically immediately suspicious. As a Brown woman, I can tell you firsthand that most SPFs that make this claim don’t really mean it. Living in California, I also definitely have to make sun protection a priority. However, it’s been somewhat of a frustrating road trying to find one that works well for darker skin tones and doesn’t feel chalky, heavy, or sticky on my skin. Luckily, CeraVe decided to throw me (and all the other white cast-haters out there) a bone in the form of its buzzy new Invisible Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50.

Better yet, on top of delivering on its cast-free promise, this no-fuss sunscreen can conveniently be found at your local drugstore (*very* key in this economy). So don’t be surprised if you see this mineral SPF all over your TikTok and Instagram this summer, along with the dermatologist-favorite brand’s cult-favorite cleansers and moisturizers.

If you’re like me and have been desperate for a truly invisible sun screen for Black and Brown skin that doesn’t clog pores or cause irritation, keep reading. I’m sharing all my honest thoughts on this formula, below.

Fast Facts

Price: $17.

Size: 1.67 fl oz/48 mL.

Best For: Sun protection, acne-prone skin, sensitive skin, a wide range of skin tones.

Ingredient Highlights: All-mineral sunscreen actives (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide), ceramides, glycerin, “MVE” technology, niacinamide.

What We Like: Absorbs quickly, truly “invisible” on darker skin tones, affordable, great for sensitive or acne-prone skin, provides SPF 50 sun protection.

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good.

Rating: 5/5.

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish.

The Formula

Keeping true to CeraVe’s brand DNA, this formula contains ceramides that both support the skin barrier and work to repair it if you’re experiencing any damage (breakouts, redness, and sensitivity). Ceramides can also help calm the skin and reduce transepidermal water loss, resulting in increased moisture in the skin’s outermost layer. This makes it a great option to use year-round, especially if you live in a drier climate. It also contains the brand’s proprietary MVE (multi-vescular emulsion) technology, which works to gradually release moisturizing ingredients over time for longer-lasting hydration.

Next, it’s packed with other classic skin care favorites like glycerin for even more added hydration and niacinamide, which provides a host of other benefits. For starters, niacinamide also works to strengthen the skin barrier while balancing oil production and minimizing the appearance of pores. It can also reduce inflammation, acts as a protective antioxidant, and helps to fade dark spots, making it a powerhouse ingredient for all skin types.

Finally, the formula contains mineral-only sunscreen filters titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. If your skin is extremely sensitive and you can’t tolerate a chemical formula, this sunscreen is your ticket.

Shawna Hudson

My Experience & Results

My skin is extremely sensitive and acne-prone so I largely stay away from chemical formulas, which can be irritating. But while as a beauty editor, it’s often fun and exciting to try new sunscreens, I can’t tell you how many times a fully mineral offering has done me dirty. Yes, even with today’s advanced skin care technology, it’s still hard to find a mineral SPF that doesn’t leave a white cast on Black and Brown skin.

CeraVe’s formula does not fall into this camp in the slightest. This formula absorbs so quickly into the skin and the color starts to disappear on contact — a very positive sign for us tan- to dark-skinned folks. As I rubbed in the product for the first time, I was really impressed by how fast it actually disappeared on my skin. Many brands make “no white cast” claims galore, but CeraVe actually delivers on that promise with this one. My other beef with most mineral formulas is that they often use an orange or pink tint to counteract the white shade of actives like zinc. But then, they always seem to stain my clothes which immediately puts me off them. CeraVe’s is not tinted in any way, which I appreciate. It only has a slightly off-white color to it — no orange or pink tint in sight.

As for the consistency of the formula, it’s also lightweight and feels like a cushion-y gel-cream — never heavy or greasy. This is perfect if you’re acne-prone like me. When you struggle with breakouts, you know your sunscreen can make or break your routine. If it’s too heavy, it could clog your pores, resulting in more breakouts. CeraVe, as usual, kept this one noncomedogenic, but with a nice enough consistency that it can be used on plenty of different skin types. It also kept my usually dehydrated skin well-moisturized throughout the day

Is CeraVe’s Invisible Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Worth It?

TL;DR? This sunscreen is totally worth the hype. CeraVe is highly trusted by dermatologists and other skin care professionals for a reason — it’s affordable but doesn’t skimp on quality. At just $17, this formula is amazing for anyone like me who struggles to find a mineral formula that doesn’t leave you looking like Casper.