Oh, awards season. The time of year when every Hollywood A-lister gets decked out in high glam nearly every weekend to celebrate the year’s biggest films, TV shows, and music. While red carpet fashion and gowns have been a longtime point of focus, beauty looks are becoming an increasing point of fascination as well. But what’s integral to these flawless, radiant looks are the red carpet beauty products these celebrity glam teams have in their kits. Because who wouldn’t want the key to Cynthia Erivo’s glowy skin or Sabrina Carpenter’s bouncy blowout?

So, for those who spend hours sifting through top celebrity makeup artist and hairstylists’ Instagram posts in hopes of finding answers, TZR is making your search easier. We’ve rounded up the hero skin care, makeup, and hair care products behind this award season’s major red carpet looks. Below, you’ll find everything from Margaret Qualley’s plumping skin cream to the eyeshadow palette behind Doechii’s Grammys smoky eye to the Valentino nude lipstick that’s the finishing touch to Charli XCX’s 365 party girl glam.

No judgment if you’re tempted to buy them all. These products will have you red carpet-ready, whether a trip to the grocery store is your only plan for the day or you have a date night on the cal.

Cynthia Erivo’s Glow-Boosting Foundation Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation $8 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics The secret to Erivo’s radiant glow? e.l.f.’s Soft Glam Satin Foundation. At the 2025 Grammys, celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin used this $8 foundation for medium coverage and to leave skin with a soft, satiny glow. Better yet, it’s available in 36 shades that match a variety of complexions and undertones.

Zoe Saldaña’s Brightening LED Face Mask Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Currentbody LED Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 $380 See On Currentbody LED light therapy is known to boost collagen for a youthful glow, so both Saldaña and Mikey Madison prepped their skin with the Currentbody Series 2 Face Mask for the Golden Globes. Long-term use of the mask will also result in wrinkle reduction and have a plumping effect, so you’ll basically be left with ultra-soft baby skin.

Demi Moore’s Smoothing Complexion Stick Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dior Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick $52 See On Sephora To match her several wins for The Substance, of course, Moore needs a top-tier foundation that provides an even complexion when she’s on stage for her acceptance speeches. And Rokael Lizama found that in the Dior Forever Skin Perfect 24H Multi-Use Foundation Stick for the Golden Globes. It offers ease of application and a creamy formula that blurs and hydrates for up to 24 hours.

Miley Cyrus’ Repairing Hair Oil Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Nexxus Repair & Nourish Lightweight Hair Oil $19 See On CVS To keep the layered strands of Cyrus' Grammys jellyfish haircut moisturized, celebrity hairstylist Bob Recine used the Nexxus Repair & Nourish Lightweight Hair Oil. Infused with rose of Jericho oil, this product locks in moisture and elevates shine without weighing down your strands, making it a great styling oil.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Techy Blow Dryer Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Silver $475 See On L'Oréal Professionnel Carpenter will never be seen without bouncy volume, but for the 2025 Grammys, hairstylist Evanie Frausto pinned her flowing blonde hair into a curly updo. And, the L’Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro Silver in tandem with a 1.25-inch metal round brush is how he got the lift she loves.

Emma Stone’s Styling Cream Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

RŌZ Evergreen Hair Styling Cream $32 See On Sephora The most shocking beauty look of the 2025 Golden Globes was Stone’s debut of her Mia Farrow-like pixie cut. Lots of questions were had, but the biggest was how she styles it. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak used the Evergreen Hairstyling Cream from her hair care line, RŌZ, to delicately smooth and place Stone’s baby fringe. If you’re still not convinced, she also used it for Zoe Saldaña’s sleek bun.

Jennifer Lopez’s Texturizing Spray Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Color Wow Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray $30 See On Sephora At the Grammys, Lopez sported voluminous soft waves with the help of the Style on Steroids Color-Safe Texture Spray by Color Wow. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton applied the product as the last step to ensure that the style stayed in place and the texture lasted.

Doechii’s Neutral Eyeshadow Palette Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette $35 See On Sephora Not only is everybody impressed with Doechii’s impressive rhymes, but her grey-ish smoky eye and visible face tape on the Grammys red carpet earned a spot in the beauty hall of fame. Makeup artist Dee Carrion used the iconic Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette by Urban Decay to achieve the look. With six neutral shades, it’s got everything you’d need.

Margaret Qualley’s Plumping Face Cream Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chanel N°1 de CHANEL Cream $120 See On Chanel Qualley is a Chanel girl through and through. During the Golden Globes, the The Substance actor prepared her skin for makeup using the N°1 de CHANEL Cream. This plumping moisturizer smooths and protects skin with a glowy finish.

Charli XCX’s Nude Lipstick Frazer Harrison/Getty Images