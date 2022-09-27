(Hair)

These 12 Celebrities Could Convince Anyone To Rock An Afro

Timeless is an understatement.

By Natasha Marsh
Getty Images/Bennett Raglin
afro

Afros have been beloved for their celebration of natural curls since the early ‘60s with the Black Panther Party. The voluminous and meticulously shaped hairstyle is the symbol of Black power and is still worn by many influential celebrities today. Learn how to style the ‘do via the 12 celebrities with afros ahead.

Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff

Angela Bassett, 2002

Long-time actor Angela Bassett stands tall and confident in this undefined afro. Here, specific shaping is not a concern. Instead, the focus is embracing how your hair naturally grows.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz

Tap