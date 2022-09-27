(Hair)
Timeless is an understatement.
Afros have been beloved for their celebration of natural curls since the early ‘60s with the Black Panther Party. The voluminous and meticulously shaped hairstyle is the symbol of Black power and is still worn by many influential celebrities today. Learn how to style the ‘do via the 12 celebrities with afros ahead.
Long-time actor Angela Bassett stands tall and confident in this undefined afro. Here, specific shaping is not a concern. Instead, the focus is embracing how your hair naturally grows.