Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop This Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day to reflect on our history, honor the struggles and achievements of Black communities, and strive for equality. There are so many unique ways to show your support — learning, listening, and donating — but one of our favorites is by purchasing products from Black-owned beauty brands.

Walmart’s impressive breadth of Black-owned beauty brands — from Naomi Osaka’s KINLO to industry favorites like Briogeo — makes it easier than ever to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit within the community. Whether or not your beauty routine could use an upgrade, let this Juneteenth be an opportunity to support businesses that promote diversity and empowerment.

Ahead, shop a curated collection of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands at Walmart.com.