Thi $16 Cleanser Wants To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic For Good

When it comes environmentally-friendly home products, eco-chic brand Blueland leads the way — and now, the brand is expanding into skin care. Meet the Facial Cleanser: a new refillable cleanser that will be your gentle, non-irritating go-to.

The beauty industry is responsible for creating 146 million tons of plastic every year. Blueland’s ultimate mission is to eliminate single-use plastic packaging, so this cleanser comes with one bottle that you’re meant to reuse and fill forever. Similar to the brand’s body wash, the cleanser is a powder-to-gel formula. To create the cleanser, you fill the bottle with water, add in the provided powder, shake the bottle and let it sit for an hour to activate. After that, it’s ready to use. So far, Blueland says that its products have helped prevent over 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from landfills and oceans.

“Facial cleanser was a no-brainer for us,” says co-founder and CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo. “I loved the connection between your face and the planet — when it comes to both, less is more. Our cleanser is as gentle as it gets, completely fragrance-free with no fillers, unnecessary ingredients, or single-use plastic.”

Courtesy of Blueland

So what’s actually in the formula? The non-foaming gel is loaded with ingredients to add hydration and balance your skin's pH levels: oat is meant to soothe and hydrate, vitamin E is known to act as an anti-inflammatory, and coconut acid is included as a gentle, non-stripping cleansing agent. It’s free of parabens, phthalates, aluminum, silicone, and dyes — and it’s hypoallergenic, so it’s unlikely to cause any irritation.

The Facial Cleanser Starter Set is being sold for $16 on Blueland’s website. The kit includes the Forever Bottle and the powder pouch, which creates 8 ounces of cleanser. Prices for refill pouches start at $9 for a single pouch with two pouches being and 3 being 20% at $21.

To further clear up any confusion about recycling, Blueland launched a Twitter initiative — all you have to do is tweet @blueland a photo of a product, the name, and the area you live in, and Blueland will respond with instructions on how to properly dispose of the product. Genius!