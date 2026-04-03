What skin care was to the first half of the 2020s, fragrance is shaping up to be for the latter. And by that I mean: It’s the category that beauty loves can’t get enough of. Sure, people have come up with inventive ways to smell good since the dawn of time, but the post-pandemic fragrance boom is a very real thing. Driven by the rise of social media, particularly #FragranceTok, everyone and their mother is buying, layering, and experimenting with scents. And considering the impressive selection of new releases for spring 2026, it looks like that boom is still going strong.

This season, the name of the game is smelling delicious — not just good, but good enough to eat. Among the gourmand and gourmand-leaning offerings are Summer Fridays’ Sunlit Vanilla (the brand’s debut scent), Phlur’s Honey Moon, and MCM’s Cosmic Star, all of which feature prominent vanilla notes. For those who err on the fruitier side of the category, there’s Emporio Armani’s Power of You — which blends vanilla, passion fruit, frangipani — and LoveShackFancy’s Sweetheart, which stars the very on-trend raspberry.

Of course, it isn’t spring without florals. Carolina Herrera’s La Bomba and Éditions de Frédéric Malle Contre-Jour offer bold interpretations of the seasonal classic, while Orebella’s Jasmine Blues takes things softer. Elizabeth Arden’s Eternal Aura splits the difference, with its conventional florals blended with vibrance.

Scroll on to discover 16 of the best new fragrances of spring 2026.

Most Seductive Spring 2026 Fragrance Christian Louboutin Oud Fétiche Eau de Parfum $320 See On Christian Louboutin Dark, smoky, and mysterious, oud might not be the first note that comes to mind when you think of spring; However, thanks to a strong peach note, Louboutin’s Oud Fétiche has a vibrancy fitting for the season. “For this fragrance, I imagined a bold statement of contrasts, combining juicy white peach with dark, smoky oud,” master perfumer Paul Guerlain said in a statement. “This scent celebrates sensuality and sophistication, daring to push the boundaries of traditional perfumery.” Key Notes: Peach, oud

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For Cool Spring Nights Glossier You Soie Eau de Parfum $82 See On Glossier The latest member of the “your scent-but-better” Glossier You family, Soie is a “sunless solar” that bottles up the feeling of those first few moments of dusk. Notes like ambrox, rice milk, and tiare water create a warm, creamy foundation, while bergamot brightens things up. Key Notes: Bergamot, rice milk, tiare water, evening jasmine, white florals, ambrox

The Spring 2026 Fragrance With The Most Shelfie Appeal Carolina Herrera La Bomba Eau de Parfum $138 See On Carolina Herrera Carolina Herrera continues its legacy of unforgettable fragrance bottles — and delightful scents — with La Bomba, a vibrant fruity-floral housed in a fuchsia glass butterfly. A dance party for your wrists, it opens with an effervescent pitaya roja (red dragonfruit accord), playful cherry peony, and red frangipani, before settling into a warm solar vanilla base. Key Notes: Juicy pitaya, cherry peony, solar vanilla

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance That’s Like An Italian Vacation in A Bottle Tom Ford Taormina Orange Eau de Parfum $300 See On Sephora Any Tom Ford Beauty fragrance housed in an azure flacon will instantly transport you to the Mediterranean, and Taormina Orange — with its blend of green mandarin, florals, cardamom, and woody notes — is no exception. Inspired by the hillside Scillian town of the same name, the fresh, citrus fragrance will have you ready to book a flight (or at least an al fresco brunch). Key Notes: Green mandarin, cardamom oil, orange flower, patchouli oil, oakmoss

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For Your Garden Tea Parties Orebella Jasmine Blues Eau de Parfum $100 See On Orebella The sixth scent from Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand (and its first limited-edition offering), Jasmine Blues is a dreamy, floral-forward fragrance with notes including jasmine, blue lotus, and rose. In a statement, Hadid said the scent was inspired by her reflections “on the beauty and grace of childhood wonder — intimate, curious, and endlessly pure.” Key Notes: Jasmine, blue lotus, bergamot, rose, clove, moss, warm musk, cedarwood, balsam

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For The Vanilla Girls Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau de Parfum $82 See On Summer Fridays For its first foray into fine fragrance, Summer Fridays transformed its cult-classic Vanilla Lip Butter Balm into a scent. Sunlit Vanilla combines notes such as caramel, coconut, bergamot, and — of course — vanilla to create a cozy gourmand that still feels appropriate for spring and summer. (Think more “cashmere shawl” than “heavy sweater.”) Key Notes: Vanilla, creamy musk, tonka bean, amber, caramel, coconut, bergamot

Most Collectible Spring 2026 Fragrance Louis Vuitton eLVes Eau de Parfum $350 See On Louis Vuitton This year marks the 130th anniversary of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram, and the brand will be celebrating (and embossing) all 2026. That includes giving three of its top fragrances logo-forward makeovers, sure to be coveted by collectors. They include Imagination, a blend of amber, bergamot, and black tea; Attrape-Rêves, which features peony and lychee accords alongside cocoa; and eLVes, a mix of centifolia rose, lily of the valley, and patchouli. Key Notes: Centifolia rose, lily of the valley, patchouli

Best Fresh Spring 2026 Fragrance — With A Twist Noyz Rinse Cycle Eau de Parfum $85 See On Noyz Noyz’s Rinse Cycle puts a fun spin — pun intended — on the fruity-fresh fragrance. While classic clean notes like musk and pink waterlily provide the laundry-day lightness associated with the category, the burst of guava (alongside lemon and anjou pear) packs a bright punch. Sandalwood and vanilla bean keep things grown-up and grounded. Key notes: Guava, musk flower, pink waterlily, liquid musk, sandalwood, vanilla bean

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For The Spring To Summer Transition Emporio Armani Power of You Eau de Parfum $105 See On Armani Beauty Why choose between fruity, floral, and gourmand when you can have it all? Power of You tops a vanilla base with passion fruit, frangipani, and white florals, creating a bright, sweet fragrance that’ll easily take you from spring to summer. Key Notes: Passion fruit accord, frangipani accord, warm vanilla accord

Most Ladylike Spring 2026 Fragrance Elizabeth Arden Eternal Aura Eau de Parfum $89 See On Elizabeth Arden A classic scent from a classic brand, Eternal Aura is a blend of feminine fragrance faves, including magnolia, pink pepper, golden pear, and sandalwood. The resulting fragrance is a ladylike perfume that proves “soft” and “bold” aren’t mutually exclusive descriptors. Key Notes: Pink pepper, magnolia, and sandalwood

Best Rose Spring 2026 Fragrance Éditions de Frédéric Malle Contre-Jour Eau de Parfum $295 See On Éditions de Frédéric Malle Rose is often unfairly maligned as an “old lady” note, but it all comes down to how it's used. Case in point: Contre-Jour, which incorporates spicy everlasting flower and rich sandwood to create a very modern-smelling juice with sophisticated depth. Key Notes: Everlasting flower, rose damascena, sandalwood

Best Viral Spring 2026 Fragrance Valentino Born in Roma Donna Purple Melancholia Eau de Parfum $145 See On Valentino The latest, limited-edition member of the Donna Born in Roma family has gone viral online, where it’s frequently described as fresh, fruity, and powdery. So if this sounds like your vibe, chances are you’ll fall head over heels. Key Notes: Plum accord, osmanthus, jasmine, vanilla

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For The Gourmand-Curious Honey Moon Eau de Parfum $99 See On Phlur While you can undoubtedly smell the “honey” in “Honey Moon,” Phlur’s latest fragrance is actually pretty floral and warm, with prominent notes of orange blossom, vanilla bean, and tonka. It’s perfect for the person looking to dip their toes into the gourmand craze, while keeping one foot firmly on floral ground. Key Notes: Orange blossom, manuka honey, vanilla bean, tonka, lavender

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For Spring Break LoveShackFancy Sweetheart Eau de Parfum $125 See On LoveShackFancy LoveShackFancy describes its latest eau de parfum as evoking the feeling of “getting ready with your girls, picking the prettiest, pinkest thing in your closet, and rolling into the best day ever.” The fruity fragrance is sweet and effervescent, and will easily take you from poolside brunch to dancing the night away. Key Notes: Pink raspberry, pink currant accord, peach musk

Best Spring 2026 Fragrance For The Whimsy-Seekers MCM Cosmic Star Eau de Parfum $110 See On MCM If you tend to gravitate toward the ethereal — pearlescent chrome manis, soft, wavy hairstyles, etc. — bookmark this dreamy juice. Rooted in white florals (like iris, freesia, and gardenia) and gourmands (including vanilla and white chocolate), the scent gets a delightful boost from coconut water and pear. Key Notes: Pear, coconut water, white iris, white caramel, vanilla, white chocolate