This might rescind me of my beauty-editor card, but — I don’t get manicures. In fact, I don’t even wear polish on my fingers at all. The one exception is a sheer pink polish, so my nails look glossy and a little less dull, but not painted. These types of polishes, however, can be tricky to find — so to make things easier for you, I’m sharing the best sheer pink nail polishes that you can buy online, just ahead. Sheer pink polishes fall into two categories: translucent, tinted polishes that leave behind a subtle, rosy glow; and more traditional varnishes that actually paint your nails a very light shade of pink. You’ll find both options below.

If you’re taking a break from gel manicures and dark-colored polishes to try and repair nail damage or yellowing, you’ll be pleased to know that many sheer pink polishes are actually nail strengtheners, so using one is a win-win on both an aesthetic and practical level. You probably won’t need a top coat with any of these, either, since they work in one step to give your nails a shiny, healthy glow — but if you prefer an extra-glossy finish (or a matte one), feel free to layer on your top coat of choice.

Scroll on to shop five of the best sheer polishes for a barely-there effect, all conveniently available for less than $20 on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Line Of Sheer Pink Polishes

Cirque Colors’ sheer line of polishes contains five sheer pink shades, with one, Linen, leaning almost sheer white. The others are Chiffon (a classic baby pink); Georgette (pinkish mauve); Organza (a barely there beige-pink, shown in the picture above); and Voile, another mauve shade. As the name of the line implies, they’re all truly sheer, without a hint of matte-ness or shimmer. Another reason to love Cirque Colors? They’re a small, independently owned brand based in Brooklyn, and all of their polishes are 10-free (as well as vegan and cruelty-free).

2. Best Sheer Pink Gel Polish

If you prefer gel manicures, pick up this bottle of gel polish from FANZEST. The soak-off polish, which has to be cured under a lamp, comes in the prettiest shade of pastel pink with a shiny, jelly-like finish. Out of all the polishes on this list, this is probably the truest pink, but it’ll still give you that natural, sheer effect. Pick up one of these LED nail lamps if you’re interested in trying to do your own gel manis at home.

3. Best Sheer Baby-Pink Polish

Essie Strength and Color is actually a strengthening treatment and nail polish in one, so it’s a great choice for anyone with weak or brittle nails. It’s made with collagen and camellia extract to help repair peeling and breaking, and it comes in four shades: clear, Berry Blast (a mauve-y berry), Punch It Up (bright pink), and Sheers To You, which is a sheer, ballet-shoe pink. It has the slightest hint of shimmer in it, but it’s barely noticeable and not at all glittery; instead, it simply increases the shiny effect.

4. Best Clear-Pink, Barely-There Polish

OPI’s best-selling nail strengthener in the shade Pink To Envy is a true clear-pink polish that’ll leave behind the most subtle, glossy finish with just the slightest hint of pink. Made with two different proteins and calcium to promote stronger nails, this can be used as a base coat as well, though if you love a completely natural look, it’ll be the perfect polish. If you love OPI’s nail strengtheners but prefer a slightly more noticeable pink, try the shade Bubble Bath.