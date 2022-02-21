Because the skin on your face tends to be the most sensitive, opting for fragrance-free products is often the best way to avoid irritation or flare-ups. Not to mention, it can be pretty bothersome to have a heavy scent so close to your nose all day long. When it comes to scented hand lotions, however, it’s a very different story. Not only do scented creams have a much lower risk of irritating your skin when applied to your hands, but the whiff of fragrance can create a pleasant spa-like experience. Plus, the act of applying hand cream can be a luxurious self-care ritual in itself.

Of course, you still want all the nourishing hydration of a moisturizer when applying hand cream. Ahead, TZR has rounded up the best scented hand lotions that include skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil to protect and heal dry, cracked hands — without leaving behind any greasiness.

Many of the best-loved fragrance brands like Byredo, Diptyque, and Kilian Paris have created hand creams with their iconic scents, so you might even spot your favorite perfume in the list below.

Keep reading for 10 of the best, most luxurious smelling scented hand lotions you’ll want to keep near at all times.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.