Prime Day 2023 has officially begun, and with it the unbeatable discounts the annual sales event is known for. Though it’s famously a smart time to snag things like home, kitchen, and tech gadgets, savvy shoppers also know that Amazon rolls out deep discounts on popular beauty products, too, hailing from both beloved drugstore brands and higher-end labels alike. Because these deals are so good, though, you’ll want to act fast before they sell out — which they undoubtedly will.

Ahead, shop our editor-curated list of the very best Prime Day beauty deals, live on Amazon right now.

51% Off A Pro-Quality Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $69.99 $33.96 - See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

35% Off Crest Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit (22 Count) $45.99 $29.99 - See On Amazon Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and work so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star average rating after 77,000 Amazon reviews.

20% Off This Cult Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 $3.99 - See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this under-$5 volumizing mascara and right now it's even cheaper. Having garnered over 200,000 five-star reviews gushing about the lengthening, volumizing, smudge-proof formula, this is one of the best-selling mascaras on Amazon and now is a great time to stock up on it.

30% Off This Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum Amazon Brandefy Vitamin 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum $49 $34.30 - A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. With this 15% Vitamin CE Ferulic Acid serum, you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environment damage. The formula also smoothes fine lines, soothes inflammation, and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.

30% Off The Iconic LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 $16.80 - See On Amazon Beauty experts and consumers alike — just check out the 25,000+ five-star Amazon ratings — are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.

30% Off This Glow-Boosting Face Scrub Amazon Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie $31.95 $22.36 - See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

45% Off The Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Amazon Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush $109.96 $59.95 - See On Amazon This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a 2-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.

59% Off A Beloved K-Beauty Moisturizer Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All-In-One Cream, 3.53 Oz. $25 $10.14 - See On Amazon Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."59% Off

30% Off The Gillette Venus Razor Amazon Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razor $16.99 $11.96 - See On Amazon This ergonomic razor comes with four refill blades, and they all have a super soothing design. Each one is lined with a gentle white tea-scented gel, so they'll feel more luxurious than your usual go-to's. This easy-to-use razor also boasts 4.6 stars and over 15,000 reviews.

33% Off A Cordless Water Flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser $44.97 $29.97 - See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

44% Off This Drugstore Mascara Pros Love Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara $12.99 $7.33 - See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

52% Off The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | Dry and Style (Black) $69.99 $33.60 - See On Amazon This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

24% Off This Korean Vitamin C Serum Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $25 $19 - See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

57% Off Satin Pillowcases Amazon BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $12.99 $5.59 - See On Amazon These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 19,000 glowing reviews because they don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 29 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

30% Off A Best-Selling Lash Treatment Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36 $25.20 - See On Amazon Whenever you see cult-favorite beauty products on sale, run, don't walk. This lash-enhancing serum is formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and hydrate your lashes for more length and thickness. And reviewers rave that this formula works quickly. Some see results in as soon as two weeks.

27% Off A Plumping Lip Treatment Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $22 - See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

53% Off Stila’s Waterproof Eye Liner Amazon stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $24 $11.40 - See On Amazon A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.

37% Off A Stockpile Of Dermaplaning Tools Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3 Count) $7.49 $4.74 - See On Amazon With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.

44% Off A Silicone Makeup Brush Holder Amazon FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder $19.99 $11.19 - See On Amazon This cleverly designed travel makeup brush holder features a squeeze-to-open slot that has magnets to keep your brushes safely inside until you need them. It's nearly 8 inches long and can securely contain two to four brushes depending on their sizes. It can be soaped and rinsed clean and comes in 23 styles in the listing.

20% Off A Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon Quip Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $39.97 $31.98 - See On Amazon Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.

31% Off A Trio Of Powerful Serums Amazon goPure Facial Serum Trio Actives Set $79 $54.51 - See On Amazon This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.

35% Off These Hair Wax Sticks For Slicked Back Buns Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick (2-Pack) $21.99 $14.25 - See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look, it'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.

20% Off A Cordless Water Flosser Amazon quip Cordless Water Flosser $64.99 $51.99 - See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.

30% Off The Gillette Fusion5 Amazon Gillette Fusion5 Razor with 4 Blade Refills $19.94 $13.96 - See On Amazon This ergonomic razor comes with a unique design that will actually sweep away extra shaving cream if you apply a bit too much. It also comes with a precise trimmer on top, extra-gentle features, and four refill heads, so this ergonomic razor is the only shaving tool you'll need. Plus, it has 4.7 stars and almost 32,000 reviews.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Snail Mucin Essence Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. $25 $14.50 - See On Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

42% Off This Pro-Favorite Drugstore Mascara Amazon L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara $10.99 $6.35 - See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

42% Off A Derm-Favorite Cleanser Amazon CeraVe SA Cleanser, 8 Oz. $15.99 $9.29 - See On Amazon This gentle cleanser is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to hydrate and replenish your skin. It contains salicylic acid to help gently exfoliate, and it's both non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

32% Off This Brightening Concealer Amazon Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $10.99 $7.48 - See On Amazon This moisturizing concealer has a precise sponge on top that makes it super gentle to apply. Simply twist the easy-to-use top anytime you want to apply or layer on a bit more of this brightening formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours and boasts 4.4 stars out of almost 188,000 reviews.

20% Off Olaplex Treatments Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $30 $24 - See On Amazon This hair strengthening and repairing treatment is a cult-favorite, with over 118,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Ideal for damaged hair, the nourishing formula is designed to make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient. It's also free of silicones. Use one to three times a week as needed.

20% Off Teeth Whitening Gel Amazon Smileactives Pro Whitening Gel, 3.8 Oz. $60 $48 - See On Amazon Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.

35% Off The Urban Decay Naked Palettes Amazon URBAN DECAY Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette (6 Shades) $33 $21.45 - See On Amazon This fan-favorite mini eyeshadow palette from Naked is compact and travel-friendly, featuring six ultra-wearable nude and taupe shades. Whether you want a smoky eye, soft glam, or no-makeup makeup, the soft matte finish offers blendability and rich color that lasts. Beauty buffs agree this palette is tops, rating it 4.6-stars after over 10,000 reviews.

75% Off A Waterproof Nose And Ear Hair Trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper $39.99 $9.99 - See On Amazon Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.

33% Off Sun Bum’s Reef-Safe Sunscreen Amazon Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray $18.49 $12.47 - See On Amazon Not only does this SPF 50 sunscreen come in a super easy spray bottle, but it also moisturizes your skin every time you mist on this protective formula. This Reef Act-compliant SPF also comes with a summery scent and vitamin E to make it feel luxurious.

44% Off This Gentle CeraVe Eye Cream Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $19.99 $11.24 - See On Amazon This under-eye cream is such a classic because it has hyaluronic acid and ceramides for a moisturizing, brightening, and de-puffing skincare step. It has a precise applicator, so it's easy to sweep on this non-greasy eye cream. Plus, you can reach for it during your before-bed or before-makeup skincare routine.

47% Off The Much-Beloved Wet Brush Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush $12.79 $6.79 - See On Amazon This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

32% Off Collagen-Infused Under Eye Patches Amazon Celor Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) $19.97 $13.50 - See On Amazon These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark circles.