So you're wondering where the month of November went — same. Thanksgiving snuck up what feels like faster than ever this year, but at least it was all the more reason to fill your home with all things cozy. Beyond the fall candles, thick blankets, and chunky crewnecks, you’ve probably updated your daily skin care regimen too. After all, with colder temperatures comes dry, flaky skin, and thus the need to implement gentler formulas into your routine. Thankfully, the best November skin care products include nourishing and efficacious formulas that double as self-care solutions.

That said, some new-for-November standouts include a hydrating facial steamer, a luxury strengthening nail oil, and a whipped body wash that doubles as a shaving cream — all of which are bound to feel like extra-special additions to your morning or nighttime skin care routine. To help you find the right match when it comes to your specific skin care concerns and self-care priorities, TZR narrowed down November's vast amount of new launches down to the 15 best skin care products that you *definitely* need to know about (and add to cart, stat). Keep scrolling to learn more about what just hit the shelves this month, from moisturizers and masks to scrubs and serums.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.