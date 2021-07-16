Hot girl summer took on a new meaning this month, with heat waves scorching multiple areas of the country. With that came all sorts of pesky summer beauty issues: oily or dehydrated skin, chapped lips, and hair lacking moisture from excessive sun exposure.

Fortunately, July also saw dozens of new beauty products that are here to rescue your hair, makeup, and skin care routines. Brittle, color faded hair? Odele Moisture Repair Conditioner will be your go-to. In need of a new lipstick as you reconnect with old friends? Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick has got you. Need a light facial oil to enhance your natural glow? ByRoe Skincare Pear Serum Oil will be your new best friend. And because you apply sunscreen daily, 365 days a year, you’re probably out of that too, right? Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen will help.

And that’s not even the half of it. There are so many must-see new products that launched this month. And because changing your beauty routine in between seasons is beneficial, ahead, discover TZR’s 14 favorite new launches that will help you beat the heat and look good while doing it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skin

Makeup

Hair

Body