The 14 Best New Beauty Products That Launched In July
Dewy skin care, moisturizing hair masks, & so much more.
Hot girl summer took on a new meaning this month, with heat waves scorching multiple areas of the country. With that came all sorts of pesky summer beauty issues: oily or dehydrated skin, chapped lips, and hair lacking moisture from excessive sun exposure.
Fortunately, July also saw dozens of new beauty products that are here to rescue your hair, makeup, and skin care routines. Brittle, color faded hair? Odele Moisture Repair Conditioner will be your go-to. In need of a new lipstick as you reconnect with old friends? Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick has got you. Need a light facial oil to enhance your natural glow? ByRoe Skincare Pear Serum Oil will be your new best friend. And because you apply sunscreen daily, 365 days a year, you’re probably out of that too, right? Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen will help.
And that’s not even the half of it. There are so many must-see new products that launched this month. And because changing your beauty routine in between seasons is beneficial, ahead, discover TZR’s 14 favorite new launches that will help you beat the heat and look good while doing it.
Skin
"Next to sunscreen, most skin professionals will tell you that retinol is a must for keeping skin smooth, clear, and youthful (increased cell turnover is a wonderful thing). This new serum packs a fairly potent 0.1% retinol, but is gentle enough for sensitive skin — meaning you'll see results quickly but you won't risk the integrity of your skin barrier in the process. I'll happily use this 4-5 days a week to keep fine lines minimized and help my complexion look firmer and brighter." — Hannah Baxter, Deputy Beauty Editor
"Infused with melatonin and caffeine, Isdin’s new Vital Eyes makes my under-eye area look plumper, and less like I stayed up past my bedtime scrolling through TikTok. I like that the consistency is thick, but not overly so. But because it's thicker than some of the other eye creams on my shelf, I prefer using this baby at night." — Kelsey Stewart, Fashion & Beauty Writer
"I am all about simplified skin care and Potent Serum has mastered it with their 2-step skincare routine. As stated, one is for the morning and one is for night. I find the AM serum to be lightweight and a nice refresh for my skin, while the PM is a great resource for antioxidant protection and has been doing wonders on my dark under eye circles." -Natasha Marsh
Makeup
"Skin care/makeup hybrids are the new status quo in the beauty industry, and Drunk Elephant nailed it with their first blush. I might be biased since blush is my hands-down favorite makeup item (seriously, it'll help you look radiant and luminous no matter how tired or hungover you are), but the formula's added vitamin E, vitamin F, and marula oil also help to protect and nourish skin throughout the day. The pearlescent peach finish is also insanely pretty. Let's hear it for beauty products that work double time to improve your complexion. " — Hannah Baxter
"More skin care-infused makeup! These hyaluronic acid-rich tinted drops give you a gorgeous sun-kissed glow, without looking like you slapped a pound of sparkles on your face — which, to be fair, can also be fun. You can use it as a highlighter or an all-over treatment — I typically choose the latter, mixing a drop or two into my sunscreen (and if I'm using a mineral formula, it's an easy way to disguise that white zinc tint). It's basically the ideal summer makeup product." — Hannah Baxter
"Now that I'm seeing people IRL again, I've made a concerted effort to step up my lipstick game. These matte lippies from Bite are so versatile and don't dry out my lips. I can run around for a few hours, and the color won't stiffen, crack, or fade. I'm currently obsessed with the rich nude shade, Chai." — Angela Melero, Executive Editor
"With poor lighting, Zoom calls, and the occasional dress-up-for-my-distanced-walk during the pandemic, highligher and I became real close. And Anastasia is one of my favorites. I love to use the shimmery shade, Dripping in Gold. The stick highlighter melts into my skin and lasts me throughout the day, regardless of what activity I partake in." — Natasha Marsh
Hair
"All of June I had my 3C/4A hair in fulani braids. It was glorious but when I took them out, my hair was dryer than usual and lacked shine. I started using Odele's new Moisture Repair Conditioner, which is packed with argan and jojoba oil, and saw results almost immediately. My hair is no longer parched and a lot more manageable." — Natasha Marsh
Body
"Okay, so technically this formula isn't *new* new, but it does now come in a larger size for anyone who is equally obsessed with it. My legs are prone to irritation, so I’m very cautious about what products I apply to them. Luckily, Nécessaire’s new The Body Serum didn’t cause any uncomfortable feeling or red spots. I love that the formula is fragrance-free and infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate and smooth. I follow with Fenty’s Butta Whip body moisturizer and my body feels it best." — Kelsey Stewart