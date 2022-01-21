January's Best New Hair Products Are Here To Give Your Routine A Serious Refresh

The new year brings with it several things: a renewed perspective, a clean slate, a (hopefully) bare calendar ready to be filled with a sense of hope that the upcoming year really will be the best one yet. 2022’s official arrival also means plenty of exciting new beauty launches, which only ups the fresh-start ante — in the case of hair care, that sentiment goes extra hard. The best hair products of January 2022 (so far) are all about a combination of fortification, restoration, and care — serums, washes, tools, and treatments all promising healthy, shiny hair that will pull plenty of double-takes with just how lustrous it looks. Plus, all the newness is a great excuse for a massive product purge, clearing space in the shower and on your counters for an updated routine.

Swap out your conditioner for a smoothing version that makes fighting frizz a snap, conjure the best curls of your life with an ultra-moisturizing enhancer, or discover your new favorite style with an innovative hot tool — then lock it in place with the help of a style-freezing paste.

Regardless of if you’re after a total hair transformation this year or just looking to improve your signature style, there’s undoubtedly a new January hair launch perfect for whatever you’re aiming at. Below, scroll through the coolest new hair products of January 2022.

