Be honest, your foot care routine leaves something to be desired (don’t worry you’re not alone). Aside from the old out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality, it’s understandable why feet often go ignored when it comes to skin care. The dry, rough skin that tends to form there can be extremely finicky and difficult to combat, especially in the colder months or if you already have drier skin. A good foot scrub, however, can not only slough away dead skin but replenish it with nourishing hydration. To save you the research, TZR talked to a dermatologist and podiatrist to get their recommendations for the best foot scrubs and what to look for when purchasing one.

To get the most out of your foot scrub, experts suggest looking for products that have both exfoliating and hydrating properties. Podiatrist Dr. Asim Sayed says that pairing chemical exfoliants like AHAs (which are commonly found in foot scrubs) with a physical abrasive (like pumice or sugar) can be a very effective solution for dry, rough skin on the feet.

“[AHAs] include lactic acid or glycolic acid, which are both good choices as long as you follow up with a lotion,” says Dr. Sayed. “For an area like your heels, a gritty, physical texture can help smooth the skin on the surface, but always check the directions on proper usage so you don’t over-exfoliate and cause irritation.”

Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian adds that hydrating ingredients are also important for avoiding irritation. “If you’re looking for a physical scrub to buff the skin on your feet, just look for ones that combine it with moisturizing ingredients to ensure that it won’t be irritating, and to improve hydration while removing dead skin,” she says.

Ahead, check out Dr. Sayed and Dr. Nazarian’s recommendations for the best foot scrubs as well as some of team TZR’s favorite picks.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Best Foot Scrubs To Add To Your Routine