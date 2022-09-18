When it comes to caring your for skin, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the products that are actually sinking into your pores. While thoughtfully choosing serums and moisturizers is always a good idea, there are also plenty of other, simpler ways to up your skin care game. A luxuriously soft face towel, for example, can not only soothe your skin but instantly transform your bathroom into a spa-like environment. Even better, the best face towels on Amazon prove that you don’t have to break the bank to enjoy such treatment.

A soft face towel can make a world of difference in your skin care routine — especially if you have sensitive skin. Just take it from the endless pages of Amazon reviews singing the praises of the retailer’s many non-abrasive offerings. “They are literally, the best purchasing decision I ever made,” one reviewer said about a set of microfiber face cloths. “They cleanse my face beautifully and also dry it too. It's like washing and drying your face on a cloud.”

If you’re prone to acne, you might not know that your face towel might be contributing to your breakouts. Disposable face towels can help to cut down on acne-causing bacteria that build up on reusable towels, and Amazon also has a wide variety from brands like Clean Skin and Ruijiu. Plus, most of these disposable towels are also biodegradable, so you can feel a little better about your carbon footprint.

Keep reading for TZR’s guide to the best face towels, based on top-rated reviews, on Amazon.

Pros: Single use helps reduce bacteria, biodegradable | Cons: More wasteful than a reusable towel

One Reviewer Said: “These towels are perfectly soft and feel great on your face. After washing and pat drying my face with these there is no redness or irritation which could have been caused by wash/dryer products on regular towels. Also perfect for getting wet, putting cleanser on one side and using as an exfoliate. So many additional uses after drying your face with them too! i.e rinsing out the sink, wiping the counter, etc. etc. I really love these!”

One Reviewer Said: “These made all the difference in the world for my face!! My face started clearing up once I started using these and not regular hand towels.”

One Reviewer Said: “I bought these cloths because i don’t like using rags and towels on my face. These are amazing with great absorbency. You get a great amount for your money and they are thick and durable.”

Pros: Dries quickly, comes in a variety of colors, features tag for hanging/easy storage

One Reviewer Said: “I have sensitive skin so have always used just my hands with some soap and water to wash my face as everything out there is too harsh. I took a risk and decided to try these wash clothes. My goodness, they were a revelation. Super super soft and ultra absorbent! They are literally, the best purchasing decision I ever made. They cleanse my face beautifully and also dry it too. It's like washing and drying your face on a cloud.”

Pros: Luxurious feel, bleach safe |

One Reviewer Said: “The only cloth I will ever use on my sensitive face. It’s soft, absorbent, gentle. Definitely worth the money, actually it’s a bargain.”

Pros: Suitable for sensitive skin, can use as a makeup remover |

One Reviewer Said: “Lightweight and comfortable to use if you have sensitive skin. There is no smooth and rough side, both sides are very soft.”

Pros: Suitable for sensitive skin, made of bamboo fiber | Cons: Not a lot of color options

One Reviewer Said: “I really like these washcloths for the fact, that they are made of bamboo. I have sensitive skin, so they work very well for me. I would recommend buying these.”

Pros: Multipurpose, non-abrasive, recommended by beauty professionals

One Reviewer Said: “Great and super absorbent microfiber towels. Soft and has the perfect amount of stretch!I use them for facial towels and they can take quite a hit and stay looking new!”