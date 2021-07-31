Applying blush is a lot easier when you have the right tools, but when it comes to shopping for the best blush brushes, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. According to celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa, who spoke to The Zoe Report for this article, “So long as you choose a brush that is soft but still dense enough that you [can] control of the amount of the blush you apply, it’s up to you which one you want to work with.” That said, Figueroa adds that “bigger blush brushes will apply more [product] to a larger area, while smaller, more dense brushes will apply product on more specific areas of the face.” The pro herself says she loves working with smaller blush brushes for the best precision.

Deanna Paley, makeup artist to SZA, Saweetie, Sevyn, and more, agrees that it’s all about trial and error, as well as how you like to wear blush — though she does tell The Zoe Report that “the size and style definitely make a difference in blush application. A smaller, more dense brush will pack on the color as opposed to a larger fluffy brush, which will go on softer and more sheer.”

Below, you’ll find six of the best blush brushes that vary in terms of shape, size, and price, so go with the one that fits your needs best. But if you fancy yourself a MUA in training, go ahead and pick up a few so you can experiment with different blush techniques.

1. The Best Large, Fluffy Blush Brush

“As a beginner, choosing a medium to large fluffy brush is best and is more forgiving if you’re heavy handed,” Paley says. The Laura Geller New York Full Face Powder Brush has a versatile domed shape and is pleasantly soft, so it’s ideal for applying loose and pressed powder blushes without depositing too much product onto your skin. This is a vegan brush, so it’s easy to clean and care for, and it shouldn’t ever shed.

2. The Best Large, Tapered Blush Brush

Paley says a tapered fluffy brush is also great, because it “does a lot of the work for you” and is “easy to use.” You can work with the flat side of this brush to apply powders in broad strokes, or use the tapered tip for more precise application of bronzers and blushes. This is another vegan pick that’s made with soft, synthetic bristles — and you truly can’t beat the price.

3. Pro Pick: The Best Brush For Cream Blush

If you prefer cream blushes, Figueroa recommends the Real Techniques Professional Foundation Makeup Brush. She says, “I love using a synthetic or duo fiber brush for creme products. It applies [cream blushes] with ease and blends the product effortlessly.” These bristles are firm and packed together tightly, which makes working with cream and liquid makeup a breeze. And while you can use your fingers to apply cream blushes, bear in mind that our fingers do contain natural oils and that can make your skin oilier, Figueroa says.

4. Pro Pick: The Best Medium-Domed Blush Brush

Another suggestion of Figueroa’s is the jane iredale Dome Brush, a medium-sized brush with tightly packed fibers that won’t fall out or break, which gives you plenty of control. The rose-gold brush is made with synthetic (Naturon) bristles that feel soft and lovely on your skin, though it does also come in a goat hair version. This high-quality brush should last you years with proper care, so this pro pick is certainly worth the investment.

5. The Best Blush Brush Duo

Can’t pick just one brush? For under $25, you get two high-quality brushes in this set from JAPONESQUE. The bigger brush — the Multitasker, as the brand calls it — can be used to apply any type of makeup, powder or cream, all over your face, so if you like to apply large swaths of blush all the way up your cheekbones, it’s a great choice. Meanwhile, the smaller brush (called the Go-To) is designed for blending, buffing, and more precise application, like contouring. Made of synthetic bristles, these too can be used with both powders and creams.

6. The Best Kabuki Brush

You can use your bamboo-handled EcoTools Kabuki brush for all sorts of makeup purposes. It has a nice, wide shape that deposits powder broadly and evenly over your face without streaking, but you can twist the handle halfway to narrow the brush when using it to apply blush and bronzer in more targeted areas, too. The travel-friendly cover makes this especially convenient for keeping in your bag without exposing it to debris and germs. And at less than $10 for such a high-quality tool, it’s practically a no-brainer choice.

Bonus: The Best Brush Cleaner

Figueroa recommends spot cleaning your brushes in between uses so that you’re not adding new product on top of old. “I love using Cinema Secrets Brush Cleaner after each use,” she says. Assuming you’re only using your brushes on your face and not sharing them with anyone else, you only need to do a deep clean once a month, advises Palay.

Experts:

Nydia Figueroa and Deanna Paley, celebrity makeup artists