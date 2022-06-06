Benefit Cosmetics is by no means a new brand on the scene, but it’s newer to some thanks to the digital godsend known as TikTok. Currently the brand’s iconic lip and cheek tint, Benefit Benetint — which has long been a beauty bag staple — has a strong grip on the platform’s viewers. One quick search and you’ll find a slew of videos dubbing it the “best product ever” and “my fav thing to use on vacation.” In the videos, users are in vacation mode, casually dressed in bikinis and sporting minimal makeup. They're looking directly in the camera applying a few sweeps of the sheer rosy liquid to their cheeks and lips. But those are not the only way fans are embracing the versatile product.

If you pop over to Benefit’s TikTok page, you’ll find a viral video in which an aptly named “Benedude'' is getting the tint strategically applied to his nipples. “Our Benetint was originally used for nipples in the ‘70s,” explains the post. All this talk about Benetint, and all the various ways you can use it, makes you wonder: What other Benefit products reign supreme? If you’ve given the San Francisco-based line a try you already know that their perfectly matte Hoola bronzer is among the best and that few others stand up against their stay-put Roller Ball liner.

For a full rundown of the brand’s best products of all time, keep reading.

