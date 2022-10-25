(Beauty)
Amazon Quietly Dropped Tons Of Amazing Beauty Deals: Here's What You Don't Want To Miss
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Amazon is giving its customers the chance to get an early start on their holiday shopping with their Holiday Beauty Haul sale, which is back for the second year in a row and will be kicking off on October 24th (running through November 6th). For two full weeks, shoppers will be able to score everything from beauty essentials and personal care basics to splurge-worthy skin care products and high-tech tools for a fraction of the typical price. (There’ll be other fun highlights, too, like the opportunity to live chat with influencers such as Chrishell Stause and Kandi Burruss, who will be on hand to share their must-haves from the sale).
Don’t want to miss out? Then keep checking back on this page, where our editors will be rounding up Amazon’s best pre-holiday beauty deals around the clock.