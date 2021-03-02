Ready for a surprise? Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream has only been around since 2018 — seriously. A best-seller and cult favorite all across the internet, the decadent facial cream is many people's definition of "holy grail" moisturizer, with its cobalt and copper bottle ubiquitous amongst the skin care crowd at this point. So, when the brand announced on March 2 that Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream had received an upgrade in formulation, you can imagine that fans would be very curious as to why, and how the brand changed the already award-winning formula.

And how exactly did Augustinus Bader approach The Rich Cream 2.0? First, the $265 formula is now vegan, while still maintaining its gluten- and GMO-free status. According to a press release, the new Rich Cream offers both a better user experience and superior results, as backed up by clinical trials: 30 participants experienced a 145% uptick in skin hydration, 92% increase in skin firmness, and between 37% to 54% wrinkle reduction after using the new formula for one month.

Meanwhile, longtime fans of the formula will recognize ingredients, such as Augustinus Bader's signature TFC8 complex that nourishes skin on a cellular level. Evening primrose oil, squalane, and vitamin E are all included in The Rich Cream as well, plus hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed rice protein — a surprising skin-soother.

"Modern science has given us an improved understanding of cellular function when it comes to skin restoration," noted a quote from Augustinus Bader in the press release. "With this information and our internal research, we only release products that bring real solutions to our customers. Our focus is on maintaining high efficacy levels while working towards a long-term goal of sustained and improved skin health. Now that our Rich Cream is vegan, this is an added bonus."

Which means even more fans can discover why this moisturizer has won over celebrities, and shot to cult status in only a handful of years. Try out the new version of The Rich Cream by picking up a bottle on AugustinusBader.com starting March 2, or at global stockists. Shop the upgraded moisturizer via the link below.

