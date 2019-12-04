60 Brilliant Things On Amazon That Make Looking Good 10x Easier

If you’ve ever thrown on a pair of power heels, swiped on a bold red lip, or walked out of the salon with a fresh 'cut, you already know that looking good often makes you feel great, too. But between 6 a.m. pilates classes and 12-step evening skin care regimens, even the most dedicated among us can start to feel exhausted. Looking gorgeous doesn't have to feel like a chore, though — these brilliant things on Amazon make looking good ten times easier, so you can look like a million bucks and hit the snooze button a few more times.

There are shortcuts on this list to simplify every part of your routine, spanning the categories of beauty, haircare, fashion, and more. Some of the things you’ll find here are innovative solutions to pesky recurring problems, while others are simply new ways to look your best that don’t require a lot of effort. Even if your style and beauty regimen is already low-maintenance, that doesn’t mean you won’t appreciate many of the items featured here. After all, discovering products that save you money, expand your options, and make your daily routine even easier than ever certainly can't hurt. Curious? Just keep reading — and get ready to have a lot more free time.

1 A Hassle-Free Way To Create Pro-Level Curls & Waves Amazon CHI Spin N Curl Hair Curler $100 See on Amazon Get perfect waves or curls with barely any effort involved with this innovative hair curler from CHI. Rather than being twisted around the barrel by hand, each section of hair is drawn into the device's ceramic "curl chamber." There, the coil is heated at the perfect temperature for a pre-set number of seconds, providing flawless results each and every time.

2 A Deodorant-Removing Sponge That Erases White Stains Without Water Amazon Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge $6 See on Amazon Banish pesky white streaks in seconds with this ingenious deodorant-removing sponge — no water required. The sponge is also great for removing marks from makeup products like eyeshadow or powder foundation, as well as stains from hard water, laundry detergent, and more. "I keep it in my work bag and it has saved me countless times," wrote one reviewer.

3 A Japanese Face Primer That Makes Skin Look & Feel Like Velvet Amazon DHC Velvet Skin Coat $23 See on Amazon Reviewers swear by this top-rated facial primer to leave skin soft, smooth, and radiant, whether it's worn under makeup or on its own as a moisturizer. The rich, velvety formula glides on smoothly and blurs your skin for a smooth, Photoshopped-like effect while simultaneously reducing the appearance of enlarged pores. "I even wear it when I am not wearing makeup and always get compliments on how smooth my skin looks!" one reviewer gushed.

4 A Two-Pack Of Minimalist-Chic Belt Bags To Stash Your Essentials Amazon Women's Leather Belt Fanny Pack (Set of 2) $17 See on Amazon These chic belt bags are sold in sets of two, ensuring you'll always have one in the right color to complement any outfit. Both bags are made of soft, buttery vegan leather and have a minimalist design that's super easy to style. A must for traveling, they're the perfect size to stash your cards, cash, passport, keys, lip balm, and other essentials hands-free.

5 A Portable Garment Steamer That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer $29 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this portable garment steamer, giving it nearly 5,000 glowing reviews and an average customer rating of 4.4 stars. People love that it heats up quickly, is easy to use, and is compact enough to be completely portable. "This little steamer is fantastic and takes up about as much space in my suitcase as a pair of shoes!" reported one reviewer.

6 A Microfiber Hair Towel To Dry Hair Faster & Minimize Frizz Amazon Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $10 See on Amazon If you've never used a microfiber towel, like this one, to dry your hair, you'll likely be surprised by how doing so can significantly cut down on drying time. Since micro fibers are far more absorbent than regular cotton fibers, they'll soak up the majority of moisture in your hair before you even plug in your blow-dryer. Plus, a microfiber towel can also promote shine and fight frizz, especially for those with thick or curly hair.

7 An Pen-Shaped Jewelry Cleaner That's Small Enough To Stash In Your Purse Amazon Baublerella Bling Brush $18 See on Amazon Breathe new life into dull, dirty rings and other jewelry with this jewelry cleaning pen. The compact, portable pen is filled with an ammonia-free jewelry cleaning solution, which safely and effectively cleans any type of fine, antique, or costume jewelry. "My rings sparkled so much that even from 6 feet away someone commented on them!” commented one reviewer.

8 A Set Of Two Sweater Shavers To Make Cashmere, Wool, & Other Knits Look As Good As New Amazon Comfy Clothiers Sweater Shaver & Cashmere Comb (2-pack) $15 See on Amazon Give sweaters, blankets, and other knits new life with this easy-to-use set of sweater shavers. The set comes with two shavers to remove pills, lint, and fuzz: one specifically for cashmere and fine wools, and the other for knits made of any other type of fabric.

9 An All-Natural Bar Soap That Removes Tough Stains, Yet Is Gentle Enough To Use On Delicates Amazon The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar $6 See on Amazon Not only is this all-natural wash and stain bar from chic garment-care brand The Laundress surprisingly effective at removing stubborn stains, but it's a great way to gently clean lingerie, vintage clothing, and other delicates. It also makes for an effective laundry detergent for eco-conscious shoppers, or anyone aiming to avoid harsh chemicals. "This bar removes things that normal washing won't," wrote one reviewer.

10 This "Liquid Latex" Cuticle Protector For DIY Manicures Without The Mess Amazon Magique Second Skin Easy-Peel Polish Barrier $8 See on Amazon Paint your cuticles and the skin surrounding your nails with this polish protector before you give yourself a manicure, then when you're finished applying your polish, peel the latex off to reveal an impeccably neat manicure. Surprisingly effective and easy to use, liquid latex proves especially handy when you're doing more intricate nail art that requires a lot of detailing.

11 A Timeless, Elegant Watch That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Anne Klein Gold-Tone and Black Leather Strap Watch $49 See on Amazon This Anne Klein wrist watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a gorgeous, timeless piece of jewelry that's perfect for everyday wear. Simple yet sophisticated, the design features an elegant champagne-colored face with complementary gold-tone accents, and a minimalist strap made of genuine black leather.

12 A Lightweight, Velvety Lip Stain That Korean Beauty-Lovers Swear By Amazon Peripera Ink Airy Velvet $10 See on Amazon Aptly named "Airy Velvet," this popular Korean lip cream stains your pout with soft, velvety color, with no flaking, drying, or a tacky, heavy feeling. The lightweight formula goes on like a mousse, then dries to a long-wearing matte finish. "Even if my lips are a little dry or cracked, somehow this product makes them look and feel velvety!" reported one reviewer.

13 A Luxe Pair Of Flats To Dress Up Any Outfit Sans Heels Amazon Rilista Pointed Toe Mule Flats $50 See on Amazon Slip into luxury with these pointed-toe mules — whether you pair them with jeans or a dress, they'll lend an air of effortless glamour to just about any look. The oversized bow detail gives the flats an undeniably playful, party-ready feel, and the suede upper and leather lining are so luxurious. Available sizes: 5.5-11

14 A Top-Rated Electric Fabric Shaver To Revitalize Pill-Covered Sweaters & Knits Amazon Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $12 See on Amazon Nothing goes together better than cold weather and cozy knits, and with this electric fabric shaver, you can count on your sweater collection to stay plush and pill-free all season long. Giving it more than 26,000 glowing five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers say the shaver is "fast," "fun to use," and "surprisingly effective."

15 A Pair Of Classic Levi's Jeans That Look Good On Literally Everyone Amazon Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean $40 See on Amazon It's difficult to name something more timeless than a pair of Levi's denim, and the brand's iconic 721 skinny jeans are about as classic as it gets. Their slim, high-rise silhouette remains incredibly versatile; pair them with a crisp white tee one day, then dress them up with your chicest statement heels the next. Available in a variety of cool denim washes, their size range features three different inseam options to ensure a perfect fit. Available sizes: 24-34

16 A Set Of Three Hoop Earrings To Round Out Any Jewelry Collection Amazon Cocadant Big Hoop Earrings (3-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Bold and classic all at once, these oversized hoop earrings will make for an excellent addition to any jewelry collection. Sold in a set of three, they come with one silver, one rose gold, and one yellow gold pair of hoops, ensuring you'll always have the perfect pair on hand to complete any look.

17 The Fan-Favorite Makeup Setting Spray That Has More Than 2,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray with Organic Green Tea $13 See on Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of this top-rated setting spray, writing that it's "so refreshing," "actually addicting," and "leaves skin glowing and radiant." Infused with revitalizing green tea extract, fans say it keeps makeup in place all day long without feeling sticky or tacky. "Being a makeup artist of 20 years, I have never found a refreshing, enlightening, smell-good setting spray in probably 15 years. This spray by Bella is absolutely remarkable," gushed one reviewer.

18 The Essential Iron You *Know* You Need Amazon Amazon Basics Teflon Soleplate Steam Iron $21 See on Amazon Whether you’d like to admit it or not, a quick iron of your wrinkled blouses and pants makes a major difference on how polished you look — and, honestly, once you start ironing, you never go back. This iron from Amazon Essentials is an affordable, straightforward option. It packs an impressive 1200 watts of power and functions as a regular iron, with an optional setting to add steam for sharpening up creases in your garments.

19 A Leopard Print Belt To Spice Up Your Basic Jeans & Tees Amazon Talleffort Leopard Print PU leather Belt $13 See on Amazon Add a fun, playful detail to any basic outfit with this trend-right leopard print belt. Made of premium vegan leather with classic gold-tone hardware, it'll go with just about anything. Reviewers report that the belt feels strikingly expensive and well-made, and that it even comes in a premium gift box complete with a dainty ribbon. Available sizes: 24-41

20 20 Jewel-Encrusted Barrettes To Dress Up Any Hair Style Amazon SYEENIFY Hair Clips (20 Pieces) $10 See on Amazon This pack of 20 barrettes in various styles — from chunky resin rectangles to dainty jeweled pieces — will add a dash of fun and sparkle to any look. Not only are fashion-forward hair accessories totally trending this season, but they're the quickest, easiest way to transform a basic hair style into something polished and party-worthy.

21 A Stylish Alternative To Your Clunky Rain Boots Amazon Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots $27 See on Amazon While playful rubber rain boots can definitely be fun every once in a while, these waterproof Chelsea boots are ideal for when you need a weather-proof footwear option that's a bit more stylish. Lightweight and comfortable, they're made of completely waterproof rubber and come in an assortment of color combinations and prints. Available sizes: 4.5-12

22 A Quality Pair Of Sunglasses For Just $15 Amazon WearMe Pro Round Trendy Sunglasses $15 See on Amazon From their chic vintage-inspired design to their sturdy, durable construction, these sunglasses have the look and feel of a much more expensive pair of shades — and that's not even to mention the fact that they're polarized! "They are soooooo cute on literally every face shape, come with a case and cleaning cloth, and I’m honestly just blown away with the quality," one reviewer gushed.

23 A Timeless Wardrobe Staple That Looks Good With Everything Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Stretch Ribbed Mockneck Pullover $29 See on Amazon Timeless and sophisticated, this simple mock neck pullover is easy to dress up or down for whatever you have going on. Cut in an easy, relaxed fit that looks great on its own or layered, it's made of soft, fine-gauge knit with a hint of stretch for added comfort. Choose from a range of nine rich, elegant colors — good luck narrowing it down to only one or two. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24 A Pair Of Fun, Statement-Making Tassel Earrings Amazon Me&Hz Tassel Earrings $15 See On Amazon Throw on these statement-making earrings with any basic outfit — whether it's jeans and a tee or your favorite LBD — and it'll instantly feel ten times more fun. The tiered tassels create bold volume without added weight, while the faux druzy setting adds a subtle hint of sparkle. Choose from a variety of stylish color options, ranging from rich, ombré jewel tones to playful pastel hues.

25 A Cozy Scarf In The Season's Hottest Print Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Animal Print Fuzzy Knit Scarf $23 See on Amazon It's clear that the animal print trend isn't going anywhere, and this soft leopard print scarf is a chic (and practical!) way to incorporate the look into your everyday wardrobe. Not only will the plush, fuzzy knit protect your face and neck from winter's harshest winds, but the bold, trend-forward print will make even your most basic jacket feel totally fresh again.

26 A Wide-Brim Hat That You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon Lisianthus Women's Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $17 See on Amazon An effortlessly sophisticated way to transform just about any outfit, this wide-brim fedora is sure to get plenty of use throughout all four seasons. An hidden adjustable strap inside ensures it'll fit your head perfectly, and a range of stylish color options makes it easy to find a shade that suits your taste.

27 A Classic Pair Of Swarovski "Diamond" Stud Earrings Amazon Parade Of Jewels 14k Solid Gold Round Zirconia Stud Earrings $65 See on Amazon With glittering Swarovski "diamonds" set in pure 14-karat gold, these gorgeous studs will add the perfect dash of sparkle to just about any outfit. Timeless and versatile, they'll pair beautifully with anything from jeans to dresses — the perfect classic studs for true everyday wear. The earrings come packaged in a premium jewelry box, and are available in your choice of white or yellow gold.

28 This Best-Selling Eyeshadow Primer To Keep Your Makeup Looking Fresh All Day Long Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base $14 See on Amazon Lock your shadow in place from morning until night with this cult-favorite eyeshadow primer by Elizabeth Mott. Infused with pearl powder to help shadow colors appear more vibrant, the lightweight, waterproof formula dries clear in seconds, then keeps lids silky-smooth and oil-free all day long.

29 A Damage-Repairing Hair Treatment That Professionals Swear By Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment $28 See on Amazon From celebrity stylists to Kim Kardashian, it seems that just about everyone is touting this scientist-developed hair treatment as the best way to repair damage from regular coloring, chemical treatments, and heat styling. Just comb a generous amount though damp, towel-dried hair, then rinse out after 10 minutes — reviewers say the results "will amaze you."

30 A Coffee-Infused Eye Cream Reviewers Swear By To Reinvigorate Tired, Puffy Eyes Amazon 100% PURE Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream $29 See on Amazon Wake up tired, puffy eyes with this coffee-infused eye cream. The naturally anti-inflammatory formula uses caffeine from green tea and coffee extracts to boost circulation and reduce puffiness. "The scent is a nutty and faint coffee fragrance, which I'm sure is what parts of heaven smell like," noted one reviewer.

31 A Shine-Boosting Finishing Spray For Commercial-Worthy Hair Amazon Kenra Platinum Silkening Mist Spray $17 See on Amazon Give any hairstyle a super-powered dose of shine with this silkening finishing spray by Kenra. In addition to creating glossy, healthy-looking shine, the lightweight formula leaves each strand feeling silky-soft, smooth, and conditioned. "The...smell....is...AMAZING!!!" one reviewer gushed. "I have gone through every brand there is looking for the perfect shine spray. This is it!"

32 A Gorgeous Two-Tone Scarf That Feels Exactly Like Cashmere Amazon FORTREE Cashmere Feel Scarf $19 See on Amazon Wrap yourself in luxury with this reversible scarf — it's a staple accessory that'll stylishly round out any cold weather outfit. Made with soft, sumptuous faux cashmere that reviewers swear could be the real thing, its generous size is large enough to bundle up in. "This is a beautiful, luxurious scarf," one reviewer wrote. "Much more elegant than I expected!"

33 A Quick, Easy Pet Hair Remover That's Completely Reusable — & Actually Works Amazon OXO Good Grips Furlifter Pet Hair Remover $15 See on Amazon Nothing ruins a sleek all-black look more quickly than pet hair, which is why it's so essential to keep at least one of these pet hair removers on hand at all times. The innovative, self-cleaning design is just as effective as a traditional lint roller, but it's completely reusable — no refills required.

34 The Cult-Favorite Nail Strengthener That Reviewers Say Is "Life Changing" Amazon OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener $18 See on Amazon Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, this award-winning nail strengthener from OPI builds longer, stronger, shinier nails from the inside out. Apply it as a standalone treatment on bare nails or use it in place of base coat underneath your favorite polish. The cult-favorite product has garnered more than 2,600 glowingly positive reviews, with more than one person calling it "a miracle."

35 An Elegant Wool Coat That Feels Simultaneously Timeless & Modern Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat $107 See on Amazon Timeless and sophisticated, this double-breasted wool coat exudes understated elegance. The relaxed cut makes it perfect for layering while a self-tie belt tailors the waist. The simple, minimalist design feels clean, modern and effortless, with contrasting color from the coat's reverse side showing through to add a striking detail.

36 An Easy Way To Convert Any Bra Into A Racerback Amazon Closecret Convertible Bra Straps (3-Pack) $8 See on Amazon When you're going for a more polished look, conceal pesky visible straps with this innovative bra strap holder — it's a quick, easy, and affordable way to turn any bra into a racerback; or, to add straps to a strapless bra (with bra hooks). The pack of three comes with one bra strap holder each in white, black, and beige, making it easy to find a match for all your favorite bras.

37 Micro-Mesh Laundry Bags To Protect Bras & Other Delicates In The Wash Amazon TENRAI Delicates Laundry Bags (2-Piece Set) $9 See on Amazon Protect your bras, lingerie, and other delicates in the wash with these mesh laundry bags. The two-piece set includes one medium and one large laundry bag made of durable micro-mesh, each with a rust-proof zipper and handy loop for easy hanging. "These bags are awesome!" one reviewer reported. "Perfect fine mesh for bras, so the hooks don’t poke through and tangle."

38 Individually-Packaged Wipes To Remove Red Wine Stains On Your Teeth & Mouth Amazon True Wine Stain Removing Wipes (12-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Stash these wine stain-removing wipes in your purse next time you're headed to a holiday party or dinner — after all, when you're drinking red wine, discovering embarrassing stains on your teeth or lips isn't a matter of if, but when. An excellent stocking stuffer for any wine lover, the individually-packaged wipes come in a set of 12.

39 A Set Of Extenders To Make The Most Of All Your Favorite Necklaces Amazon BENIQUE Necklace Extenders for Women $14 See on Amazon When it comes to jewelry trends, daintily layered necklaces feel just as stylish as ever, which is why this set of necklace extenders is such a worthwhile purchase. Extenders make it easy to create an elegantly staggered look with all your favorite necklaces and chokers, and they can also come in handy when you want to adjust your jewelry to compliment a plunging neckline.

40 A Discreet Way To Wear Your Hair Elastic On Your Wrist Amazon WUSUANED Hair Tie Bracelet $24 See on Amazon Protect your wrist from painful indents and carry your hair elastic in a more discreet way with this bracelet. Made of polished stainless steel, the bracelet's small groove is perfectly sized to discreetly hold your hair elastic whenever it's not in use. Try buying elastics in metallic gold or silver for an even more polished look!

41 A Set Of Three Versatile, Elegant Bags For Just $40 Amazon LOVEVOOK 3-Piece Bag Set $40 See on Amazon Reviewers can hardly believe this gorgeous set of three purses rings in at just $40 — after all, it's rare to find even one well-made handbag at that price point. The three-piece set includes a large tote (perfect for commuting), a shoulder/crossbody bag, and a multi-use clutch. Choose from 14 chic colors, including a few dual-toned prints.

42 A Luxe Velvet Gown That'll Turn Heads At Holiday Parties Amazon Ababalaya Women's 90s Retro Velvet Gown $41 See on Amazon Sumptuous jewel-toned velvet and a glamorous silhouette make this luxe gown feel like a vintage find plucked straight out of an Old Hollywood film. Perfect for holiday parties, the surplice-style design features a high slit, V-neckline, and draping at the waist. Choose from a range of vibrant colors, including black, gold, emerald, and navy. Available sizes: S-XXL

43 A 2-in-1 Styling Wand That Curls & Straightens Your Hair Amazon ROSILY Hair Straightener and Curler 2 in 1 $20 See on Amazon Why invest in a hair curler and a flat iron when you can get both in one gadget (for just $20, no less)? The wand's titanium tourmaline barrel quickly heats to between 210 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, then automatically shuts off after 60 minutes. It also features a swivel cord and dual-voltage, so you can use this anywhere in the world without a converter.

44 A Pack Of Top-Rated Blotting Papers Made With Naturally Purifying Bamboo Charcoal Amazon Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissue $7 See on Amazon When it comes to keeping shine at bay, Amazon reviewers swear by these all-natural blotting tissues. Made with 100 percent natural linen fibers and infused with naturally purifying bamboo charcoal, a pack of 100 tissues is perfectly sized to stash in your purse, desk, or glovebox. "These, are, in a word, AMAZING," one reviewer gushed. "Convenient size, easy to dispense, and environmentally friendly to boot."

45 The Powerful Stain Remover Reviewers Call A "Miracle Worker" Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Professional Grade Formula (2-Pack) $7 See on Amazon The occasional mishap is unavoidable, but with this emergency stain remover, spills don't have to cause permanent damage to your clothing or furniture. Sold in a pack of two bottles, it's free of peroxide, phosphates, and other harsh chemicals. "The only stain remover I have found that gets grease stains out after the clothes have already been dried," wrote one reviewer.

46 A Classic, Elegant Clutch That Comes In 14 Gorgeous Colors Amazon Charming Tailor Faux Suede Clutch Bag $26 See on Amazon Made of soft, buttery faux suede with dainty gold details, this minimalist clutch will give any look an elegant finish. Perfectly sized with enough space to stash your cell phone, cards, lipstick, and other essentials, it has a magnetic snap closure and a removable chain strap. Choose from 14 stylish color options, ranging from understated neutrals to bold, electric hues.

47 A Silky Satin Cami That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon The Drop Women's Christy Cowl Neck Cami $40 See on Amazon With its elegant draping and delicate silhouette, this chic satin cami can be effortlessly dressed up for evening-wear, but the classic style will pair beautifully with all your favorite denim, too. Made of silky satin with delicate adjustable straps, the luxe cowl neckline adds an extra touch of glamour to the already chic style. Choose from three colors: black, red, or ivory. Available sizes: XXS-XL

48 These Affordable Beauty Sponges To Make Your Makeup Look Photoshopped Amazon InnoGear Makeup Sponge (10 Pieces) $10 See on Amazon A budget-friendly option with an impressive 4.6-star average customer rating, thousands of reviewers swear these makeup sponges work just as effectively as their pricier competitors. The super-soft sponge flawlessly applies makeup lightly and evenly, creating a smooth, dewy finish that'll have people complimenting your skin, not your makeup.

49 A Classic Wrap Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Crepe Knit Faux Wrap Dress $27 See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without at least one classic wrap dress, and this one is the type of well-made, affordable staple that's worth buying in multiple colors. Made of a soft, lightweight crepe knit material, the dress's clean lines and elegant draping show off the iconic silhouette at its best. Available sizes: 0-16

50 A Buildable Baked Highlighter That Gives You A Gorgeous Glow Amazon J.Cat Beauty You Glow Girl Baked Highlighter $10 See on Amazon One reviewer said the shimmer this baked highlighter creates is “blinding,” and many others agree — it’s a customer favorite for anyone seeking a seriously glamorous glow at a surprisingly affordable price point. Apply wherever the sun naturally hits your face — the blendable formula can easily be layered to achieve your desired effect.

51 Western-Inspired Ankle Boots In A Trendy Animal Print Amazon LAICIGO Women’s Western Ankle Booties $33 See on Amazon Western-inspired details and a bold animal print give these versatile ankle boots a trend-forward update. Wear them to the office to spice up your work outfits, or throw them on with some jeans for a laid-back weekend look. While the sleek silhouette lends sophisticated polish, the 2-inch block heel ensures they’re still a comfortable option for your morning commute. Available sizes: 6-11

52 Pearl-Encrusted Velvet Headbands For A Preppy-Chic Touch Amazon Twisted Faux Pearl Velvet Headband by LYDZTION $8 See on Amazon Made of sleek, sumptuous velvet encrusted in shimmering faux pearls, this headband gives the classic schoolgirl accessory a high-fashion update. A fashion-forward way to banish bad hair days, the versatile accessory is available in a variety of stylish colors, including elegant neutrals, rich jewel tones, and a pretty pastel pink.

53 A Fan-Favorite Korean Drying Powder To Keep Oily Skin Looking Matte, Velvety, & Shine-Free Amazon ETUDE HOUSE Zero Sebum Drying Powder $6 See on Amazon Korean beauty lovers swear by this drying powder to control excess sebum, banish shine, and keep makeup looking fresh all day long. The transparent, mineral-based powder goes on smoothly, creating a matte, velvety finish that stays put hours. "I absolutely LOVE this powder. It is lightweight, supersheer, and works very well at keeping a matte appearance on my face," one reviewer wrote.

54 A Pretty Lace Party Dress That Comes In 15 Different Colors — & Has Over 2,500 Glowingly Positive Reviews MISSMAY Women's Vintage Floral Lace Party Dress $43 See on Amazon Cut from romantic lace with a flirty, shoulder-baring neckline, the swingy A-line skirt on this party dress is just begging to be twirled. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette feels timeless and feminine, whether you dress it up with heels or pair it with tights and flats for a more casual look. "The material is WONDERFUL!" one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: XS-XXL

55 The Best-Selling Shoe Solution To Clean & Condition Almost Any Type Of Shoe Amazon Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner $18 See on Amazon Freshen up your shoe collection with this best-selling shoe cleaner; one bottle contains enough of the gentle foaming solution to thoroughly clean and condition up to 200 pairs of shoes. Completely biodegradable and free of harsh chemicals, it can safely be used on leather, suede, canvas, vinyl, nylon, cotton mesh, and more.

56 Double-Sided Fashion Tape For Temporary Tailoring Amazon Fearless Tape $10 See on Amazon Endlessly versatile, this double-sided fashion tape proves especially handy during party season, when plunging backs, daring necklines, and mile-high slits are nearly impossible to avoid. The possible applications are seemingly infinite — use it to secure plunging necklines, conceal visible undergarments, and even to create a temporary hem to shorten a skirt or dress.

57 Stiletto-Saving Heel Stoppers To Discreetly Protect Your Shoes At Outdoor Events Amazon Solemates Heel Protectors (3 Pairs) $20 See on Amazon Expand your footwear options for outdoor events like weddings or graduations with these shoe-saving heel protectors. Slip the clear plastic stoppers onto the heels of your shoes before stepping on grass, gravel, or dirt to prevent them from sinking into the ground. Designed to work with almost any shoe, this order comes with caps in three different sizes to fit various high heel types.

58 A 16-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes That Are Surprisingly High-Quality For The Price Amazon BESTOPE Makeup Brushes (18-Piece Set) $14 See on Amazon Makeup beginners and experts alike will appreciate this affordable 16-piece makeup brush set. Not only does it include a brush for every imaginable purpose, but each one is impeccably well-made, with silky-soft synthetic bristles and gorgeous rose gold hardware — and it comes with a convenient carrying case. "The brush hairs are dense, very soft, and seem high end,” one reviewer gushed. “I’ve been using these for a month now and they apply my make up smoothly and beautifully.”

59 A Set Of Two Essential Eyeshadow Brushes At A Great Price Amazon Real Techniques Eye Shade and Blend Set Makeup Brush Kit $5 See on Amazon Reviewers swear these eyeshadow brushes make flawless blending feel effortless, giving the two-piece set an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. At just $5, they're two perfect essentials you'll use everyday to create all your eye looks.