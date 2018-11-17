46 Life-Changing Grooming Products With Insanely High Reviews On Amazon

For many, department store lines and overwhelming makeup outlets are no longer a necessary inconvenience. In fact, they're now entirely unnecessary; when it comes to obtaining the best life-changing beauty products with insanely high reviews, most smart shoppers are opting to fulfill all their grooming needs online.

Thanks to Amazon, you can find countless luxury beauty products and cult-favorites that actually live up to the hype — all without ever stepping foot outside your front door. In addition to the brand's massive selection (which includes Korean beauty, must-have hair tools, and nail products that reviewers swear by), Amazon also offers fast shipping and a reliable ratings system. The former ensures that your beauty essentials show up on your stoop without hassle, and the latter ensures that you know everything about a product before you buy it. (Some grooming products are even eligible for automatic refill shipments, which can save you up to 20 percent on your go-to items.)

Whether you yourself are a grooming guru, or you're just shopping for someone who is, these 46 life-changing products have extremely high ratings for one simple reason: They work. So go ahead and stock up on these brilliant beauty finds before they inevitably sell out.

1 A Scalp-Stimulating Shampoo Brush For Cleaner Roots And Hair Amazon Rolencos Hair Scalp Shampoo Brush $9.50 $6.85 See On Amazon Using just your fingers to get your scalp and hair clean can be limiting. This scalp-stimulating shampoo brush steps in to exfoliate your scalp and prevent dandruff and product buildup. It also just feels really amazing and provides an intense massage that boosts blood circulation and encourages new, healthy hair growth. The brush is designed from gentle silicon tourmaline bristles and fits right in the palm of your hand for a comfortable experience. It’s a manual brush, so you won’t have to worry about changing batteries or devices that deliver too much or too little pressure. This brush puts that control in your hands.

2 This Hair Tool That Combines A Blow Dryer With A Styling Brush Amazon John Frieda Hot Air Brush; 1 inch $39.99 $34.99 See On Amazon The popular John Frieda One-Step is a brilliant hair tool that combines a blow dryer with a styling brush. Multiple heat levels are directed through the airflow vents, so as you pull the nylon bristles through your hair, you're killing two birds with one stone. Thanks to the ionic technology, you'll get sleek, frizz-free style in no time.

3 This Unique Tool That Diminishes Scars And Acne While Brightening Your Complexion Amazon Prosper Beauty Store Derma Roller Kit $15 See On Amazon This derma roller aims to help heal acne scars, diminish breakouts, and brighten complexions. How does it work? Countless tiny needles make micro-sized holes in the skin, which causes a rush of collagen to the area to promote healing. It's also easy to sterilize and, according to reviewers, has yielded fantastic results.

4 This Special Microfiber Towel That Dries Hair Fast — And Minimizes Damage Amazon Aquis Original Hair Towel $21 See On Amazon Made from a special kind of microfiber, the Aquis hair towel makes short, comfortable work of drying your hair. Even though it's lightweight and gentle, it quickly absorbs moisture so your hair is the ideal level of damp for a quick blow-dry — or for frizz-free air-drying.

5 This Rechargeable Foot File That Reviewers Are In Love With Amazon Own Harmony Rechargeable Callus Remover $79.99 $29.97 See On Amazon The Own Harmony electric callus remover has a rotating head made from micro quartz crystals that buffs away rough skin in seconds. Thanks to the built-in battery and USB-rechargeable design, this grooming gadget is extremely portable and powerful. According to buyers, it's "a necessary small splurge you will not regret."

6 The Best Leave-In For The Person Who Appreciates A One-Step Hair Routine Amazon It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product $15 See On Amazon As per its name, the It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product does ten things simultaneously: It repairs damaged strands, controls frizz, adds shine, protects your hair color, detangles knots, prevents split ends, enhances volume, creates a silky finish, and protects against heat damage from blow dryers and flat irons. Best of all, reviewers say the formula "isn't heavy or greasy," but instead "absorbs fast" and "smells great."

7 These Skin-Friendly Razors So You Can Shape Your Brows Without Irritation Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (Set of 6) $13.95 $4.80 See On Amazon Grooming your eyebrows has never been so convenient — or so comfortable. These Tinkle razors feature a special, skin-friendly blade that allows you to shape your eyebrows without irritation. Reviewers also use them for upper-lip, chin, and cheek hair, because they don't cause any burning, redness, or bumps like shaving or waxing. They're also great for dermaplaning, which leaves skin super soft.

8 A Conditioning Cream That Actually Helps Your Nails Grow Thicker And Longer Amazon PURA D'OR Organic Nail and Cuticle Oil $7 See On Amazon Grow your nails longer, tackle painful cuticles, and condition your hands all simultaneously. This organic cuticle oil contains nourishing, vitamin-rich ingredients like biotin, jojoba, and vitamin E. It quickly soaks into skin and nails to moisturize, strengthen, and heal. Reviewers say their nails have “never been stronger or longer.”

9 This Extremely Popular Brush That Detangles Hair Like Nothing Else Amazon Wet Brush Pro Detangler $9.98 See On Amazon If you have curly, thick, or easily-knotted hair, reviewers say the Wet Brush Pro is "able to detangle hair like nothing else," thanks to its ergonomic handle and special flexible bristles. It can be used wet or dry and is also effective on hair extensions and wigs. This brush is available in ten different colors.

10 This Hair-Removal Solution That Tackles Bumps And Ingrown Hairs Amazon Tend Skin After-Shave Solution $21.99 See On Amazon Even for those without sensitive skin, shaving and waxing can leave behind bumps, redness, and ingrown hairs. Tend Skin is an after-hair-removal solution that uses gentle and cruelty-free ingredients to soothe skin. Not only does it prevent ingrown hairs, but it reduces itching, bumps, and irritation anywhere on the body.

11 A Quality Dry Brush Set For Exfoliating And Detoxifying Skin Amazon Wholesome Beauty Dry Skin Body Brush $10 See On Amazon Exfoliate skin, improve circulation, and remove toxins with the Wholesome Beauty dry brush set. It comes with a hand-held brush made from real wood and natural bristles, as well as a hanging hook and canvas storage bag. Reviewers say this set is "wonderful" and it has them "[looking] forward to skin brushing every morning."

12 These Tweezers That Have Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Amazon TweezerGuru Professional Slant Tweezers $14.99 $9.97 See On Amazon Tired of tweezers that simply don't grab? With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, TweezerGuru's professional tweezers are not your average pair. They've been called the "best tweezers ever" because their stainless steel precision tip grabs even the thinnest, shortest hairs for well-groomed brows (or other areas) without hassle.

13 This Amazing Spray That Controls Frizz Like A Charm Amazon COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 See On Amazon Slay humidity and minimize frizz for up to three shampoos with the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. This unique formula coats each strand in a waterproofing polymer that, when activated by heat, seals the cuticle for sleek, shiny hair — even if it's coarse, curly, or color-damaged.

14 This Nail Pen That Repairs Cracks, Infections, And Discoloration Amazon Cel MD Cuticle Oil Pen $15 See On Amazon The liquid formula in this nail pen is clear and gentle on skin. Just apply it on dry, cracked nails and cuticles using the built-in applicator brush. “I LOVE Cel products, and the Nail Repair Serum doesn’t disappoint!” raved one fan on Amazon, “I see a noticeable difference in the health of my nails. Started using it after taking off artificial nails, and it really works!”

15 A Natural Teeth-Whitening Solution That Actually Works Amazon Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $19.89 $15.99 See On Amazon Charcoal products are everywhere right now, but few are as famous as this Active Wow teeth-whitening powder, which has a whopping 18,000 reviews and is a number-one best seller in its category. It uses refined coconut charcoal and bentonite powder to absorb odors and soak up stains on the surface of the teeth. Needless to say, the before and after pictures are amazing.

16 A Pain-Free And Efficient Way To Remove Facial Hair Fast Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover $19.88 See On Amazon Looking for a pain-free and unbelievably efficient way to remove unwanted facial hair? The battery-operated Finishing Touch hair remover has you covered. Its gold-plated head is hypoallergenic and tackles hair right up against the skin for a smooth, irritation-free face in seconds. It even has a built-in LED light and discreet lipstick-tube design.

17 A Five-In-One Styling Treatment That Doesn't Weigh Hair Down Amazon Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray $28 See On Amazon Especially for those who like to blow-dry and heat-style hair, this heat styling spray from Living Proof is a must-have. The fine mist spray has a light citrus scent, and helps keep hair looking cleaner for longer while also making it look shinier. “I've been straightening and curling my 2b curly hair for over a decade,” wrote one reviewer, “and this is the best product I've come across.”

18 A Nail Drill So You Can Remove Gel Polish At Home Amazon OVX Nail Drill Set $19 See On Amazon Alongside the rising popularity of gel polishes, nail drills are as necessary as ever, and this one comes with 6 different nail drill bits and over 100 sanding bands. It plugs into the wall so you don't have to worry about dead batteries, and despite its hand-held size, it effortlessly shapes tough or acrylic nails, removes unwanted texture, and sands off gel polish when it's time for a new color.

19 This Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs After Shaving Amazon WIZKER Wet & Dry Exfoliating Brush $11 $6.98 See On Amazon When it comes to preventing ingrown hairs, exfoliation is key, and the WIZKER wet and dry brush makes it so easy. Its flexible micro-bristles effectively remove dead skin cells and lift trapped hair follicles, so skin stays smooth and irritation-free after shaving. It can be used anywhere on the body, and its waterproof design means you can even store it in the shower.

20 A Luxury At-Home Hair Treatment That Repairs Strands From The Inside Amazon Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $28 See On Amazon This isn't your average conditioner. Instead, Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 is a deep-healing, at-home treatment that re-links the broken bonds in hair, so strands heal from the inside. Just apply it to damp, clean hair, comb it through, and rinse it out after ten minutes. One reviewer says, "It's literally the best thing I've used for my hair," and tons of other people agree.

21 This Dandruff Shampoo That Bonds To Your Hair To Tackle Flakes For Days Amazon Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $10.99 See On Amazon When it comes to dandruff, real customers say that "nothing else compares" to Nizoral A-D shampoo. In addition to other gentle ingredients that promote scalp health, the star of the show is ketoconazole, which tackles dandruff-causing fungus and binds to the natural proteins in your hair, so it keeps working in between washes. It's even gentle enough for hair that's color-treated and chemically-processed — plus, reviewers say it actually has "a pleasant smell," unlike most dandruff shampoos.

22 The Only Cuticle Set You'll Ever Need, According To Buyers Amazon Ejiubas Cuticle Trimmer And Pusher $7.99 See On Amazon Made from professional-grade stainless steel, the Ejiubas trimmer and pusher create "the only cuticle set [you'll] need," according to reviewers. The ergonomic design features non-slip handles, easy-to-sterilize materials, and precision tips that help you clip and clear your nails with ease. They're well-made, travel-friendly, and have a nice weight to them.

23 A Must-Have Beauty Staple For Your Hair, Nails, And Skin Amazon Teddie Organics Golden Jojoba Oil $12.49 See On Amazon Because it's a "dry oil," jojoba absorbs quickly to actually create a mattifying effect — but it's also extremely nourishing. Teddie Organics' jojoba oil doesn't contain any fillers or dilutions. Instead, it's 100 percent pure to keep your skin vibrant, your nails healthy, and your hair smooth and healthy. No wonder reviewers call it a "must-have" for your beauty arsenal.

24 This Cordless Bikini Trimmer That's Designed For Sensitive Skin Amazon Panasonic Bikini Shaper And Trimmer $18 See On Amazon Maintain unwanted hair in your bikini area (or anywhere else) with this Panasonic shaper and trimmer. This battery-operated grooming gadget is designed for sensitive skin because of its rounded, hypoallergenic blades and included cleaning brush. It has five different settings for faster, easier grooming, and buyers say they "love the quality and simplicity of it."

25 A Lightweight Blow Dry Spray That Cuts Your Drying Time In Half Amazon Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $33 $16.58 See On Amazon In addition to reducing frizz and providing thermal protection for heat up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray also seriously cuts down on your drying time. Some reviewers say it "quickens the blow drying process by half." It's also "very lightweight and doesn't make [your] hair feel dry or waxy."

26 These Exfoliating Face Cloths That Remove Makeup With Chemicals Amazon Miracle Face Erase (2 Pack) $24.99 $11.97 See On Amazon You won’t need a stitch of makeup remover to get rid of stubborn mascara and foundation at the end of the day. Activate these soft microfiber cloths with a bit of water and they’ll go the extra mile to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from your skin without chemicals or drying cleansers. The reusable makeup removing cloths (which last up to 1,000 washes) come in three colors and are designed with a hanging loop to easily store and dry them in your bathroom. You’ll even get a cool gift with each order: six hair ties.

27 This Cuticle Oil That Absorbs Fast, So Hands Look "Instantly Better" Amazon Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil $12.61 $6.87 See On Amazon Nourish nails and heal peeling cuticles with Cuccio revitalizing oil. Ingredients like milk extract, honey, and vitamin E give this formula a lightweight, fast-absorbing consistency — but people are astounded with how well it moisturizes. "I work in an office and all the hand washing, typing, paperwork, etc. was killer on my hands," one buyer says. "Lotion alone wasn't cutting it for me... I am completely obsessed with this Cuccio oil."

28 This Hygienic Glass File That "Shaves Through Nails Like Butter" Amazon Bona Fide Beauty Czech Glass Nail File $18.99 $9.99 See On Amazon If you've never used a Czech glass nail file, you're missing out. Not only are they more hygienic due to the waterproof, easy-to-sanitize design, but the tempered glass "shaves through nails like butter" and seals the keratin layers together to prevent splitting and peeling. This red one comes with a matching storage case, but Bona Fide Beauty also makes them in colors like aqua violet and indigo black.

29 This Dry Shampoo That's The Next Best Thing To Washing Your Hair Amazon Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo $24 See On Amazon Silicone-free and safe for color-treated hair, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day is a dry shampoo that's worth having in your cabinet because it actually cleans your hair. According to one reviewer, it "makes my hair look like it was just washed and doesn't leave it feel grimy or crunchy like some other dry shampoos," and this person has tried "a TON."

30 A Natural Scrub That Exfoliates Dead Skin & Preps Lips For Lipstick Amazon Hanalei Company Sugar Lip Scrub $15 See On Amazon Made with raw sugar cane crystals, Hawaiian nut oil, and shea butter, this scrub from Hanalei exfoliates and hydrates chapped lips in one step. It can be used on its own, but reviewers say it also "makes [their] lipstick look ten times better," because it treats flaky, dry lips and helps the color stay in place all day long.

31 This Exfoliating Back Scrubber With A Genius Design Amazon Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12.95 See On Amazon One side of this back scrubber has a soft microfiber material, and the other features an exfoliating loofah texture, so you can cleanse and soften skin with just one tool. On both ends, it has durable rope handles so you can reach your back, your neck, under your feet — all without straining. Reviewers say it dries easily, stays hygienic, and makes their skin "so soft and smooth."

32 This Boar Bristle Brush For Styling, Detangling, And Smoothing Amazon Spornette DeVille Boar Brush $28 $24.97 See On Amazon Thanks to its 100 percent boar bristles, the Spornette DeVille brush is a effective way to keep any type of hair healthy, shiny, and resistant to damage. It can be used for styling and blowouts, but it can also be used to smooth and detangle because the bristles evenly-distribute your scalp's natural oils from root to tip. The handle is made from sturdy wood and the padded rubber cushion feels comfortable against your head.

33 This Top Coat That Minimizes Drying Time While Maximizing Strength And Shine Amazon Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat $9.99 $5.91 See On Amazon Seche Vite translates to "dry quick" in French, and that's exactly what this cult-favorite top coat does. No matter which base or nail polish you use, the special formula penetrates all the layers to harden them from the inside-out. It also creates a strong, glossy finish that extends your nail polish and prevents against cracks and chips.

34 "The Best Conditioner" For Dry, Damaged, Or Color-Treated Hair Amazon Silk18 Argan Hair Conditioner $21.77 $9.95 See On Amazon One of many glowing reviews says that the coloring process "left [their] hair damaged and screaming for nourishment," but put simply, this Silk18 conditioner "works." The holistic blend of conditioning ingredients (like argan, jojoba, and shea butter) provides amino acids for moisture, keratin for strength, and fatty acids for shine and texture. It works on all hair types, but is especially great for those that are color-treated, dry, or damaged.

35 This Double-Sided Makeup Mirror With Built-In Lighting Amazon Conair Double-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror $36.69 See On Amazon On one side, there's a regular mirror, and on the other, it's magnified — but both are encased in a soft halo of light for optimal illumination, even in dark rooms. Conair's makeup mirror tilts to any angle, has a gorgeous chrome finish, and is "just the right size," according to reviewers.

36 This Body Scrub That Gives Both Your Senses And Your Skin A Wake-Up Call Amazon Majestic Pure Arabica Coffee Scrub $12 See On Amazon Made with Dead Sea salt and organic Kona coffee beans, this coffee scrub will help to smooth and revitalize your skin. It has hydrating ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, and smells just like a perfectly-brewed cup of coffee.

37 This Infrared Blow Dryer That Penetrates Strands To Speed Up Drying Time Amazon slope hill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $37 See On Amazon This ionic hair dryer has 18 fan blades and a magnetic motor that help to speed up drying time, even if you have long, thick hair. It comes with three styling attachments that use magnets to stay in place, so you won’t have to deal with them falling out while you’re in the middle of doing your hair. Fans love the lightweight design, and say it’s especially great for curly or wavy hair.

38 This Nourishing Serum That Encourages Lash- And Brow-Growth Amazon Hairgenics Lavish Lash $29.99 See On Amazon When their lashes and brows simply wouldn't grow, thousands of reviewers turned to Hairgenics Lavish Lash — and it apparently did not let them down. This serum is packed with nourishing botanical ingredients that boost follicle growth to lengthen and thicken eyelashes and eyebrows. It's allergy-tested for sensitive skin and uses a conveniently-thin brush that allows for precise application.

39 A Gorgeous Rose Gold Eyelash Curler That Has Actually Won Awards Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $9.99 See On Amazon Besides the gorgeous rose gold finish, this might look like your average eyelash curler — but it's actually an award-winning tool thanks to its calibrated hinge, ergonomic design, and extra-long curling surface. Reviewers say, "It doesn’t pinch or hurt, and always does the job exactly right." It's also made from durable stainless steel and comes with a satin travel pouch plus two replacement pads.

40 This Concentrated Shaving Cream That Actually Protects Your Skin Amazon Cremo Original Shave Cream (Pack of 2) $14.99 $9.88 See On Amazon According to reviewers, Cremo shave cream gives them "the best shave [they've] ever had" because it "creates this really slick lubricating layer that protects your skin." It's water-activated to prevent cuts, nicks, and razor burn, and it smells amazing, as well. Since it comes in a pack of two, you can save one for back-up or give it to someone who deserves a close, luxurious shave — it works on all skin types and all areas.

41 The Natural Acne Patches That Heal Pimples Without Drying Out Your Skin Amazon Avarelle Acne Cover Spot Patch $8.50 See On Amazon The worst aspect of most acne medications — they can make your skin dry and raw — has been eliminated in the design of these genius acne patches, which are a natural spot treatment made with hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil. Wear a transparent patch over your pimple while you sleep and it creates a barrier between your skin and the outside world, while reminding you to keep your fingers from picking at your pimple. Its ingredients work fast (but gently) to reduce inflammation and get rid of pimples without irritating your skin and making matters worse (because no one needs that).

42 A Gentle Hair Removal Epilator That Works On Dry Skin Amazon Philips Beauty Satinelle Hair Removal Epilator $35 See On Amazon If you’re tired of dealing with bumpy, irritated skin from shaving everyday, push your razors aside and make room for this compact hair removal epilator, which features rotating tweezers that quickly, safely remove hair from your body — even when your skin is dry. Although the epilator works best when your hair has grown a bit, it can capture hairs as short as 0.5 millimeters and it boasts two speed controls, an efficiency cap that protects delicate areas of your body, and a handle that fits in the palm of your hand.

43 This Pearl-Ceramic Wand To Create Curls That Actually Last Amazon Remington Pearl Ceramic Curling Wand $24.92 See On Amazon "Finally! A wand that works!" says one reviewer, while another raves, "my hair stayed curled for two days... It only took me 20 minutes to do my whole head!" Unlike your average metal wand, the Remington Pearl uses a pearl-ceramic barrel that's wide and slightly tapered for big, loose curls. It has nine temperature settings, a 30-second heat-up, and even comes with a free styling glove.

44 This Brilliant Waterpik That Uses Pressurized Water To Clean Between Teeth Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $89.99 $58.95 See On Amazon Flossing is essential, but it's not always convenient or comfortable. Luckily, there's the Waterpik Aquarius, which has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon. This unique dental gadget uses pressurized water to clean in between teeth and against gums. It has ten different pressure settings and comes in seven colors, including modern gray, orchid, and black.

45 This Amazing Repairing Serum That Reduces Frizz, Boosts Shine, And Preserves Style Amazon Herstyler Hair Repair Serum $11.99 See On Amazon Herstyler's Hair Repair uses ingredients like aloe vera, argan oil, and vitamin E to coat strands in a protective layer that boosts shine and preserves style. "I put this serum through the ringer," says one reviewer with usually-frizzy hair. Still, it stood up "to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing!"