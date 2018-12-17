If you've been on the internet in the past few years, you've likely heard of Korean beauty. K-beauty emphasizes putting skin care first, particularly when it comes to hydration and maintaining a healthy "glow" — and they're constantly ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation. But the Korean beauty market is vast, and the products, names, and ingredients can often be confusing. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of highly-rated Korean beauty products, so not only can you try these gems without having to fly to Seoul, but you can also read reviews by customers like yourself so you know exactly what you're getting.

From green-tinted creams and red wine-soaked exfoliating wipes to anti-shake eyeliners and pore strips made with eggs, there are products and ingredient combinations to blow even the most seasoned beauty junkie's mind. You'll also find plenty of creams and lotions infused with everyone's favorite K-beauty ingredient — snail mucus — as well as overnight facial treatments, curious clay concoctions, and masks that solve problems you didn't even know existed. As an added bonus, most of these products are packaged in such cute, creative ways, they make excellent presents.

Ready to jump in? Ahead, find a bevy of Korean beauty products that have amazing reviews on Amazon.

1 This Peel-Off Gel That Sheds Dead Skin For A Smoother, Clearer Complexion Amazon Dr. G Brightening Peeling Gel $12 See On Amazon This peeling gel from Dr. G is a gentle chemical exfoliant that's safe for all skin types, including those that are typically sensitive. It sheds dead skin, unclogs pores, and leaves your complexion clearer and brighter with every use. Since it also contains moisturizing ingredients, like honey and hollyhock, it's one of the rare exfoliators that won't dry out your skin.

2 A Color-Correcting Cream That Conceals Redness — & Might Just Replace Your Favorite Foundation Amazon Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment $65 See On Amazon There's a reason this color-correcting treatment from Dr. Jart+ has a cult following among beauty insiders. The green cream counteracts redness, evens out skin tone, and contains an SPF of 30. With this stuff, you won't even need to wear foundation, and it'll seriously help you cut down on the steps in your morning routine.

3 This Strengthening Hair Mask That Repairs Damage & Leaves Hair Feeling Silky & Soft Amazon Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment $9 See On Amazon If your hair is damaged, over-processed, or just generally dry and unruly, this protein mask can help. It's rich in collagen and ceramide 3, and you only need to leave it on for five minutes to see results — though you can certainly keep it on longer, or even sleep with it in a shower cap for maximum effectiveness. Consider swapping it with your conditioner, so over time, your hair will actually become healthier.

4 This Multi-Use Snail Cream That's Like Magic In A Jar Amazon Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream $17 See On Amazon Mizon's All In One Snail Repair Cream is one of the best multitasking creams money can buy, and it's great for all skin types — including those that are oily, acne-prone, or sensitive. With the help of snail slime (a deeply nourishing ingredient that you'll find in a ton of K-beauty products), this cream repairs, moisturizes, and hydrates skin with each application. It also helps fade acne scars and diminish hyper-pigmentation, and it truly leaves skin feeling extraordinary soft and supple.

5 These Red Wine-Infused Peeling Pads That Make Exfoliating Easy & Fun Amazon Neogen Dermalogy Gentle Gauze Peeling Wine $27 See On Amazon These peel pads from Neogen are a supremely fun way to exfoliate your skin, and each pad comes with a handy sleeve, which makes things super easy. Between the formula and the texture of the pads, you're getting both a physical and chemical exfoliant. While you buff away all the dead skin cells, you're also allowing the antioxidants and resveratrol to penetrate your epidermis. The result? Clearer, smoother, and truly brighter skin. They also come in two other varieties — lemon and green tea — which are just as good.

6 This Special Waterproof Eyeliner That's Perfect For Beginners & Shaky Hands Amazon CLIO Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner $10 See On Amazon Eyeliner is hard — but this one from Clio makes things super easy. The ultra-slim pencil was made with the less-than-coordinated in mind, from eyeliner beginners to people with shaky hands. The formula also happens to be great, and it's waterproof to boot. Choose from five colors.

7 This Nourishing Essence That Harnesses The Power Of Avocados Amazon SKIN FOOD Premium Avocado Rich Essence $24 See On Amazon Dehydrated skin? Say hello to your new favorite skin care product from SkinFood. It's formulated with avocado oil, avocado extract, and shea butter to deeply hydrate dry, thirsty skin. Use it after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizer.

8 This K-Beauty Take On Foam Cleansers Amazon Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam Cleanser $8 See On Amazon If you love foam cleansers, you’ve got to try this formula by Skinfood, which promises to be just as nourishing as it sounds. The airy soufflé is loaded with albumen — a protein found in egg whites — along with amino acids and natural extracts that tag-team pores for a deep clean without stripping skin of its moisture. The result? Velvety soft skin that’ll tempt you to skip your makeup primer.

9 A Deeply Nourishing Overnight Lip Mask That Smells (And Feels) Like Sherbet Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $15 See On Amazon Korean beauty takes masking to a whole other level, and this Laneige lip mask is like your favorite lip balm on steroids. It contains hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize your lips overnight, so you wake up with a seriously smooth pout. It also happens to smell delicious, and the texture is heavenly.

10 A Clay Mask That Uses Volcanic Ash To Detoxify Skin Amazon innisfree Pore Clearing Volcanic Clay Mask $15 See On Amazon Everyone should own a good clay mask — and this one from InnisFree is truly one of the best on the market. It's made with real volcanic ash from the Korean island of Jeju, which helps exfoliate and detoxify skin, regulate the production of oil, and unclog pores. After each use, your skin will be clear and luminous.

11 An Adorable De-Puffing Eye Balm With Icelandic Mineral Water Amazon [the SAEM] Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick $9 See On Amazon Glide this cooling balm across tired eyes to hydrate and de-puff. The formula is gentle yet effective on the delicate area, infused with Nordic mineral water and kelp plus staple skincare ingredients like brightening niacinamide and skin-strengthening amino acids. In addition to being downright adorable, the convenient stick is ideal for air travel since you can swipe it right on, and also lends well to being tossed in your daily bag.

12 These Heavy-Duty Exfoliating Washcloths For A DIY Body Scrub Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon If you've ever heard of those full-body scrub-downs they offer at Korean spas, or jimjilbangs, this is the closest you'll get to giving yourself one at home. Soften your body with water in the shower or bath first, and then exfoliate with these washcloths from head to toe; you'll literally see all the dead skin, dirt, and other gunk shed from your body. It's gross, but satisfying, and it leaves your skin baby soft.

13 A Cult-Favorite Cleansing Balm That Dissolves Makeup & Softens Skin Amazon BANILA CO Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm $27 See On Amazon This cult-favorite cleansing balm has a worldwide following because of its sherbet-like consistency that removes makeup, dirt, and oil like a charm. Unlike many other cleansers that dry skin out, this one will leave your fact smooth and soft, thanks to a powerhouse of botanical ingredients that includes vitamin C, vitamin E, and hot spring water. It transforms into an oil from a balm when wet, so it's a great first step if you're into double cleansing.

14 This Multi-Use Beauty Water That Soothes, Refines, & Hydrates Skin Amazon Mamonde Rose Water Toner $23 See On Amazon Use this rose water toner as the final step in your cleansing routine to rid your skin of any leftover makeup or oil residue, and provide a final burst of soothing moisture before moving onto your serums and creams. Made with real Bulgarian roses, it's a gentle toning choice for any skin type, since it calms rather than strips. It also happens to be in a beautiful bottle that will stand out on your top shelf.

15 A Nourishing Overnight Mask Made With Honey Amazon CORSX Ultimate Moisturizing Honey Overnight Mask $18 See On Amazon Overnight masks are like supercharged night creams, and if you've got dry or acne-prone skin, this one's certainly worth trying. The formula contains a hefty dose of honey, which is naturally antibacterial, which is why it's so great for treating breakouts. It also happens to be deeply nourishing, so regardless of your skin type, this mask will leave it baby soft.

16 A Super Hydrating Toner That Quenches Skin Amazon Nature Republic Super Aqua Max Watery Toner $18 See On Amazon This hydrating toner is a great choice for all skin types — the formula won’t clog oily skin yet provides potent hydration that dry skin will also appreciate. Hyaluronic acid and Hawaiian ocean water are the all-star ingredients here, followed by a veritable craft cocktail of natural extracts including spirulina and collagen. You pretty much can't go wrong with this stuff; it's affordable, super moisturizing, and soaks into skin within seconds so you can slather it on.

17 This Black Sugar Scrub That Exfoliates Skin Without Drying It Out Amazon SkinFood Black Sugar Mask $11 See On Amazon Not only does this SkinFood Black Sugar Mask have amazing reviews on Amazon, but it's also been one of the brand's top-selling products of the last 10 years. It sloughs off dead skin using nourishing black sugar granules, so though it exfoliates, it actually leaves skin hydrated and soft.

18 A Sheet Mask Drenched In Snail Mucin Amazon Benton Snail Bee High Content Sheet Mask (Pack Of 10) $20 See On Amazon Snail slime isn't just reserved for moisturizer, y'all! Benton's best-selling Snail Bee sheet mask provides all the goodness of this miracle ingredient in the handy packaging of a sheet mask. After just one application, users report smoother and brighter skin. Use your sheet masks weekly, and you'll see the results compound.

19 A Best-Selling Toner That Leaves Skin Soft & Bouncy Amazon Klair’s Supple Preparation Unscented Toner $21 See On Amazon While many toners can be incredibly drying, the Supple Preparation toner by Klairs is the complete opposite. It seriously hydrates seriously stressed-out, dehydrated skin, and since it helps balance the pH, it makes it easier for your other products to absorb. It also happens to have a near-perfect rating with thousands of ratings, and the unscented formula is a slam dunk for sensitive skin.

20 A Long-Lasting Lip Tint You'll Wear Every Day Amazon Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint $6 See On Amazon One of the biggest makeup trends in Korean beauty is gradient lips — or lips that look like they go from dark to light. The easiest way to pull that off? This lip tint from Etude House. It's versatile enough to be used in just about any way you want, since it's incredibly buildable. You can have a bold lip one day, and the next, just a light blush of color across your pout. It absorbs quickly, is long lasting, and comes in three shades.

21 A Rice Water Toner That Leaves Your Skin Nourished And Protected Amazon THEFACESHOP Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Facial Toner $14 See On Amazon This rich toner from The Face Shop is one of the few products that actually does exactly what it says. It not only moisturizes the skin but truly leaves it looking brighter thanks to rice extract and bran oil, along with lipid-rich ceramides that strengthen the skin barrier over time. Add this to your cart to find out why glowing reviews call it “not your typical toner.”

22 A Lightweight Sunscreen You'll Want To Wear Every Day Amazon Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk $13 See On Amazon SPF is the cornerstone of any beauty routine, and this bottle from Etude House is an example of how the Koreans have nailed the perfect sunscreen formula. It's hydrating, lightweight, and non-clogging, so it doesn't pill or cause breakouts, and it's got a high SPF of 50+, which is suitable for even the sunniest of days.

23 This Adorable Cat Ear Headband For Washing Your Face Amazon Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely Etti Hair Band $6 See On Amazon This cute little accessory from Etude House offers a creative take on the classic spa hair band. It costs just $6 and is perfect for keeping your hair out of your face while you shower, wash your face, or mask.

24 This Innovative Moisturizer That Boosts Your Skin’s Ability To Hold Water Amazon Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream $34 See On Amazon This profoundly healing yet not at all greasy moisturizer from Dr. Jart+ contains a whopping five ceramides to strengthen your skin barrier, which helps lock in hydration and protect against environmental stressors. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter round out the triple threat, adding dewy hydration to the creamy balm. Despite the heavy-hitting ingredients, it should work great with most skin types, including those that are sensitive. This is the perfect moisturizer for anyone who hates heavy creams but craves the nourishment they provide.

25 A Hydrating Serum That's Perfect For Every Skin Type Amazon COSRX Hydrium Triple Hyaluronic Moisture Ampoule $20 See On Amazon Hyaluronic acid is a powerful substance that hydrates and draws moisture into your skin, and it's the key ingredient in this amazing ampoule by COSRX. It's lightweight, non-sticky, and instantly melts into your skin, delivering major moisture without clogging up your pores. Plus, it has a near-perfect rating from hundreds of happy customers who swear by this stuff for keeping their dry skin hydrated and moisturized.

26 A Moisturizing Essence For Extra-Soft, Clean Skin Amazon Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Intensive Moist $25 See On Amazon Essences are kind of like a hybrid between toner and serum. This specific essence, from Missha, works to hydrate your skin with a single splash. Use it after washing your face, and reveal in how silky smooth (and extra clean) your skin feels.

27 The Cult-Favorite Hydrocolloid Patches That Shrink Angry Breakouts Overnight Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (96 Count) $14 See On Amazon These beloved COSRX pimple patches have garnered a reputation for their ability to zap zits at warp speed. The soft, flexible patches gently absorb fluid while protecting inflamed skin, shrinking breakouts in hours without harsh chemicals or painful DIY extractions. You can actually see it working — they turn white when it’s time to swap out, taking excess gunk along with them. You can even wear them throughout the day: they’re semi-translucent to blend with all skin tones and come in three sizes for a discreet finish.

28 This Gadget That Turns Any Face Wash Into A Lightweight Foam Amazon Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Rich Foam Maker $7 See On Amazon Perfect for people with sensitive skin — or really, anyone who prefers a foam cleanser, this innovative beauty gadget takes any face wash and whips it into a lightweight foam. That means there's less scrubbing and friction when you're washing your face, so it'll cut down on the risk of irritation. Plus, it's fun to use — and that's also important.

29 This Adorable Little Lip Balm That Moisturizes & Subtly Enhances Your Lips Amazon TonyMoly Petit Bunny Gloss Bar $8 See On Amazon Behold: The one lip balm that might make you ditch your Chapstick for good. TonyMoly's Petit Bunny Gloss Bar adds serious moisture to your lips in just one swipe. It also comes in a wide range of colors and adds a slight tint, making this the perfect wear-every-day balm to keep in your bag.

30 This Intensely Hydrating Overnight Water Mask Amazon Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $19 See On Amazon This lightweight, but intensely hydrating water-gel cream turns your skin from dry and dehydrated to soft and glow-y overnight. It's perfect for all skin types, too, since it's gel-textured and melts into your skin without feeling heavy or tacky. Bonus: If you keep it in the fridge, the gel produces a refreshing cooling sensation as you smooth it on.

31 This Best-Selling Aloe Vera Cream With A Multitude Of Uses Amazon Nature Republic Soothing & Moisture Aloe Vera Gel $10 See On Amazon Whether you've got dry skin, a sunburn, or just need to cool down after a workout, Nature Republic's aloe vera is the perfect product to swipe on. The gel formula contains a powerful 92 percent aloe vera, which is soothing, moisturizing, nourishing, and repairing. This is another product to keep in the fridge for an even more refreshing sensation.

32 This Vitamin C Serum That Brightens & Evens Out Skin Amazon Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop Vitamin C Serum $22 See On Amazon The best way to reap the benefits of vitamin C is through an antioxidant serum, like this one from Klairs. It delivers a heady dose of the ingredient directly into your skin, helping it appear brighter and more even over time. Vitamin C is also useful for diminishing the appearance of unwanted acne scars and dark spots, so it's perfect for anyone with hyperpigmentation.

33 This Angled Brow Pencil With A Price Tag You Won't Believe Amazon Etude House Drawing Eye Brow Pencil $5 See On Amazon If you're looking for a new eyebrow pencil, try this one from Etude House. At less than $5, there's literally no risk. It comes in six shades and features a sharp, angled tip that makes sketching on hair-like strokes that much easier.

34 Another Amazing Sunscreen With A Lightweight Milky Formula Amazon Missha Soft Finish Sun Milk $19 See On Amazon One of the biggest complaints about sunscreen is that it's too thick or pilly for most users. Somehow, Korean beauty products have cracked that nut with Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk. It's a lightweight sunscreen that melts into your skin seamlessly and dries down to a powdery finish that wears gorgeously under makeup — no clumping, pilling, or feeling heavy.

35 This pH-Balancing Cleanser That's Perfect For Morning Routines Amazon COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser $9 See On Amazon So as not to cause any unnecessary irritation, you want to use a gentle, low pH cleanser in the morning — and this one from COSRX is literally perfect for that. It has a gel formula, which is great for combination and oily skin types, and balances out your skin's pH, which keeps it from reacting to environmental stressors. It also contains tea tree oil to treat whiteheads and breakouts, as well as a BHA to smooth out your skin's texture.

36 This Toner That Specifically Targets Whiteheads Amazon COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid $15 See On Amazon Sometimes, those constantly recurring, itty bitty whiteheads can be more difficult to manage than big old zits. To help keep those types of breakouts under control, incorporate this “power liquid” into your routine. It contains AHAs, which deeply penetrate your skin to eradicate breakouts from the root up, leaving you with a clean and clear complexion. Use it as you would a toner or essence, after cleansing.

37 This Gel-Based Snail Cream For Oily Skin Amazon Mizon Snail Recovery Gel Cream $13 See On Amazon Not all snail creams are, well, heavy creams. Mizon's Snail Recovery Gel Cream allows customers with oily skin types to reap the benefits of snail mucus, thanks to its gel texture. And since the formula is made without artificial colors, fragrance, or parabens, it's safe enough to use on even the most sensitive skin types, too.

38 This 16-Pack Of Sheet Masks That Tackles Every Possible Skin Concern Amazon Dermal Korea Full Face Sheet Mask Combo Pack (Set Of 16) $12 See On Amazon Sheet masks are a way of life in Korean beauty, and this collection from Dermal allows you to try all the most popular formulas for yourself. It contains 16 masks that address everything from dullness and dehydration to hyperpigmentation and acne, and it costs less than $15, which comes out to less than $1 per mask.

39 This Eyehadow Palette That Looks Amazing On All Skin Tones Amazon Etude House Play Color Eyes Palette $20 See On Amazon Play around with new looks and shades with this eyeshadow palette from Etude House. This juice-inspired palette combines all of your go-to neutrals with a few fun colors tossed in. The pigments don't crease, and they're easily buildable, so you can create a multitude of looks with just one palette.

40 A Hand Cream You'll Love To Keep In Your Purse Amazon TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Hand Milk $10 See On Amazon If you haven't gathered this by now, Korean beauty brands love their tongue-in-cheek packaging. This hand cream from TonyMoly is banana-shaped, which makes it extra cute — but it's also banana-scented, which just makes sense. It's very unlikely you'll ever forget to moisturize your palms with this deliciously scented bottle in your purse.

41 A Mattifying Powder That Won't Suffocate Your Skin Amazon innisfree Matte Mineral Setting Powder Duo $16 See On Amazon If you're skeptical of powders out of fear of suffocating your skin, then you need to try Innisfree's Matte Mineral Setting Powder. This powder was formulated to help control oil production and mattify shiny areas without clogging your pores. It's also free of most of the questionable chemicals that other powders tend to contain, like talc and artificial fragrance.

42 This Thick Cream That's Perfect For Dry, Sensitive Skin Amazon Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream $30 See On Amazon This cream from Dr. Jart+ goes above and beyond when it comes to moisturizing your skin. It also helps rebuild the lipid layer of your dermis, which strengthens your skin and keeps it from drying out. Over time, this thick cream will improve your skin's ability to protect itself, making it part treatment and part moisturizer. It's also a godsend for those with sensitive skin, as its many devoted fans say.

43 A Breakthrough Cleansing Oil For Acne-Prone Skin Amazon Hanskin Alpha Hydroxy Acid Pore Cleansing Oil $22 See On Amazon If you’ve been hesitant to try cleansing oils for fear they’ll trigger breakouts, this one by Hanskin is going to be a game-changer in your routine. The formula is infused with alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate and unclog pores while a blend of water-soluble oils melt away stubborn waterproof mascara without leaving a trace of residue behind.

44 This Snail Mucin Essence That Hydrates, Repairs, & Evens Out Skin Amazon COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $23 See On Amazon Snail mucus strikes again, but this time in the form of a gorgeous essence from COSRX. It hydrates and repairs skin, evens out tone and texture, and can even help diminish hyperpigmentation and scarring. With continued use, your complexion will be clear, smooth, plump, and supple.