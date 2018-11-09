There are days when you have all the time in the time in the world to make sure you look great. You wake up early, your skin is radiant, and you have plenty of time to do your hair and makeup. And then there are mornings where, no matter what you do, you just can't seem to hide the fact that, no, you did not have time to de-lint your clothes, let alone comb your hair. During times like that, you need these brilliant products on Amazon that will instantly make you look more put-together.

Sometimes, feeling more put-together can be as simple as shining your shoes or swiping on red lipstick. But on other occasions, you might require a little extra assistance, which is where this handy list comes in. From nifty sponges that erase deodorant stains to an accessory that'll turn your hair tie into a bracelet, there are so many genius finds on Amazon that can help you hack your way into looking more polished when you're pressed for time.

Whether you're constantly rushing from one appointment to the next or are simply incapable of getting up on time, this brilliant list features tons of quick-fix products that will have you looking your best in no time.

1 These Hair Donuts That Make A Perfect Bun Every Time Amazon Style Hair 3 Piece Donut Hair Bun Maker $14.95 $6.99 See on Amazon. Buns are one of the easiest, most versatile hair styles out there, and they pretty much always look chic. But still — perfecting a polished looking bun is trickier than it seems. That's where these donut bun makers come in: All you've got to do is pull your hair into a ponytail, slip one of these bad boys on, roll your hair on down, and voilà! Every order comes with three different sized donuts; choose from black, blonde, or brown.

2 A Wrist Cuff That Turns Your Hair Tie Into A Piece Of Jewelry Amazon Zuo Bao Hair Tie Bracelet $14 See on Amazon For the person who always has a hair tie around their wrist clashing with their otherwise elegant look (read: all of us), there's this bracelet. Simply wrap your elastic around the grooved ridge and just like that, you have a new piece of jewelry (that serves a totally functional purpose, too!) It comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, either with or without an inspirational message engraved inside.

3 These Sponges That Make Your Sneakers Sparkle Amazon SneakErasers Instant Sneaker Sole Cleaning Sponges $13 See on Amazon One of the easiest ways to look more put-together is by making sure your footwear looks fresh. When it comes to leather, everyone knows about shoe polish, but these genius sponges are the equivalent for sneakers. With just a little water, they instantly buff away tough marks, stains, and scuffs. There are no chemicals used and no drying time needed. And, they come in a ten pack.

4 A Fabulous Red Lipstick That Looks Good On Everyone Amazon Lipstick Queen Sinner Lipstick in Natural $24 $15.99 See on Amazon Red lipstick is one of the easiest ways to glam up a simple outfit, but it can be a tough nut to crack, since different shades look better on different people. But this lipstick from Lipstick Queen looks amazing on just about everyone — regardless of skin tone. Whether you're a crimson newbie or a scarlet pro, you're sure to fall in love with this shade. It's super matte, super hydrating, and free of shimmer. In a nutshell? It's the perfect red lipstick.

5 This Heated Brush That Straightens Hair In Minutes Amazon Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush $120 See on Amazon Even if you suck at doing your hair, straightening it is an easy way to look more polished. Do-it-all products are always winners when you're in a pinch, and this straightening brush from Amika is a perfect example of that. It creates perfectly smooth strands in just one swipe and eliminates the struggle of trying to straighten the back of your head. No clamping necessary — just the ease of a hairbrush.

6 These Q-Tips That Fix Makeup Mishaps Amazon Almay Makeup Erasers $8.38 See on Amazon These Almay Makeup Erasers are so simple, but so genius. They're just like any other Q-tip — except they're filled with the perfect amount of makeup remover. That means you can easily fix any beauty gaffe thrown at you, from smeared mascara to smudged lipstick. They're also fantastic for helping shape the perfect cat eye, and they're absolutely brilliant for travel.

7 A Highlighter That Helps You Fake Eight Hours Of Sleep Amazon Pacifica Beauty Under Eye Brightener Dreamlight $16 See on Amazon This pink-hued highlighter/color corrector from Pacifica was formulated for use under your eyes. There's no shimmer — just a pop of highlight for those days when you're looking more than a little tired. Its light-reflecting particles, coupled with caffeine, peptides, and rose oil, work to brighten and hydrate your eye contour area. When you've been out a little too late, this stuff will help you look like you got your full eight hours.

8 These Hair-Smoothing Sheets That Tame Unwanted Frizz On The Go Amazon Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets $18 See on Amazon There’s nothing wrong with frizz, but if you’re after a smooth, sleek look today, you should start packing these hair smoothing sheets in your bag. Whether you're fighting frizz, flyaways, or static, these individually-packaged sheets will help make your hair look sleek again, with practically no time or effort.

9 A Garment Steamer That Packs Easily In Your Luggage Amazon iSteam Steamer $39.99 $26.99 See on Amazon Ironing your clothes can be pretty time-consuming, while steaming, on the other hand, nixes wrinkles in half the time. The iSteam Steamer is one of the best models on the market and it's tiny and portable, so you can pack it with you when you travel without taking up a ton of space. It heats up in 60 seconds, meaning you're less than a minute from laundered-looking clothing.

10 These Seamless Underwear That Prevent Unwanted Panty Lines Amazon VOENXE Seamless Stretch Bikini Panties (5-Pack) $19 See on Amazon Is there anything worse than slipping on new trousers or a dress, only to find your panty lines betray you? If you hate thongs, and going commando isn't for you, then you need these seamless bikinis. They come in a five-pack containing assorted colors, and they're comfortable, breathable, and remain totally invisible under your clothes.

11 A Little Retractable Lint Roller To Keep In Your Bag Amazon Flint Retractable Lint Roller $7.09 See on Amazon There’s nothing like lint to ruin an otherwise put-together look, which is why everyone should keep this little lint-roller on hand. It's retractable, so the sticky paper won't pick up whatever's lurking at the bottom of your bag, and it comes pre-loaded with 30 sheets, which should last you a while. It's offered in 18 cute colors and designs, including rose gold and marble.

12 These Clever Wipes That Save You From Red Wine Mouth Amazon True Wine Wipes $6.93 $5.90 See on Amazon Red wine mouth is one of the few annoying downsides to drinking red wine, but luckily, these wine wipes exist. Each box contains 12 individually-packed wipes that erase wine-induced stains on your lips or teeth. They also make for a super cute gift for bachelorette parties, or as stocking stuffers.

13 These Blotting Papers Made With Mattifying Bamboo Charcoal Amazon PleasingCare Natural Premium Oil Blotting Tissues $7 See on Amazon If you have oily or combination skin, keep a pack of these best-selling blotting tissues in your purse for mid-day touch-ups. They’re made with natural fibers infused with organic bamboo charcoal that naturally absorbs excess oil and shine. Each slim pack in filled with 100 sheets, so this cheap purchase will have you covered for the foreseeable future.

14 A 200-Pack Of Handy Lens Wipes So Your Glasses Never Look Dirty Amazon Zeiss Lens Wipes $15 See on Amazon Dirty lenses not only make it hard for you to see clearly —they also make you look less-than put-together. That's why these lens wipes are a necessity for any bespectacled person, whether you’re wearing prescription glasses or sunglasses. Each box comes with 200 pre-moistened lens wipes, so it will last you ages.

15 These Redness-Relieving Eyedrops That Make Your Eyes Look Brighter & More Alert Amazon Rohto Cool Max Eye Drops $14.97 See on Amazon When it comes to looking well-rested and alert, there's no better beauty hack than brightening the whites of your eyes. These Rohto Cool Max eye drops are the crème de la crème of eye drops. They whiten and soothe red, irritated eyes instantly, and if they're dry or itchy, the cooling formula feels totally refreshing. With just one drop in each eye, you’ll experience relief for up to 8 hours.

16 A Handy Little Sponge That Erases Deodorant Satins Amazon Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge $7.11 See on Amazon Why is it that deodorant stains are so easy to fall victim to, yet so hard to remove? Luckily, this brilliant sponge removes those pesky white marks from your clothes. All it requires is a little bit of water to work, and the best part is, you can use it over and over again.

17 This Mattifying Face Roller For Touching Up Oily Spots Amazon Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller $10 See on Amazon Even if you don't naturally have oily skin, your makeup can cause you to look shinier in certain spots — which is why this face roller is so handy. This TikTok-viral roller is made with a real volcanic stone that absorbs excess oil, and feels so soothing to massage over your face. You can pop out the stone to clean it, then screw on the protective cap to keep it hygienic.

18 These Life-Saving Fold-Up Flats To Keep In Your Bag Amazon Silky Toes Foldable Flats $19.99 See on Amazon Whether you're coming from the gym or can't bear to keep your heels on for a second longer, these Silky Toes Foldable Flats are sure to come in handy. They fold up so small that you can not only keep them in your tote or gym bag, but in a clutch, too. Considering their compact size, they're more durable than you'd think: They have non-skid rubber soles and a cushioned back, and each pair stretches to mold to your specific feet. They come in a ton of sizes and colors, from silver to pink. Available sizes: small (women' s 5-6) - XX-L (women's 10.5 and up)

19 A Portable Shining Kit So Your Shoes Always Look Fresh Amazon Kiwi Shoe Shine Kit $14.99 $13.95 See on Amazon This all-in-one kit is small and portable, but contains everything you need for a professional looking shine that you can do yourself. It's packed with two tins of polish, a dauber, a shine brush, and a shine cloth. So even when you're traveling, you can shine your shoes without having to pay for it.

20 These Convenient Dental Wipes For An Instantly Brighter Smile Amazon Wine Wipes $6.93 $5.90 See on Amazon Red wine can cause immediate discoloration on your teeth — which is where these Wine Wipes come in. They immediately clean stains and brighten teeth, which is handy on a date or big meeting. Every box comes with 12 individually-packaged wipes.

21 This Throwback Hair Tool That Creates Perfect Ponytails Amazon Conair Topsy Tail $4.93 See on Amazon If you were a tween in the '80s or '90s, you definitely remember the Conair Topsy Tail. This handy tool creates professional-looking styles in just one swoop. Simply thread your hair through the hole, loop it around, and push the needle edge above your hair tie. The result? An amplified version of the basic ponytail.

22 A Styling Mist That Instantly Refreshes Your Curls Amazon Ouidad Botanical Boost Curl Energizing & Refreshing Spray $20 See on Amazon Curly-haired girls know how annoying it can be to wake up with coils that have been flattened and matted overnight. Luckily, this Ouidad mist is here to help. Just one spritz of this mist instantly refreshes your coils, making them bouncy and full instead of flat and limp.

23 This Cute (But Effective) Mini Straightener Amazon AmoVee Mini Flat Iron $17 See on Amazon When you've just finished a workout and your hair needs a little extra smoothing before you head to the office or drinks, there's the fan-favorite AmoVee Mini Flat Iron. This itty bitty straightener stashes easily into your tote or gym bag, so you don't have to worry about lugging your full-sized version around. It heats up quickly and provides solid heat-distribution, so your strands don't wind up frizzled and fried.

24 These Tiny Clips That Turn Any Bra Into A Racerback Amazon Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips $5.97 See on Amazon Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the best. Case-in-point? These Razor Clips bra strap clips. They turn any standard bra into a racerback. All you've got to do is slide one over the straps of your bra and voilà! For $6, you get not one, but three clips (black, white, and beige) that turn one bra into two. And you'll never have to worry about unsightly straps messing with your look ever again.

25 A Cult-Favorite Tinted Moisturizer For A Healthy, Glowing Complexion Amazon BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream $26 See on Amazon There's a reason BareMinerals Complexion Rescue is one of the most beloved tinted moisturizers on the planet. It evens out skin tone and provides a gorgeous glow and serious hydration with one application. And since the formula is a gel-cream instead of a traditional cream, it's much less oily, making it a great choice for all skin types. And, with an SPF of 30, it not only acts as a moisturizer and BB cream, but as a sun protectant, too — so you're seriously cutting down on the steps in your morning routine.

26 These Classic Stain-Removing Pens That Everyone Should Always Keep On Hand Amazon Tide To-Go Pen $7.99 $6.99 See on Amazon If you don't have a Tide To-Go Pen yet, there's really only one question to be asking yourself — why not? These handy little tools are so ubiquitous because they just work. They instantly treat stains, making them disappear in just one swipe. And since you can get a three pack for just $7, you can keep one in your bag, one in your car, and one at your desk.

27 A Cult-Favorite Cream Blush From A Japanese Beauty Brand Amazon Canmake Cream Cheek in Apricot $7.46 See on Amazon This awesome little J-beauty blush is a cult-favorite because of its rich but blendable formula that works for all skin types. This specific shade is a pinky red that looks gorgeous on just about every skin tone, and it also doubles as an equally fabulous lip tint.

28 These Body Cleansing Wipes For An Instant Mid-Day Refresh Amazon Scrubzz Rinse Free Bath Sponges $10 See on Amazon Don't you just hate it when your fitness studio doesn't have a shower, and you wind up heading into work feeling less-than-fresh? Well, say hello to these cleansing body wipes. When you just can't get to a shower, they act as a fine substitute; they cleanse, refresh, and deodorize. Thousands of rave reviewers confirm these feel soft, gentle, and non-irritating, even on sensitive skin.

29 This Double-Sided Tape For Blouse Gaps, Button Pops, And More Amazon Hollywood Fashion Secrets Fashion Tape $13.39 See on Amazon In life, buttons pop, weird gaps appear, and you don't always have time to get your pants hemmed. That's why Hollywood fashion tape exists. It keeps everything in place — from sliding tops and bra straps to over-sized shirts. Since it's clear, it doesn't appear obvious that you're relying on fashion tape to look fabulous.

30 A Blurring Primer That Makes Your Skin Look Airbrushed Amazon TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Base Redness & Pore Covering $16 See on Amazon Here's a sad fact: Pores can't actually change size — but they can appear smaller! If you have clogged pores but no time to grab a facial, reach for this cult-favorite primer from K-beauty brand Touch In Sol. In addition to minimizing the appearance of pores, the green tint cancels out redness in your skin, creating an even, bright canvas for your makeup. Or, wear it on its own; since it evens out skin tone, you won't even need foundation.

31 This Four-Pack Of Mini Dry Shampoos To Stash Everywhere Amazon Batiste Mini Dry Shampoo $20.01 See on Amazon Whether you've just finished a workout or didn't have time to wash your hair, it's dry shampoo to the rescue. This four pack of minis from Batiste absorb oil and volumize hair with just one spritz, and each one comes with its own unique scent. Their mini size is especially great for travel or stowing in your bag.

32 These Hair Cuffs That Instantly Elevates Any Plain Ponytail Amazon Metal Cuff Ponytail Holders (3 Pieces) $12 See on Amazon Looking for a way to take your ponytail from blah to Beyoncé? Then grab these chic ponytail holders. The elastic band is attached to a gorgeous metal cuff that adds serious pizzazz to just about any hairdo you use it with. The cuff is hinged, which makes it easy to clasp on to your up-do. And it comes in three shapes, in either a gold or silver finish.

33 This Purse Organizer That Eliminates Mess & Clutter In Your Bag Amazon Vercord Felt Tote Organizer $17.99 See on Amazon Look in your bag. Is it a hot mess? If yes, then grab this purse organizer ASAP. It's stocked with pockets and pouches galore, so everything in your bag has a place; no more digging around or dumping things out on the couch. It comes in three sizes (mini, medium, extra-large) to fit in just about any sized bag, and it's offered in tons of cute colors.

34 A Strapless Bra That Actually Stays Up Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Bra $44 $30.99 See on Amazon Is there anything more uncomfortable than a strapless bra that refuses to stay put? Kiss that annoyance goodbye with this Calvin Klein strapless bra. If the reviews are to be believed, it's one of the most comfortable strapless bras on the planet. It also comes with adjustable straps, so you can wear it as a regular or crossback bra, too. Available sizes: 32A-38DD

35 This Rosewater Mist That Instantly Refreshes Your Face Amazon Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist $11 See on Amazon A spritz of rosewater mist is one of the easiest ways to instantly refresh your skin and makeup, and it doesn't get any better than Heritage Store's cult-favorite rosewater mist. It hydrates, soothes, and refreshes skin, and it's totally natural — the formula contains just three ingredients (purified water, glycerin, and rose flower oil). You can also use it on your hair or as a subtle body perfume.

36 A Mini Bottle Of Strong-Hold Hairspray To Tame Flyaways Amazon Kenra Volume Spray 25 Super Hold Hairspray (1.5 Fl. Oz.) $7 See On Amazon Hair spray has a multitude of uses, which is why everyone should keep a bottle on hand. If your skirt is static, spritz this stuff underneath to remove the cling. Got a run in your tights? This spray will stop it in its tracks. And of course, nothing works better than Kenra’s pro-favorite hair spray for creating up-dos, preserving blowouts, and taming fly-aways.

37 These Single-Use Nail Polish-Removing Wipes For Cleaning Up Chipped Manicures Amazon Karma Nail Polish Remover Wipes $13.99 See on Amazon There's nothing like a chipped manicure to ruin a professional, put-together look. When your varnish starts flaking, don't pick it off; use these handy wipes instead! They come individually-wrapped and pre-loaded with polish remover, which eliminates the risk of spills and leaks. And, since they're free of alcohol and acetone, you don't have to worry about them drying out your nails.

38 These Adorable Folding Hair Brushes That Come With A Built-In Mirror Amazon NuAngela Folding Mirror Mini Pop Up Hairbrush Set $19.99 $7.99 See on Amazon Cute and simple, these little folding hairbrushes are essential for stowing in your purse, desk, or gym bag. After all, how many many hundreds of times have you wished you had a hairbrush on you when you didn't? They come in two colors, with a convenient mirror to boot.

39 This Fully-Stocked Manicure Kit For All Your Nail-Related Needs Amazon AMarkUp Manicure & Pedicure Set $39.99 $15.99 See on Amazon This 15-piece nail kit has everything you need for a professional-grade manicure — and so much more — whether you're at home or on the go. There are two different kinds of nail clippers, as well as a peeling knife, cuticle trimmer, ear pick, eyebrow tweezer, and all other sorts of nail-, foot-, and skin-related tools. It comes in an attractive leather case in five colors, so you can take it with you anywhere.