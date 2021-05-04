(Hair)

10 Chic Pixie Cuts To Inspire Your Summer Hair Makeover

Dare to go short.

By Hannah Baxter
Getty/ Edward Berthelot
Pixie Cut Inspiration
If you’re still dreaming about Jennifer Hudson’s 2016 close crop, you’re not alone — the Oscar-winner looked incredible with her shapely pixie.Getty/Jon Kopaloff
Complement your killer bone structure with a lightly highlighted pixie that still has a bit of your natural wave and texture. @Kelly_Mittendorf/Instagram

