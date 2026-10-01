If there’s one person who has managed to make strength, confidence, and having fun look like the ultimate form of wellness, it’s Ilona Maher. The Olympic rugby star has built a following far beyond the field by being refreshingly candid about body image, movement, ambition, and what it actually means to show up as your best self. From competing on the world stage to becoming a bona fide pop-culture favorite to an audience of over 10 Million on Instagram and TikTok combined, Maher has made a career out of authenticity — and encouraging everyone else to do the same.

The Zoe Report caught up with Maher beyond her viral moments and athletic accolades (Maher won the 2024 Bronze Medal in Paris, a first for the divison in France) to unpack the latest tool in her repertoire: Burn Boot Camp. “Burn has a real sense of community, and in the current fitness landscape we’re losing that feeling of actually enjoying the space you’re in. This workout was different,” Maher tells TZR. The inclusive 45-minute workout “Camp” was designed for women and families to stay consistent with strength-based workouts that truly challenge your body and mind and push you to level up your fitness game (for example, you won’t find 3- or 5-pound dumbbell anywhere at Burn). The global sports icon surprised the cult fitness community in Poway, San Diego for a signature circuit training session and learned even more about the workout from its current devotees. “It’s a great opportunity for women who may be intimidated by the gym — everyone is so welcoming, it’s just engrained in the culture.”

Whether Maher is training solo for rugby season or spicing up her routine with classes, the dynamic athlete and creator spills her approach to fitness, mindfulness, and the rituals that keep her feeling her best on and off the field.

What does a week of workouts look like for you?

As a professional rugby player, my typical workouts are four times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with two on-field sessions a day; this can include running, conditioning, and playing the game. Then, there’s usually a gym session where we're lifting, so it ends up being about three workouts per day. I am blessed to do this as my job, and I understand not a lot of women get to do this for work. That’s another cool thing about Burn Boot Camp — they have child care, so moms are able bring their kids and still get to focus on themselves for an hour.

What are the wellness rituals that you keep up with, even on the road?

I'm actually a really simple person when it comes to wellness — I’m not a fan of trends. My big wellness thing is sleep. Sleep is so important for me; I must get my eight hours a night and or more. I also think that food is an important factor of wellness — I mean real, quality food. I'm getting much better about skipping take out and cooking for myself at home.

What is your favorite recipe to cook for yourself?

For the past two years I've really been on-the-go a lot and this is my first time being at home and getting to cook breakfast and dinner. I’ve been working with a dietician on recipe hacks and making better choices for me and my body; a dinner hack I've been doing recently is taking Greek yogurt — I don't do non-fat, something like two percent or five percent— and mixing in ranch or French onion seasoning as a protein dip. It’s so good.

You’re known for your body positivity messaging online. What advice do you have for a younger generation struggling with comparison in an algorithmic world?

It's really tough, honestly. I am very thankful that I didn't grow up in this age where I'm just constantly dumped information. Growing up in our generation with magazines, beauty ideals were still very narrow; you never really saw any sort of plus-size models or fashion.

Today, kids and young adults are going to constantly be seeing more and more about what’s considered beautiful, or what’s “right” — and we combat this by identifying a new version of beauty through other amazing influencers who are plus-size or incredible athletes as inspiration.

What is a tool you use to balance mindfulness?

I have great support system around me that helps me handle comparison. I also like to use actual tools like the Brick. I’ve been encouraging some of my teammates to get it, too because we don’t need dopamine hits all day. I love using the Brick when I wake up and going about my morning routine and realizing, ‘Oh wait, I haven’t checked Instagram yet today,’ and I’m not mad about it.

What is a wellness mantra you stand by?

I love Chelsea Handler’s books and she has this amazing quote about wanting to look back and know that she did that — her legacy. One day, I want to be old on my porch looking back and say, ‘Wow, I really lived. That was my life.’