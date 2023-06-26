Here Are The Biggest Discounts From Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale: The Best Stuff Over 50% Off

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (this year, Prime Day will be on June 11 and June 12), but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to score some amazing deals. In fact, Amazon has already started to release lots of pre-Prime Day deals, and our team of editors have gathered up some of the deepest discounts — up to 70% off — that you won’t want to miss. To save some serious cash on everything from home goods to skin care products to basic necessities, just keep scrolling.

55% Off This Comprehensive Makeup Brush Set With Bamboo Handles Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) $19.99 $8.99 - See On Amazon Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.

54% Off This Wildly Popular Foot Peel Mask Amazon LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $24.95 $11.47 - See On Amazon This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."

58% Off This Anti-Fatigue Mat With 23,000 Ratings Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $19.99 $8.39 - See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

60% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Run Continuously For Up To 50 Hours Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier $69.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry air, this one-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

59% Off This Pro-Quality Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $69.99 $28.99 - See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

56% Off These Collagen-Infused Korean Face Masks In 24 Different Scents Amazon DERMAL Combo Pack Korean Face Mask (24-Pack) $24 $10.49 - See On Amazon If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.

60% Off This Set Of Chenille Bath Mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) $49.99 $19.94 - See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

54% Off This 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set With A Cult Following Amazon BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponges Set $12.99 $5.94 - See On Amazon This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.

52% Off This Milk Frother For Cafe-Quality Drinks At Home Amazon COKUNST Electric Milk Frother $15.99 $7.69 - See On Amazon Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

57% Off A 12-Pack Of Colorful Silicone Straws Amazon HT-INTL Eco-Friendly Silicone Straws (12 Pieces) $12.99 $5.55 - See On Amazon Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. Using silicone is an eco-friendly choice, and it couldn't be easier to throw these in your purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.

63% Off This Earbud Cleaning Kit Amazon AKIKI Cleaner Kit for Airpods $16.99 $6.36 - See On Amazon When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.

49% Off These Popular Earbuds Amazon TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $29.99 $15.29 - See On Amazon These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.

48% Off This Air Purifier With Real-Time Readouts Of The Air Quality In The Room Amazon Welov Air Purifier $229.99 $119.99 - See On Amazon This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.</div>Description

48% Off This Lip Collagen For Deep Hydration & Plumping Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $15.68 - See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

47% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner For Clearing Out Lint Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $7.96 - See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

47% Off This Cordless Vacuum With A Handheld Detachment Amazon Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $149.99 $79.99 - See On Amazon This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It's also light enough to easily move up and down the stairs.

46% Off This Best-Selling Set Of Satin Pillowcases Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $12 $6.29 - See On Amazon Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.