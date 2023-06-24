Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner (this year, the sale is falling on July 11 and 12) so if you’re looking to get in on the best Prime Day deals, now is the time to start doing your research. But it’s not only a good time to plan out your shopping strategy — since Amazon is already releasing a bunch of amazing pre-Prime Day deals — it’s also a great time to start doing some actual shopping.

To ensure you don’t miss out on any of the best pre-Prime Day deals, our editors will be updating this page daily leading up to the big day — so be sure to keep checking back here.

55% Off This Brush Set With All The Essentials — & Then Some Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) $19.99 $8.99 - See On Amazon Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.

54% Off These “Holy Grail” Foot Peel Masks Amazon LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $24.95 $11.47 - See On Amazon This foot peel mask is one of the most popular on Amazon, with 24,000+ ratings and counting. By simply wearing the plastic "socks" for an hour, you'll get a deep exfoliating peel that leaves skin smooth, soft, and hydrated. Fans love how effective and easy to use this kit is, with one raving, "This product is a holy grail."

60% Off A Humidifier That Runs Up To 50 Hours Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier $69.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this highly rated cool mist humidifier, not least of which is the fact that it’s majorly on sale right now. According to the manufacturer, it can run for up to 50 hours while covering a space of 430 square feet, and the mist output is adjustable. It also features a (reviewer-loved) sleep timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto-shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Reviewers also praised the humidifier for being “amazingly quiet” and easy to clean. Choose from black or white units.

54% Off A Set Of Versatile Makeup Sponges Amazon BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponges Set $12.99 $5.94 - See On Amazon This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.

60% Off A Set Of 2 Quick-Drying Bath Mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) $49.99 $19.94 - See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

47% Off This Vacuum That Can Be Used Both Handheld & Upright Amazon Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $149.99 $79.99 - See On Amazon This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It's also light enough to easily move up and down the stairs.

48% Off An Air Purifier That Works Well For Large Rooms Amazon Welov Air Purifier $229.99 $119.99 - See On Amazon This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can purify the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters filter out over 99% of room pollutants, including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has an indicator light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real time.

52% Off An Electric Milk Frother Amazon COKUNST Electric Milk Frother $15.99 $7.69 - See On Amazon Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

58% Off This Kitchen Mat That Gives Your Feet A Rest Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $19.99 $8.39 - See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

20% Off A Turmeric Face Scrub With Its Own Applicator Amazon Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie $31.95 $25.56 - See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

56% Off These Face Masks With Over 16,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon DERMAL Combo Pack Korean Face Mask (24-Pack) $24 $10.49 - See On Amazon If you want to incorporate more sheet masks into your daily routine, this set of 24 from DERMAL is a great place to start. These popular masks have over 16,000 five-star reviews, with plenty of customers saying their face feels much softer after use. These are infused with vitamin E and collagen, making them a great way to add a little extra self-care to your day.

59% Off A Quiet & Lightweight Hair Dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $69.99 $28.99 - See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

42% Off A Robot Vacuum That Accesses Those Hard-To-Reach Areas Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 $259.99 $149.99 - See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

42% This High-Waisted Workout Skirt With Shorts Underneath Amazon Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts $29.99 $17.32 - See On Amazon Taking standard gym shorts up a notch, these have a skirt-like outer layer and spandex shorty-shorts underneath. They're high-waisted with a drawstring closure for a customizable fit, and — best of all — there's a pocket to hold your phone.

38% Off This Set Of Exercise Bands With Different Levels Of Resistance Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) $20.95 $12.95 - See On Amazon Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling exercise resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This pack of five is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.

35% Off This Umbrella That Adjusts For Your Needs Amazon Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella $42.50 $27.49 - See On Amazon You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.

25% Off These Voice-Controllable Smart Plugs Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $19.99 $14.99 - See On Amazon These smart plugs work with voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and can be used to create schedules for various electronics and appliances. Download the Kasa app and you can even control them when you aren't at home. Offered at 25% off on Black Friday, this money-saving two-pack of plugs boast more than 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

43% Off A Set Of Machine-Washable Dish Cloths Amazon Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths (6-Pack) $13.99 $7.99 - See On Amazon These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

25% Off A Set Of Seamless Thongs Amazon voenxe Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) $20 $14.99 - See On Amazon Stretchy and breathable, this set of thongs is designed for maximum comfort — and, of course, no visible panty lines. The crotch is lined with sheer cotton while the body is infused with soft nylon mesh to ensure they keep their shape while maintaining an airy feel.

33% Off A Versatile Belt Bag With High Reviews Amazon ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag $23.98 $15.98 - See On Amazon Not only does this ODODOS belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, it's also drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack. And since it's marked down now for Prime Day, you might just want to nab it in a few colors.

46% Off This 2-Pack Of Satin Pillowcases Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $12 $6.29 - Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

17% Off This Highly Rated Cordless Water Flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser $29.97 $24.97 - See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

28% Off A Vitamin C Serum That’s A Bonafide Hit Amazon SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $25 $17.99 - See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

48% The Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen $29.99 $15.68 - See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

47% A Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $7.96 - See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

38% Off A Drying Rack That Rolls Up Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $12.99 $7.99 - See On Amazon This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.

32% Off These Airtight Food Containers In Different Sizes Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7 Pieces $36.99 $24.99 - See On Amazon This set of seven plastic containers makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.

19% Off A Handheld Steamer You Can Travel With Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes $36.99 $29.99 - See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this handheld steamer. With a 9-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. You can use it on most fabrics, including silk and linen, and it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

36% Off A Surge Protector With Tons Of Extra Outlet Space Amazon LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender $19.99 $12.71 - See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, and also functions as a surge protector for your devices. Plus, this popular pick has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.

57% Off This Set Of Reusable Straws Amazon HT-INTL Eco-Friendly Silicone Straws (12 Pieces) $12.99 $5.55 - See On Amazon Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. Using silicone is an eco-friendly choice, and it couldn't be easier to throw these in your purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.

45% Off A Flowy Cardigan That Goes With So Much Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan $26.99 $14.83 - See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

49% Off These Affordable (But High Quality) Wireless Earbuds Amazon TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $29.99 $15.29 - See On Amazon These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.

63% Off A Handy Earbud Cleaner Kit Amazon AKIKI Cleaner Kit for Airpods $16.99 $6.36 - See On Amazon When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.

36% Off These DEET-Free Patches That Repel Mosquitos Amazon RiptGear DEET-Free Mosquito Patches (78-Pack) $27.95 $17.95 - See On Amazon These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.