These Must-Have Fashion Basics Are SO Cheap For Prime Day

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has officially kicked off, and this year’s event features some of the best Prime Day fashion deals yet. Lasting through Wednesday, Oct. 14, the two-day mega-sale features clothes, shoes, and accessories for up to 80% off, including picks from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as deeply discounted designer finds. It’s important to move quickly, though — Amazon's best Prime Day deals are notorious for selling out in seconds, and some sales last only for a short time. To help you catch the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list by the hour, so be sure to keep checking back.

Not a Prime member yet? Joining is totally worth it — but if you’re not sure you’re ready to make the (permanent) leap, you can start a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the sale.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

20% Off This Delicate Gold-Plated Choker Aoebi Pearl 18-Karat Gold-Plated Paperclip Chain Choker $9.99 $7.99 Amazon See On Amazon This dainty, minimalist gold-plated choker is one of Amazon's most popular pieces of jewelry. Thanks to its versatile design, you can wear it with almost any outfit — one big reason it's won over 3,000 fans. You can get it for 20% off during Prime Day.

56% Off A Classic Laptop Bag NUBILY Laptop Bag $69.99 $30.59 Amazon See On Amazon This stylish laptop bag has pockets for everything you'd need — from your laptop, to documents, to your personal items. It's also water-resistant, comes in 10 shades, and has over 1,000 Amazon reviews with a glowing, 4.6-star rating. Get it for 56% off during Prime Day.

49% Off These Crystal Climber Earrings 7 Crystals Sterling Silver Ear Climbers $19.99 $10.19 Amazon See On Amazon As an alternative to basic studs, try these statement-making climber earrings. Made of skin-safe sterling silver and genuine zirconia stones, they have over 2,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — and are being offered for half off right now.

23% Off This Set Of 6 CZ Stud Earrings MDFUN White Gold-Plated Stud Earrings (6 Pairs) $10.99 $8.49 Amazon See On Amazon This stud earrings set comes with six different pairs in all different sizes. They're plated with 18-karat gold and feature shimmery cubic zirconia. Plus, they boast 1,300 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

57% Off This Handheld Garment Steamer PurSteam Garment Steamer $36.99 $15.98 Amazon See On Amazon This compact garment steamer has racked up over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, and for good reason: It's a quick and efficient way to tackle wrinkles in clothing, curtains, bedding, and more. This steamer is ready to use in just 90 seconds, and you can grab it for cheap during Prime Day if you act fast.

25% Off This 30-Count Pack Of Woolite Detergent Pacs Woolite Clean & Care Pacs (30-Count) $11.97 $8.98 Amazon See On Amazon Regular detergent can shrink your wool garments, whereas these Woolite detergent pacs are formulated with keratin to help keep your clothes looking fresh. With 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, they're designed to work with cold water in high-efficiency washers — take 25% off at checkout this Prime Day.

50% Off A Vera Bradley ID Case Vera Bradley Microfiber ID Case $20 $10 Amazon See On Amazon There's something so classic about a Vera Bradley ID case, and for Prime Day, you can get this microfiber option in "mulled wine" for 50% off. With over 800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating, this zippered case will ensure your ID is always secure and within reach.

30% Off This Marmot Full-Length Puffer Marmot Women's Montreaux Full-Length Down Puffer Coat, Berry Wine, Large $296 $210 Amazon See On Amazon Marmot coats are known for being both warm and incredibly chic, and this full-length puffer filled with moisture-resistant 700-fill power down has over 140 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.3 stars.

29% Off The FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch With Alexa Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch $179.95 $127.95 Amazon See On Amazon Keep track of your heart rate, sleep quality, steps, and more with this Versa 2 smartwatch from Fitbit that's earned 1,400 reviews and an impressive 4.5 star rating. One of the best features? Unlike other smart watches, this one also has Alexa built into it.

64% Off This Anne Klein Diamond Dial Gold-Tone Watch Anne Klein Diamond Dial Gold-Tone Watch $75 $26.99 Amazon See On Amazon This Anne Klein watch is a classic timepiece that'll last for years. The gold-tone Japanese quartz watch features a clasp closure, simple sunray dial, and a genuine diamond marker at the 12 o'clock point. It's a popular accessory on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating overall after more than 3,500 reviews.

55% Off This T-Shirt Bra From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Women's Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra $46 $20.61 Amazon See On Amazon This everyday T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein is a tried-and-true wardrobe staple — and it's on sale for 55% off during Prime Day. It comes in 20 different colors, has a wide range of sizes, and has the backing of thousands of Amazon reviewers.

52% Off The Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69 $33.24 Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason Levi's is a mainstay in the world of denim — the fit is so good. And during this sale, you can nab a pair of their very popular skinny jeans (more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating) for a low price. There's no doubt this is one deal that's going to go quick.

54% Off This 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini-Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini (5-Pack) $49 $22 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a convenient pack of five, these Calvin Klein bikinis are made of incredibly soft cotton that feels breathable and comfortable against bare skin. They're being sold at an unmatched price for Prime Day, so stock up while you can.

30% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) $35 $24.50 Amazon See On Amazon High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. This classic set is backed by over 4,000 reviews and has a 4.5-star rating overall.

77% Off This Calvin Klein Seamless Bikini-Panty Calvin Klein Women's Pure Seamless Bikini-Panty $14.30 $10.50 Amazon See On Amazon This sleek, seamless bikini underwear is practically invisible under clothes. Reviewers on Amazon have raved about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) at a major discount.

36% Off This Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette $28 $18.06 Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 reviews, this Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following on Amazon. It's designed with racerback straps and a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane.

44% Off The Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans $69.50 $38.94 Amazon See On Amazon These classic Levi's jeans have a stretchy skinny leg and mid-rise waist and come in several shades of denim as well as prints, including trendy camo. They have hundreds of fans on Amazon, and right now you can get them for under $40.

46% Off The Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles $14.99 $8.16 Amazon See On Amazon These best-selling Dr. Scholl's insoles have won over thousands of fans, thanks in part to their massaging gel technology which provides support and added comfort to your favorite pair of shoes. You can snag this pair for under $10 if you act fast.

53% Off This Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover PRITECH Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover $19.99 $9.46 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks in part to its rechargeable design and 60-minute run time, this fabric shaver has won over more than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon. This lint remover and sweater shaver can tackle clothes, upholstery, and so much more — making pilled, tired fabrics look brand new.

30% Off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Socks These socks by Under Armour feature arch support and contoured edges for a snug fit that won't show above most shoes. You can choose from tons of vibrant colors or neutral tones, and they boast a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 6,800 reviews.

30% Off The Under Armour HeatGear Crossback Sports Bra Under Armour HeatGear Crossback Sports Bra $35 $24.50 Amazon See On Amazon This Under Armour sports bra is perfect for medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training, and boxing. The cross-back design offers plenty of support, and the double-layer, moisture-wicking material is smooth and comfortable on the skin.

61% Off This Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette $44 $23.11 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Calvin Klein bralette comes reviewer-approved. Made with soft and breathable cotton, the lightly lined bralette features molded cups, a criss-cross back, and the classic Calvin Klein logo on the band.

30% Off These Under Armour Fly Fast Tights Under Armour Fly Fast Tights $60 $46.02 Amazon See On Amazon These Under Armour tights feature moisture-wicking fabric and cooling mesh panels, plus they come in 10 shades. With more than 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, they're on sale for 30% off during Prime Day.

52% Off This Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch And Bangle Set Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch and Bangle Set $96.99 $46.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a luxe gift for yourself or someone else, this Anne Klein Swarovski watch and bangle set is a great find. Boasting 300 reviews and a four-star rating, the gold-tone set includes a stunning watch with a Swarovski crystal bezel and two bangles with faux pearl accents.

59% Off This Seamless V-Neck Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Seamless V-Neck Bralette $40 $18 Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck longline bralette is soft and seamless, so it moves with you and feels comfortable all day long. Nab it now at an impressive 55% off.