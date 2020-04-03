Minimalist jewelry is nothing new to the fashion world. But lately, designers have been taking the concept of minimalist and turning it on its head. Whether it’s using baroque pearls for a modern take on a classic trend or creating a new twist on timeless gold hoops, it’s safe to say that in some cases — like the Short & Suite jewelry collection — simple jewelry is making a major statement. And with a colorful debut collection, the brand is sure to add a touch of luxury to all your spring ensembles.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that matter the most. Short & Suite knows this, which is why it’s created a collection of earrings and necklaces to bring you the little luxuries in life — literally. The Los Angeles-based brand’s debut collection features everything from a dainty chain link choker to sparkling drop earrings, which are inspired by its founder Reidie MacDonald’s travels around the world and include a range of colorful gemstones. Designed to be easy, effortless pieces, Short & Suite’s jewelry will add an elevated statement to your wardrobe without taking away from the rest of your ensembles — whether you’re spending the day at home or heading out for a quick errand run.

For those who consider themselves minimalists to the core, start with Suite 72, a simple, $104 chain link choker that features Short & Suite’s logo — a dainty key charm. If you want a slightly bolder necklace, opt for Suite 04, which features a pale purple Swarovski gem and is available for $134. More of an earring person? The $74 Suite 40 is a versatile pair of drop earrings that'll be the perfect for adding a hint of color to your outfits.

Of course, if you’re the type of person who prefers their jewelry on the more sparkly side, Short & Suite has a handful of options for you, too. Take the $124 Suite 22, for example. With multiple gems on these glitzy earrings, there’s no question that they’ll be one of the easiest ways to dress up your outfits in mere seconds. And if you want to kick your jewelry look up a notch, style it with the $154 Suite 34 necklace. But for the moments when you want to make an undeniably elegant and sophisticated statement, you won’t go wrong with the $164 Suite 89 lariat.

If you’re ready to add Short & Suite’s effortless pieces to your jewelry box, scroll down to shop all the pieces from its debut collection below.

