Creating a wardrobe that embodies the concept of “effortlessly chic” is no easy feat, but if there were two people who nail it every time, it would be the Olsen twins. In fact, their stylish instincts have landed them multiple CFDA Awards as the creative directors behind their luxury label, The Row. Of course, even when they’re in their off-duty modes, the designing duo still manages to give a lesson on how to style the most basic wardrobe staples. And if you’re looking for the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen way to wear sporty sandals, prepare to take a page from their book.

There’s no doubt that the Olsen's collective sartorial aesthetic is one that many strive to achieve. From perfectly undone waves to elevated grunge ensembles, the award-winning designers know a thing or two about putting together looks that, while low-key, feel intentional. Throughout their careers, the 34-year-olds have gone through multiple style evolutions, fine-tuning their wardrobes to what they are today. But in more recent years, the pair has been incorporating Teva sandals and shoes inspired by the iconic brand into their outfits. And judging by their ensembles, it’s clear that the traditionally sporty style can work with more formal pieces, too.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

Earlier this year, Ashley was spotted in New York wearing the $990 Hook-and-Loop Sandals from The Row, which she styled with a long brown coat and a black silk maxi skirt — a nod to the bohemian-inspired style she's long been known for. The designer accessorized with a black and white silk scarf, as well as a quarantine-approved face mask and gloves.

Ashley's recent look may have been the most recent occasion where an Olsen twin wore the controversial sandal trend, but it isn’t the first. Mary-Kate sported sandals featuring similar thick straps with an oversized button-down shirt and billowing trousers in 2017. Two years later, she donned $40 Teva’s Voya Infinity Sandals with straight-leg trousers and a red zip-up hoodie.

Given the Olsen's penchant for minimal design, function, and quality, sandals that veer on the side of practical — while maintaining a sleek appeal — feel like natural pieces for their wardrobes.

If you want to take a cue from the designers and incorporate the trend into your outfits, scroll down to shop these Olsen-approved shoes below.

