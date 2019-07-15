The Best Prime Day Deals On Beauty Products We're Obsessed With

Amazon Prime Day is here— and from Tuesday, October 13 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14 you can get some amazing discounts on your favorite beauty and skincare product. And while the best Prime Day deals span all categories, it's hard to beat the incredible beauty offerings that will be going for up to 80% off. Whether you're looking to stock up on face masks for self-care nights at home or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is undoubtedly the best time to shop. (By the way, if you don't already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a free trial, here, without making any commitments.)

Because so many beauty products — and tools, and gadgets — are going to be on sale, narrowing them down can feel overwhelming, which is why our editors will be working around the clock to update the best Prime Day beauty deals as they go live, right on this page. So keep checking back here, and don't forget to scan these incredible Prime Day fashion deals, too!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

33% Off This Oribe Dry Texturizing Hair Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, 8.5 Oz. $48 $32 Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this cult favorite hair spray has won its accolades. It soaks up excess oil like a dry shampoo, but it also adds tons of texture and volume in the process. Basically, this bottle is your ticket to easy styling that's invisible. It's rarely on sale, so now is the perfect time to grab a can.

54% Off The OPI Nail Treatment That Fans Call A "Miracle Worker" OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener $17.95 $8.25 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating after more than 12,000 rave reviews, this OPI Nail Envy strengthening treatment is hard to ignore. It has hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium so your nails can grow longer, stronger, and harder — and it's over 50% off today. Grab it before it sells out.

49% Off This Foreo Cleansing Brush FOREO LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush $199 $101.40 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this USB-chargeable face cleansing brush is a favorite of beauty aficionados. Made from soft, skin-friendly silicone, it works to remove oil and makeup, while stimulating circulation and diminishing the appearance of pores, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.

30% Off This R+Co Thickening Shampoo R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo (8.5 Fl. Oz.) $42 $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon On sale for an impressive 30% off during Prime Day, this R+Co thickening shampoo has garnered the support of hundreds of fans. Packed with biotin, vitamins, and coconut oil, this shampoo will hydrate and restore dry, thin hair to its former glory.

47% Off These Foot Masks That Will Make Your Skin So Smooth AIQUISHA Foot Peel Mask (5-Pack) $18.99 $9.99 Amazon See On Amazon With over 500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, these foot peeling masks are a great beauty buy to stock up on during Prime Day. Apply these masks for a few hours and, within one to two weeks, your feet will slowly shed their exterior layer, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling so soft.

25% Off This Aquaphor Set Aquaphor Healing Ointment (14 Oz. Jar + 1.75 Oz. Tube) $20.28 $15.21 Amazon See On Amazon This Aquaphor healing ointment has thousands of fans because it does exactly what it says it will — create a thick barrier on your skin so that it will stay moisturized while it heals from everyday dryness and irritation. You can use the ointment on dry, cracked elbows, knees, cuticles, and more. This Prime Day, grab this two-pack for a fantastic price.

44% Off This Dermaroller Tool RoselynBoutique Derma Roller $9.95 $5.53 Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,800 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this dermaroller is one of the most popular beauty tools on Amazon. Its .25mm microneedles are so small, they're painless and help promote glowing skin. This beauty tool is on sale for just $6 during Prime Day.

20% Off These Soothing Socks For Cracked Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) $11.99 $9.59 Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these moisturizing heel socks to hydrate their dry, cracked heels. These one-size-fits-all socks can be worn overnight to help slowly heal your feet. Even better, they're machine washable! Get this two pack for under $10 while Prime Day lasts.

27% Off This L'Oreal Revitalift Moisturizer L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Face Moisturizer $19.99 $14.59 Amazon See On Amazon Packed with an all-star ingredient line-up of hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C, L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer has won over thousands of fans. You can get it for under $15 during Prime Day, making it a steal.

30% Off This Nioxin Hair Thickening Spray Nioxin 3-D Styling Hair Thickening Spray (5.07 Oz.) $15.30 $10.71 Amazon See On Amazon This popular thickening spray hydrates and texturizes your hair from root to tip. Just shake the bottle well, spray on your hair (start at the roots and spray down) and blow dry for thicker hair that's easier to style. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.4-star rating overall.

41% Off This Nioxin Shampoo Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo, 33.8 Fl. Oz. $42 $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon This purifying and cleansing shampoo is specifically formatted to help those with thinning, natural hair restore a healthy luster and thickness to their strands. Normally $42, this wildly-popular shampoo (the nearly 2,000 reviews speak for themselves) is being offered for just under $25 for Prime Day.

25% Off This Panasonic Hair Trimmer Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer And Ear Hair Trimmer $19.99 $14.99 Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this hair trimmer from Panasonic and given it a rave, 4.3-star rating. Not only can it help trim pesky nose hairs or trim eyebrows, but it's also wet-dry capable, so you can use it in the shower. Snag it for 25% off while Prime Day lasts.

25% Off These Neutrogena Wipes That Will Dissolve Your Makeup With Just One Swipe Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes (2-Pack) $11.96 $8.97 Amazon See On Amazon These makeup-remover wipes from Neutrogena have over 26,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating. The soft cloths are pre-moistened with a gentle formula that'll even remove waterproof mascara.

20% Off This Differin Treatment That Works Wonders For Acne-Prone Skin Differin Gel Acne Spot Treatment (2-Pack) $24.99 $19.99 Amazon See On Amazon As soon as a blemish pops up, this Differin gel Adapalene acne spot treatment (which has 16,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating) aims to minimize clogged pores and inflammation. Get two tubes for 20% off today.

31% Off This Callus Remover Relax Tony Foot Callus Remover $9.70 $6.70 Amazon See On Amazon With a file on one side and a scrubber on the other, this pedicure tool helps to remove stubborn calluses from your feet. It also has a built-in catcher and is made from hygienic stainless steel, which explains the hundreds of five-star reviews.

30% Off The Beauty-Expert Approved Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $23 $16.10 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this slim, retractable Anastasia Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil fills in brows with true-to-life color that lasts all day long. The double-sided brow tool features a pencil on one side and a spoolie brush on the other for convenience and is yours for an incredible 30% off on Prime Day.

33% Off The Fan-Favorite Bioderma Micellar Water Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water $15 $9.90 Amazon See On Amazon A great micellar water is a staple in any medicine cabinet — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It cleanses, it removes make up, and even better, it won't irritate sensitive skin. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers love this cleanser.

29% Off This Pack Of Dermaplaning Tools Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Razor (3-Pack) $6.99 $4.99 Amazon See On Amazon These dermaplaning razors have over 49,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why: They remove unwanted peach fuzz, shape your brows, and help exfoliate your skin, all while protecting against irritation with built-in micro-guards.

30% Off This RevitaLash Lash Serum RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $55 $38.50 Amazon See On Amazon Even though it doesn't look like it's marked down, you'll save 30% off this RevitaLash advanced eyelash conditioner at checkout. Just apply a thin line directly to your lashes once a day, and it can help prevent breakage while enhancing shine.

44% Off This 20-Pack Of Crest Whitestrips That So Many Customers Approve Of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $50 $27.96 Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

52% Off This Cult-Favorite Maybelline Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9.99 $4.84 Amazon See On Amazon This Maybelline concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap during Prime Day (your extra 25% off will appear when you add it to your cart).

50% Off This Maybelline Washable Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Blackest Black $8.99 $4.50 Amazon See On Amazon The long, lush lashes of your dreams are a reality with this washable Maybelline mascara, which comes with a fan brush to target each and every lash. This popular mascara boasts more than 22,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating and is offered at 50% off on Prime Day.

39% Off This Extra-Moisturizing Cetaphil Body Lotion Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, 20 oz. $16.99 $10.30 Amazon See On Amazon Designed for dry, sensitive skin, this Cetaphil body moisturizer has thousands of fans on Amazon who love its gentle yet effective formula. It's clinically proven to provide relief from dryness for up to 24 hours, and it can help restore skin's natural moisture levels in as little as a week, according to the brand. Grab this rich cream on sale while you can. Click here to see all Cetaphil Prime Day deals.

46% Off This Extra-Gentle Lash Growth Serum EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum $39.99 $20.99 Amazon See On Amazon With guaranteed results in just 4 weeks, this eyelash serum is clinically proven to help thicken your lashes. The formula is non-irritating, gentle, as well as safe for all types of skin. And if your lashes are already thick? It also works great as a primer. Save an additional $2 by checking the "apply coupon" box.

25% Off This Highly-Rated Revlon Hair Dryer Revlon 1875-Watt Infrared Heat Hair Dryer $23.83 $17.87 Amazon See On Amazon Dry your hair fast with this Revlon infrared heat hair dryer that features tourmaline ionic technology to reduce frizz and make strands shinier. The dryer has two heat and two speed settings and is a fan favorite with more than 6,300 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Snag one on Prime Day and you'll save 25% off at checkout.

53% Off This Gillette Venus Razor & Refills Set Gillette Venus Women's Razor + 4 Blades Refills $14.99 $6.99 Amazon See On Amazon Gillette's Venus razor features three curve-hugging blades that give you a super close shave, without irritating sensitive skin. During Prime Day, you can get this wildly-popular razor and refill set (over 1,000 near-perfect 4.8-star reviews and counting), for 53% off.

38% Off This Pack Of These Oral-B Toothbrush Replacement Heads Oral-B FlossAction Brush Heads (5-Pack) $39.99 $24.99 Amazon See On Amazon Have an Oral-B electric toothbrush? If so, you probably want to stock up on this five-pack of replacement bristles. Each one features the brand's Bacteria Guard protection that'll resist bacteria growth within the bristles.

35% Off This Pack Of Fan-Favorite Oral-B Floss Oral-B Glide Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) $19.99 $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon This six pack of Oral-B dental floss has elicited rave reviews from thousands of Amazon users who report this floss actually encouraged them to make it a daily habit. This deal is hard to believe — for just $13, you can get six of these floss packs, an impressive 35% off for Prime Day.

30% This Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. $17 $11.90 Amazon See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

30% Off This 4-Pack Of Maria Badescu Facial Sprays Mario Badescu Spritz Mist And Glow Facial Spray Collection, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) $21 $14.70 See On Amazon Complete with three sprays in cucumber, lavender, and rose, Mario Badescu's facial mist collection is a great deal any day. During Prime Day, they're on sale for less than $15. Join the thousands of reviewers who swear by these mists for gentle facial hydration.

30% This Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner By Stila stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22 $15.40 Amazon See On Amazon This stila waterproof liquid liner is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies!) and won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it — just as the more than 10,900 Amazon reviewers who gave it a stellar 4.4-star rating on the site.

35% This Renewing, Keratin-Rich Hair Spray By Biolage Biolage Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Oz. $23 $14.95 Amazon See On Amazon This hair spray is formulated with keratin to help repair dry, over-processed, and damaged locks. It has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

30% Off The Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara $23 $16.10 Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, this luxe mascara has amassed something of a cult following for its lash-lifting formula. And since it's marked down by 30%, now's the time to stock up.

40% Off Redken's Leave-In Hair Conditioner Redken One United All-In-One Multi-Benefit Treatment, 5 Oz. $25 $15 Amazon See On Amazon This versatile leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates dry strands, and protects against heat damage. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and you can grab it on sale right now.

30% Off Peter Thomas Roth's Eye Cream That Combats Unwanted Puffiness Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, 1 Oz. $38 $26.60 Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite eye cream is 30% off during Prime Day 2020. Not only does it moisturize, but the peptides in this formula help reduce under-eye puffiness and leave you looking fresh. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about this eye cream.

51% Off This Cleansing Gel By Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel, 8.5 Oz. $39 $19.11 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon fans have dubbed it "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating agents: glycolic (for brightening) and salicylic (for clearing your pours). It also includes a subtle refreshing scent.

30% Off This Peter Thomas Roth Peeling Gel Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel, 3.4 Oz. $48 $33.60 Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliate and purify with this gentle peeling gel from Peter Thomas Roth, a household name in skincare. Using fruit enzymes and cellulose, this formula removes impurities to reveal radiant, glowing skin. Add it to your cart on Prime Day to get it 30% off.

35% Off ELEMIS Resurfacing Face Wash With A 4.7-Star Review ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, 6.7 Oz. $49 $31.85 Amazon See On Amazon This luxurious facial wash — 35% off during Prime Day — is packed with hydrating and exfoliating ingredients that are sure to make your skin feel fresh and so clean. Nearly 700 Amazon reviewers have tried this cleanser out and have given it an overall glowing 4.7-star rating.

30% Off This Lash-Enhancing Serum By Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL $65 $45.50 Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite eyelash serum from Grande Cosmetics uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in just four to six weeks. It has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

30% Off The GrandeBROW Eyebrow-Enhancing Serum GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition and boost growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — it's earned 700 reviews and an impressive 4-star rating.

38% Off The L'Occitane Beauty Kit With Almond Shower Oil, Shea Butter Hand Cream, & More L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit $79 $49 Amazon See On Amazon This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift — but at this low price, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for a luxe night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, a face serum, hair repair shampoo and conditioner, and more.

30% Off This Tourmaline Hair Dryer That Helps Make Your Strands Shinier BabylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 Hair Dryer $100 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a good, solid, and most of all, reliable, hairdryer, this is the deal for you. This BabylissPRO comes with all of the features you need for a great hairstyling experience: It's lightweight, dries hair lightning fast, and — thanks to its tourmaline technology — will leave your stands so shiny.

50% Off This Hair-Curling Machine That's Simple To Use BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curl Machine $130 $64.99 Amazon See On Amazon This BaByliss automatic curl machine is 50% off, and it's the most foolproof way to create a heady of smooth, shiny curls — just place your hair inside the chamber and press the button. With over 1,000 reviews and a four-star rating, the curler boasts a nano-titanium curl chamber and three heat settings, so it's great for all hair types.

45% Off This 400-Pack Of Unscented Baby Wipes Babyganics Baby Wipes, Unscented (800-Count) $34.99 $19.10 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up with this 400-count pack of Babyganics Baby Wipes, which are formulated with gentle plant-based ingredients. Pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested, they're free of artificial dyes and fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Plus, they have over 2,700 glowing Amazon reviews.

42% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser With More Than 45,000 Reviews Waterpik Water Flosser $69 $39.93 Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part? It makes flossing fun.

27% Off This 6-Pack Of Gillette Venus Shaving Razors Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) $22 $15.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

30% Off This Sensitive, Extra-Smooth Shaving Razor By Gillette Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor $23 $16.06 Amazon See On Amazon Gilette's extra smooth razor is one of their most popular models — and if you act fast, you can get it for 30% off during Prime Day. This razor also comes with three additional cartridges, so you won't have to shell out for replacements anytime soon. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers gave this razor high marks and noted that it's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

35% Off Gillette's 8-Pack Of Smooth & Sensitive Shaving Razor Refills Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Refills (8-Pack) $25 $16.06 Amazon See On Amazon Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're on sale. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

46% Off This 12-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Shaving Razor Blade Refills Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) $44 $23.79 Amazon See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blades are on discount — and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock anytime soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave while the lubricated strip soothes skin and helps reduce irritation.

30% Off This Braun Epilator That Comes With A Cooling Glove Braun Silk-epil 5 $70 $48.94 Amazon See On Amazon This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras (including a bonus bikini trimmer). It also has a massage function and built-in light, and — best of all — it boasts 2,200 reviews and a four-star rating.

30% Off The Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Razor Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Razor $100 $69.94 Amazon See On Amazon Normally $100, this Braun electric razor is being offered at fantastic discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.

42% Off This 4-Pack Of Charcoal-Infused Oral-B Toothbrushes Oral-B Charcoal Toothbrush Whitening Therapy, Soft (4-Count) $14 $7.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on toothbrushes for the whole family — or for yourself for a while — with this four-pack from Oral-B. The soft brushes are made of charcoal-infused bristles, which can help promote whiter teeth.