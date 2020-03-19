The Best Drugstore Waterproof Mascaras To Keep Your Makeup & Budget On Lock

There comes a time in every beauty fans' life where waterproof mascara goes from hypothetical fix to absolute necessity. Maybe spring allergies in all their teary-eyed glory are kicking into gear (relatable!), or you don't want to skip your morning routine before your daily run (impressive!). But, there's a catch: You still don't want to spend more than $20 on a new tube of mascara. Whatever the scenario may be — or your budget — the best drugstore waterproof mascaras are here to help.

And fortunately for you, there are plenty of shoppers all over the internet who've made their opinions known when it comes to waterproof formulas. Below are five sweat-resistant, tear-fighting drugstore mascaras you can pick up online that have tons of glowing reviews singing their praises. Oh, and one more thing — every single pick on this list is under $20, too.

1. CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara

CoverGirl's waterproof LashBlast Volume mascara is a consistent chart-topper across the drugstore circuit — the affordable pick has thousands of reviews across CVS, Walgreens, and Target (with more than 4,200 at the latter alone). Retailing there for just $7.99, the inexpensive waterproof mascara offers up three shade choices: "Black", "Very Black", and "Black Brown."

2. Revlon Volumazing Waterproof Mascara

Clocking in with 400 5-star reviews at Ulta, the waterproof edition of Revlon's Volumazing Mascara will only run you $8.99 a pop. Better yet, its wavy applicator head will evenly distribute the clump-resistant formula all across your lashes.

3. Pacifica Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Mascara

Although Pacifica's $13.99 Aquarian Gaze mascara might be water resistant rather than waterproof, its near-perfect rating at Target still earns it a spot on this list — plus, it's vegan, cruelty free, and won Target's Clean beauty seal of approval.

4. L'Oréal Paris Bambi Eye Lasting Volume Waterproof Mascara

On the hunt for a mascara that'll give you doe-like lashes, without breaking the bank? Enter L'Oréal Paris' highly rated Bambi Eye mascara. At just $10.99, this waterproof version still features the innovative mascara applicator, which uses both short and long bristles to delicately separate your lashes.

5. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

Is it a drugstore mascara list without L'Oréal Paris' iconic Lash Paradise Mascara? Didn't think so. Available at Target in "Waterproof Blackest Black" and "Waterproof Black", the fan-favorite $9.89 mascara is known for its thickening, volumizing formula.