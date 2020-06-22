The 55 Absolute Best Things On Sale In Amazon's Style Sale (Up To 70% Off Today)

Now, day two of Amazon style sale and there are even more discounts. Appropriately coined Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale, the week-long event will feature heavy reductions on pieces from The Shop by Shopbop and brands like Theory, Kate Spade, Puma, and more. Amazon's own private labels (including insider-favorites Goodthreads and Core10) will be participating, too.

Since there will be hundreds of pieces on sale, The Zoe Report has enlisted our team of editors to work 'round the clock and compile the best deals right here — all that's required on your end is an Amazon account. So keep checking back and hitting that refresh button.

50% Off This Five-Pack Of Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) $49 $25 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have enough, right? This five-pack of bikini panties from Calvin Klein are made from 95% breathable cotton and 5% elastane for total comfort. Choose from a dozen color combinations. And the reviewers? More than 1,500 customers have given these a 4.2-star rating overall. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

66% Off This Leather Tote That Will Last For Years Frye and Co Handbags Anise Tote $198 $77.64 Amazon See On Amazon Elegant and understated, this leather tote features perforated texturing and comes in three classic colors: black, dark brown, and cognac. Sling it over your shoulder, or detach the strap and carry it by hand.

50% Off This Must-Have T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress $20 $10 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to cute-but-effortless staples for summer, it doesn't get much better than this ultra comfortable T-shirt dress from Daily Ritual. Soft enough to sleep in and easy to dress up and down, depending on your footwear, you can also wear it through the fall styled with tights and a denim jacket. Available sizes: XS-XXL

54% Off These Sleek Heeled Sandals Steve Madden Women's Inessa Heeled Sandal $79.95 $36.90 Amazon See On Amazon With a 2-inch block heel and a strappy design, this pair of sandals serve major minimalist '90s vibes. Choose from black, beige, white, snake-print, or gold. Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

50% Off This Cropped Workout Top American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top $18 $8 Amazon See on Amazon American Apparel is known for making timeless, high-quality basics, and this high-neck crop top is no exception. The cotton fabric it's made with is substantial and super stretchy, giving it a comfy, supportive fit that's akin to a bralette. It's available in black, white, and heather gray — just don't be surprised if you wind up buying all three colors. Available sizes: XS-L

40% Off These Cropped, High-Rise Leggings Meraki Women's Crop Yoga Legging $13 $8 Amazon See on Amazon Finding the perfect leggings at any price point isn't easy — so when you the perfect cropped leggings for just $8 (!!!), stocking up on several pairs isn't a bad idea. Made of a soft, cotton-modal fabric with plenty of added stretch, they fall right above the ankle and have a comfy, high-rise waistband. Available sizes: XS-XXL

69% Off This 3-Piece Luggage Set That's Also A Major Style Statement American Tourister Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Pieces) $249.99 $139.99 Amazon See On Amazon Worthy of a museum pedestal, this marbleized set of luggage comes with a carry-on, a full-sized suitcase, and an extra-large suitcase for longer trips. Featuring a book-opening style, the suitcases feature expandable sizes and spinning wheels. Check out the 11 other colors and patterns too.

77% Off FOUR Anne Klein Wrist Accessories Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch And Crystal Bracelet Set $175 $39.99 Amazon See on Amazon Get four gorgeous wrist accessories for the price of one with this set from Anne Klein, which comes with three dainty bracelets and a minimalist-chic watch. They'll look so gorgeous worn both individually or stacked.

55% Off This Hanging Toiletry Bag Everest Deluxe Toiletry Bag $42 $18.91 Amazon See on Amazon Once you invest in one of these spacious, hangable toiletry bags, you'll wonder how you ever lived without one. Anyone who tends to pack a lot of skin care products when they travel should definitely pick up this one, while it's being offered for more than half off.

39% This Chic Minimalist Duffel Kipling Women's Bori Duffle Bag $119 $43.49 Amazon See on Amazon This minimalist-chic duffel from Kipling is the perfect bag for weekend trips. Switch between a crossbody and a tote with the adjustable strap — it's a great everyday gym bag, too.

42% Off This Soft Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Midnight Black, 2-Piece Set $300 $175 Amazon See on Amazon Samsonite luggage at 42% off? Enough said. In case you are interested in more details, though, this set comes with two pieces of expandable luggage (a carry-on and a larger suitcase) with 360-degree double-spinning wheels and tons of pockets. The carry-on even has a built-in USB port to charge your phone!

49% Off This Hard Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Deep Blue, 2-Piece Set $262.49 $135 Amazon See on Amazon This hardside luggage set from Samsonite is being offered at an even bigger discount than the one above. It also comes with a carry-on and a larger suitcase, designed with the same quality spinner wheels, several pockets, and TSA locks, while expansion technology ensures you're always able to fit a little bit more.

26% Off This Surprisingly Chic Fanny Pack Lucky KOWE Fanny Pack $118 $87.83 Amazon See on Amazon The normcore trend shows no sign of slowing down — probably because of the emphasis it puts on comfort and functionality. So you might as well embrace it with this Lucky Brand fanny pack that's, dare we say, actually quite chic?

35% Off This Two-Pack Of Crew Neck T-Shirts MERAKI Women's Standard Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $22 $14 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have two many basic crewneck tees, and this affordable two-pack provides the ideal opportunity to stock up. Cut with a classic, slightly relaxed fit, they're made with a soft, substantial blend of cotton and modal, and are available in black and white, or a set with one of each. Available sizes: 0-18

35% Off These Essential Summer Sandals Amazon Brand - 206 Collective Women's Fenna Sandal $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, you can never have too many pairs of basic (in a good way) sandals. At less than $20 each, it's worth stocking up on all four neutral colors in which these Fenna sandals come; That way, you'll have a pair to match with everything in your closet. Made of 100% leather, they're sold in black, white, cognac, and black with snakeskin. Available sizes: 5-11

35% Off This Versatile Fit & Flare Dress Lark & Ro Women's Three Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Fit and Flare Dress $39 $25 Amazon See on Amazon Every woman needs a classic fit-and-flare dress like this one; The playful silhouette is timeless, versatile, and looks amazing on literally everyone (you'll see!) Featuring a V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves, the dress is fitted through the bodice with a full, floaty skirt. Choose from 13 colors and prints, including pinstripes, florals, and a vibrant shade of cobalt. Available sizes: XS-XL

35% Off A Two-Pack Of Stretchy Tanks MERAKI Women's Standard Sleeveless (2-Pack) $20 $13 Amazon See on Amazon Another affordable two-pack of basic wardrobe staples, these scoop neck tanks feel so much more expensive than they actually are. Like the tees listed above, they're made with a smooth 50-50 blend of cotton and modal, and come in either black or white and navy. Available sizes: S-XXL

35% Off The Most Comfortable Sleeveless Dress Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 Amazon See on Amazon You'll want to live in this sleeveless midi dress all summer long. Easy and breezy, it's cut in a relaxed silhouette, with a pretty bateau neckline and ventilation-boosting side slits. It's made with a soft, stretchy knit fabric that drapes beautifully and feels great against bare skin, and it comes in six colors — good luck narrowing it down to one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off This Cute, Knotted Crop Top Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Soft Pima Cotton Stretch Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt $19 $12 Amazon See on Amazon A cool twist detail adds striking visual interest to this otherwise simple cropped tee. Technically, it's designed to be workout top — but you'll appreciate the stretchy, breathable blend of pima cotton and modal it's made with beyond the gym or yoga studio, too. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: XS-3X

35% Off The Perfect LBD Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 Amazon See on Amazon Soft and swingy, this easy jersey dress will be your go-to all summer long. Cut in a flared silhouette with long sleeves and a V-neckline, it's endlessly versatile and so comfortable, you might be tempted to sleep in it. It's made with soft, smooth jersey and comes in seven colors, including red, olive, and a pretty heathered purple. Over 120 shoppers gave it a glowing review. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off This Short-Sleeved Turtleneck Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this pullover top is its endless versatility. Soft and flowy, it's comfortable enough to lounge in, but tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt, and it's polished enough for work. Featuring breezy dolman sleeves and a slouchy mock neck, it comes in eight colors — and you probably need them all. With a solid 4.5-star overall Amazon rating, over 100 shoppers gave it a glowing positive review. Available sizes: XS-XXL

40% Off These Cool Patchy Leggings AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings $24 $15 Amazon See on Amazon Tonal color-blocking gives these workout leggings a special touch, while their stretchy seamless fabric ensures they'll fit like a second skin. In addition to the dusky blue style pictured above, they're available in three more monochromatic color schemes: blue-green, light gray, and a soft, rosy pink. Even with hundreds of reviews, they've managed to maintain a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: S-XL

34% Off These Classic Aviator Sunglasses Stylle Classic Aviator Pilot Flat Lens Sunglasses $9.99 $6.61 Amazon See on Amazon Aviator sunglasses will never go out of style — so why not treat yourself to a new pair? After all, you've got nothing to lose when they cost just over $6.

35% Off This Breezy Sleeveless Dress Daily Ritual Women's Rayon Spandex Wide Rib Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress $22 $14 Amazon See on Amazon The simple design makes this swingy sleeveless dress endlessly versatile. Dress it up with heels, dress it down with sneakers, or add some chunky platform sandals to give the look a bit more edge — no matter how you style it, you'll love how comfortable you feel. Made with a soft, wide-ribbed blend of viscose and elastane, it comes in fig, navy, and moss green, in addition to classic black. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off These PUMA Bike Shorts CARE OF by PUMA Women's Cycling Shorts $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon The bike shorts trend seems to be sticking, so you'd be wise to grab this versatile pair from PUMA just in time for summer. They're great for sporty athleisure looks, of course, but you can also wear them with a blazer and pointed-toe heels for an unexpected pairing that's totally of-the-moment. In addition to classic black, these also come in navy. Available sizes: XXS-3X

40% Off This Essential Black Basic Lark & Ro Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt $15 $9 Amazon See on Amazon Basic in the best way (and priced just under $10 for this sale), this boat neck top from Lark & Ro is a closet staple. You can wear it year round, it's great for layering (but looks perfectly chic on its own), and it literally goes with everything. It also comes in navy and gray, so you might want to stock up on all three. Available sizes: XS-XL

53% Off These Cropped Denim Jeans Silver Jeans Co. Women's Suki Curvy Fit Mid Rise Capri $73 $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who'd live in jeans if you could, it's not a bad idea to invest in these denim capris from Silver Jeans Co. Made of premium cotton denim with the teeniest touch of stretch, they're every bit as versatile as the full-length versions, but their cropped length adds a carefree, summery vibe. Choose from three denim washes. Available sizes: 24-36

35% Off These Cool Color-Blocked Leggings AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Colour Block Sports Leggings $20 $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cool color blocking adds major style points to these sporty leggings by Aurique. A must for any athleisure lover, fans say they're super comfy and supportive, and love the smooth, stretchy performance fabric with which they're made. Plus, their retro-chic design comes in two other color schemes, so don't rule these out if you're not into the option pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XL

25% Off This Samsonite Carry-On With A Charging Port Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, Jet Black, One Size $79 $60 Amazon See on Amazon One last piece of heavily discounted Samsonite luggage for your consideration. Perfect for business travelers or carry-on-only travelers, this spinner suitcase has just enough room to pack for a long weekend trip. Highlights include a USB port to charge your phone, spacious exterior pockets, and an interior padded pocket for your laptop.

35% Off These Core10 Leggings With Pockets Core 10 Women's High Waist Yoga Scallop Mesh Legging with Pockets $29 $19 Amazon See on Amazon Look closely, and you'll notice the feature that makes these yoga leggings so special: They have pockets. Better still, those pockets actually look cute — they're made of lightweight mesh, so they don't add extra bulk, and their sweet scalloped trim adds a subtly pretty touch. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they come in four colors: black, charcoal, berry, or soft gray. Available sizes: XS-3X

41% Off This Set Of Packing Cubes Magictodoor Dual Sided Compression Packing Cubes (4-Pack) $12.99 $7.69 Amazon See on Amazon Packing cubes make a huge difference when you start using them. They allow you to fit so many more clothes in your suitcase, are perfect for organizing, and can also be used to sort clean from dirty laundry at the end of your trip. And right now, these are being sold at an unbeatable price — so why not try them out for yourself?

35% Off These Thermal Running Leggings AURIQUE Women's Thermal Running Sports Leggings $31 $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, these navy leggings are definitely stylish. What makes them special, though, are the thoughtful details, which include zippered side pockets, zips on the back of the ankles, and silver reflective strips to keep you visible in the dark. Available sizes: XS-XL

39% Off These Lucky Brand Skinny Jeans Lucky Brand Women's High Rise Bridgette Skinny Ankle Jean $90 $55 Amazon See on Amazon When Lucky Brand jeans are on sale for $55, you buy them. This pair has a high-rise waist, five-pocket styling, and comes in eight different washes of blue, black, and white denim. Some are cropped, some have rips, but what they all have in common is that they're super high-quality. Available sizes: 25W x 27L- 32W x 27L

32% Off This Gorgeous Lace Dress ASTR the label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress $89 $60 Amazon See on Amazon This warm weather-perfect dress from ASTR The Label comes in so many gorgeous colors (19, to be precise): classic white and black, bold red and yellow, metallic rose gold, and pretty pastels in blue, purple, and pink. Get it before it sells out. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off These White Lucky Jeans Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Skinny Ankle Jean $69 $45 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, it's time to pick up a new pair of white jeans. And for $45, you really can't do better than Lucky Brand's Ava skinny jeans. Don't love white? They also come in other colors and prints, including classic blue denim, camouflage, leopard, and pastel yellow. Available sizes: 25W x 27L-32W x 27L

46% Off These Classic Studs Majorica 12 Millimeter Stud Earrings $80 $43.43 Amazon See On Amazon With gorgeous simulated pearls on 18-karat gold posts, these classic studs are a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

39% Off A Classic Timex Watch Timex Women's Weekender 31mm Watch $55 $33.34 Amazon See on Amazon Simple yet sophisticated, this classic Timex wristwatch is sold in several cute colors and prints, including light pink and blue floral. It's a cute choice that's practical, too.

40% Off This Samsonite Carry-On Samsonite Hardside Expandable Carry-On $169.99 $101.99 Amazon See On Amazon Extra durable and lightweight, this hard-side luggage from Samsonite comes in six colors to boot. The four multidirectional wheels make rolling from place to place a breeze. The 21-inch version works as a carry-on, but there are 24- and 28-inch checked baggage versions as well.

50% Off This Tote With RFID-Blocking Technology Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote Bag $90 $45.34 Amazon See On Amazon With lots of pockets (including a RFID-blocking one) and a slash-resistant design, this casual tote lets you travel with peace of mind. With more than 300 reviewers giving it a 4.5-star rating overall, it's customer tested and approved.

20% Off This Cool Tie-Dye Tank Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Mock Neck Workout Tank $17 $14 Amazon See on Amazon Though this is technically a workout tank, it's so cute that you'll definitely end up wearing it outside of the gym. The sleeveless, mock neck cut is stylish enough on its own, but it's also sold in several stylish prints (and solid colors) like camouflage and tie-dye. Available sizes: XS-XL

20% Off These Travel-Perfect Shoe Bags JJ Power Travel Shoe Bags $9.99 $7.59 Amazon See on Amazon These shoe bags are honestly so genius for travel. Use them to keep the rest of your clothes protected from the dirt, germs, and grime that builds up on the bottom of your shoes. They even have a strap so you can slip them on the handle of your suitcase, if you prefer to save space!

20% Off These Flowy Cropped Pants Meraki Women's Rib Cropped Pants $27 $22 Amazon See on Amazon Meet your new favorite pants: They're chic, they're stylish, and perhaps most importantly, they're office-appropriate, despite being as comfortable as sweats. Made of a ribbed fabric with a breezy cropped cut, they're sold in three colors: black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

22% Off These Cute Printed Leggings AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Sculpt Sports Leggings $22 $17 Amazon See on Amazon These incredibly stylish leggings are sold in four super cool prints: white and black marble, dark green snake, purple leopard, and blue floral (pictured). At just $14, it's certainly worth stocking up on more than one pair. Available sizes: XS-XL

15% Off This Figure-Hugging, Long-Sleeved Dress American Apparel Women's Cotton 2x2 Long Sleeve Crewneck Dress $40 $34 Amazon See on Amazon This long, figure-hugging American Apparel dress can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the footwear with which you style it. Made of a super comfortable blend of cotton and spandex, it's stretchy, soft, and designed with a slit to show off just a hint of skin. Available sizes: XS-XL

32% Off This Umbrella That Inverts So You Don't Get Wet BAGAIL Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $24.99 $16.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stop worrying about your umbrella getting you wet when you close it with this clever umbrella that inverts. Best of all, it comes in more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from.

38% Off This Windproof Umbrella BANANA Windproof Folding Rain Umbrella $21.95 $13.67 Amazon See on Amazon How often have you bought a cheap umbrella, had it fall apart in the wind, and wished you invested in one made of better quality? If that sounds like you, pick up one of these windproof, foldable umbrellas while they're less than $15. It might not be the sexiest purchase, but it's bound to save you a lot of frustration in the long run.

30% Off This Roomy Tote Bag Adidas Sport To Street Tote Bag $55 $38.50 Amazon See On Amazon From a workout to a weekend trip, this roomy tote features plenty of internal and external pockets to keep everything organized. And more than 150 reviewers have given it a near-perfect 4.9-star overall rating.

23% Off This Yoga Bra Core 10 V-Neck Adjustable Yoga Sports Bra $22.93 $17.60 Amazon See On Amazon Four-way stretch and moisture-wicking jersey make this sports bra a great pick for yoga and other low-impact activities. Choose from four colors and patterns including black and a brushstroke-inspired print. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

29% Off This Gym Bag With 1,000+ Reviews Canway Sports Gym Bag $37.99 $26.99 Amazon See On Amazon This sleek gym bag features a water-resistant bottom, a wet pocket for soggy clothes and swimsuits, and a shoe pocket. Plus, it comes in six different colors. More than 1,000 reviewers have given this a 4.7-star rating overall.

30% Off This Antioxidant-Rich Serum & Moisturizer Duo Belei Daily Hydrating Duo Kit $55 $38.50 Amazon See On Amazon Treat your skin to this antioxidant-packed serum and moisturizer for just a fraction of the regular cost. The serum is made with all-star ingredients ferulic acid and vitamin C to brighten dark spots and smooth texture, while the lightweight moisturizer adds hydration that lasts all day.

60% Off The Perfect Pair Of Classic White Sneakers Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Fashion Sneaker $120 $48 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, it'd be wise to invest in a new pair of classic white sneakers to match with all your favorite looks. Featuring a sleek, slim silhouette, cushioned insoles, and textured outsoles for maximum grippability, these are made of 100% leather by Kenneth Cole, so you know they're high-quality. In fact, they'll probably last you quite a few summers. Available sizes: 5-11

36% Off This Cami With A Built-In Bra Hanes Women's Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra $11.21 $8.25 Amazon See On Amazon These machine-washable tanks featuring a built-in shelf bra are easy breezy fashion at its best. Plus, they've won a 4.1-star rating after more than 2,500 reviews and there are six colors to choose from.

32% Off This Summer-Perfect Pajama Set Alexander Del Rossa Lightweight Pajama Set $27.99 $18.99 Amazon See On Amazon Relax in style and comfort with this adorable set of pajamas made from breathable and lightweight 100% cotton. There are more than two dozen prints to choose from, all featuring stylish contrast piping. Available sizes: Small - 3X Plus

30% Off This Comfy Wire-Free Bra With 3,000+ Reviews Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra $38 $26.49 Amazon See On Amazon Customers on Amazon love this super comfortable wire-free bra that offers plenty of stretch. With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviews, it's a tried-and-true favorite which comes in 13 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20% Off A Blemish Treatment That's "Worth Every Penny" Belei Blemish Control Spot Treatment $15.16 $12.13 Amazon See On Amazon Quickly zap any zits that pop up with this blemish treatment that one reviewer swears is "worth every penny." Made with benzoyl peroxide and natural ingredients like willow bark extract and rosemary, it gently but effectively dries excess oil, leaving you with clear skin.

35% Off These Cult-Favorite Running Shoes Adidas Women's Cloudfoam QT Racer Running Shoe $65 $44.99 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a breathable knit top and a sturdy rubber sole, these lightweight running shoes deserve their cult following. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 5,000 reviewers have weighed in, these come in dozens of color combinations, too.