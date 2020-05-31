The standard summer aesthetic goes something like this: carefree hair, a complexion that gives the impression that you're mildly sweaty but, like, in a good way, and a tan that's obviously faux because sun damage is ~so~ not cool anymore. Bronzer is an essential part of the equation, you see, but which one you choose relies entirely on personal preference — matte or shimmery? Powder or cream? There are endless varieties, but only a fraction carry the coveted title of the best bronzers of all time.

In early May, Gabrielle Union, queen of the fresh-faced Instagram selfie, announced a pivotal change to her makeup regimen. After seeing someone online "say they only use concealer and bronzer," she was inspired — albeit admittedly skeptical — to go entirely makeup-free save her Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie. The result was unprecedentedly glowy. Radiancy like you've never seen, all thanks to a little pop of powder.

So, therein lies the power of a good bronzer. The only tricky part is choosing the right one. 30 fan favorites to help you find your perfect summer glow, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer $30 Too Faced see on sephora Recently, there's been an uptick in makeup with delicious scents (lemony eyeshadow palettes, cocktail-scented blush, etc.). Too Faced is no stranger to the trend, having churned out a Tutti Frutti collection full of sugary products and this cult-classic bronzer made of 100-percent cocoa powder. "Bronzing has never been so delicious," the brand says.

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Hoola Matte Bronzer $30 Benefit Cosmetics see on benefit cosmetics Enter: the holy grail of bronzers. Benefit Cosmetics' Hoola Matte Bronzer makes just about every "best of" list known to man. It has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora and more than 260,000 loves. The formula is highly versatile and blendable, able to be used as a plain old bronzer, a contour, or a brightener.

NARS Bronzer Powder Bronzer Powder $38 NARS see on sephora Superfine milled formulas like this beloved one by NARS is the key to lightness. Nobody wants a product that feels heavy on their face during steamy days. This bronzing powder, available in four shades, has a bit of shimmer to it, too.

bareMinerals All-Over Face Color All-Over Face Color $22 bareminerals see on sephora According to this bareMinerals favorite, bronzer doesn't have to be kept inside the classic "3" shape (follow the hairline to the underside of your cheekbone, then swing it back around to the jawline — you know the drill). Instead, this dew-inducing powder is designed to be used all over.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer $30 Fenty Beauty see on fenty beauty Gabrielle Union isn't the only one obsessed with Fenty Beauty's original bronzer (Rihanna's brand has obviously launched the mega-popular Cheeks Out range since). More than 130,000 people have loved this creamy-smooth, long-wear bronzer on Sephora, and it's available in eight shades.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer $30 Tarte see on sephora Beach days, humidity, rain — none are a match for Tarte's Amazonian Clay Bronzer, which delivers on its promise of waterproofness. The brand has dubbed its ingredients (such as antioxidant-rich vitamins A and E) "Skinvigorating" for the way they nourish while also bronzing your face.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit Contour Kit $40 Anastasia Beverly Hills see on sephora A makeup artist favorite, this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit is half highlighter (containing both shimmery and matte finishes) and half contour. When you use your favorite shade up, you can — on the rare occasion that it isn't sold out — order a pan refill online.

Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer $20 Tower 28 see on tower 28 Tower 28 is not a makeup giant like Anastasia Beverly Hills or Fenty Beauty, which makes it even more significant that its Bronzino cream bronzer is constantly sold out. Inspired by ocean sunsets, this sunny little compact gives you a "glowy bronzy sheen, without the shimmer or sparkle."

Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer The Sun Show Bronzer $34 Kosas see on kosas A bronzer that also moisturizes with shea butter and meadowfoam oil? Yes, please. The Sun Show is as creamy as a powder could possibly be, non-sparkly, and comes in three simple shades.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer $15.99 Physicians Formula see on ulta The palms on the package of Physicians Formula's Butter Bronzer isn't just a cute design; it's a preview of what's inside: Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter, all harvested from the Amazon.

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer Matte Bronzer $10 NYX Professional Makeup see on ulta Ulta reviewers say this $10 product goes on super lightweight and natural-looking. While many drugstore bronzers are bursting with shimmer, this is a sophisticated matte formula that defies its price tag.

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder Bronzing Powder $44 Bobbi Brown see on nordstrom A balance of red and brown tones ("the colors that exist in a true tan," the brand says), this warm, six-shade, mica-free formula makes faking a beach vacation look easy.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Filmstar Bronze & Glow $68 Charlotte Tilbury see on charlotte tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar duo is like walking around with your own personal lighting crew all day long. Pearl pigments and the brand's own Light Flex Technology team up to capture and reflect sun rays for optimal luminosity.

Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer $30 Clinique see on nordstrom This is one of the top-rated bronzers on Nordstrom. It's super lightweight, natural-looking, and can be worn year-round. Reviewers say it's gentle on their sensitive skin, too.

Tom Ford Beauty Shade & Illuminate Shade & Illuminate $88 Tom Ford Beauty see on violet grey The 2018 Vogue video of Hailey Baldwin dishing her secrets to a summer glow without leaving home has never been more relevant. In it, she uses this palette, whose light shade is super-sheer and brightening and dark shade helps to subtly sculpt the face. It's available in four intensities.

MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder Bronzing Powder $30 MAC Cosmetics see on nordstrom Think of MAC's Bronzing Powder as a temporary tan, a sheer veil that aims to accentuate rather than cover up your natural skin. It's available in Bronze, Golden, Matte Bronze, and Refined Golden tints.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Bronzer Studio Bronzer $3 e.l.f. Cosmetics see on walgreens You're not going to find a bronzer better than this e.l.f. Cosmetics quad for $10, much less $3. Available in two shades — Gold and Warm — Studio Bronzer delivers quality glow and shimmer for next to nothing.

Maybelline City Bronzer Bronzer and Contour Powder City Bronzer Bronzer and Contour Powder $9.99 Maybelline see on walgreens And speaking of drugstore finds, this Maybelline bronzer, which doubles as a contour powder, has a common ingredient with Too Faced's Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer. Whipped cocoa powder gives it its coveted velvety finish.

Milani Silky Matte Bronzing Powder Silky Matte Bronzing Powder $8.99 Milani see on target Brush this ultra-fine formula onto your cheekbones for a just-got-back-from-the-beach look or use it all over your face. It's super matte, silky, and natural-looking, and you can find it on the shelves of your neighborhood Target, too.

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder $48 Dior see on nordstrom Sometimes light, medium, and dark just doesn't cut it. This designer compact's six-shade range is perfect for people with especially fair or dark skin.

Rimmel Natural Bronzer Natural Bronzer $3.99 Rimmel see on amazon A $4 product that's so good you'll never want to compromise your skin for the sake of a tan again? Yep, that's what fans of this old drugstore classic say. It's waterproof, too, so you'll never have to worry about your "tan" running off your face.

Elizabeth Mott Whatup Beaches Matte Bronzer Whatup Beaches Matte Bronzer $15 Elizabeth Mott see on amazon Of the some 800 reviews this bronzer has acquired on Amazon, more than 600 of them are five-star. One reviewer who called it the "BEST. BRONZER. EVER." — all caps — said they tried "dozens" before finding Elizabeth Mott's, their all-time favorite.

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer Buriti Bronzer $28 RMS Beauty see on rms beauty Finally, one you can apply with your hands. RMS Beauty's Buriti Bronzer is the perfect shade — no orange, pink, or gray — and it's made with buriti oil, a natural source of vitamin A and beta-carotene.

Lily Lolo Pressed Bronzer Pressed Bronzer $26 Lily Lolo see on credo beauty Available in Miami Beach, Montego Bay, and Honolulu (in case you weren't already craving a vacation), Lily Lolo's Pressed Bronzer is healthy for skin, thanks to the addition of argan and jojoba oils.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer $45 Estée Lauder see on macy's This sleek tortoiseshell compact has long been a staple in Estée Lauder's lineup. Part of an expansive Bronze Goddess collection, which includes a fragrance, a body cream, and several lip products, the Powder Bronzer is natural-looking, shine-controlling, oil-free, and non-acnegenic. It has a slight shimmer to it, but nothing too over-the-top.

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Matte Bronzer $28 Milk Makeup see on sephora Milk Makeup's cream bronzer, made with moisturizing mango butter and apricot oil, comes in a fuss-free stick ideal for swiping and sculpting. It's matte, blendable, buildable, and perfect for on-the-go bronzing.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan $49 MARC JACOBS BEAUTY see on sephora Marc Jacobs loves coconut water so much that he made this coconut-inspired (and scented) bronzer that goes on buttery smooth. It has about 73,000 loves on Sephora and 400-plus five-star reviews that confirm it's worth the money.

La Mer The Bronzing Powder The Bronzing Powder $90 La Mer see on la mer Talk about a splurge: This $90 bronzer has long been a celebrity staple (used by Jennifer Lopez, the goddess of glow herself). It launched as a limited-edition item years ago — and sold out promptly — but the brand brought it back for another season this May.

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Wonder Stick $12 NYX Professional Makeup see on ulta beauty A highlighter on one end and contour stick on the other, this double-duty wand is brush-free, so you can use it for easy, no-mess touchups. It's the perfect backup to keep in your purse on summer days.