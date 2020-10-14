Different avenues of design always have a way of inspiring one another. For instance, fashion may be inspired by a period of art history, and similarly interior design may be inspired by fashion — and sharing of influences goes on and on. A perfect example of this can be seen in Restoration Hardware's Fall 2020 decor, which features many of the same design details seen on Fall 2020 runways, therefore making it an ideal place to shop for a stylish update.

When Zimmermann's fall and winter styles first walked down the NYFW runway back in February, a few key design styles stood out: brass/gold metallics, black-and-white palettes, and velvet textiles. And if you loved seeing these details in wearable form, you'd probably enjoy incorporating them into your home decor as well, which is likely what Restoration Hardware had in mind when including them in some of its chic new pieces, from luxurious bedding to small decorative objects (like bookends and vases) — so you have the option of adding just a touch or embracing the trend on a larger scale.

Because the change of seasons always marks the ideal time for a home update (even a mini one), RH's latest installment could be just the thing to inspire a refresh. Besides the fact that the addition of brass, black-and-white, and velvet pieces in any room give a nod to what's trending, they also feel so classic and autumnal — so you won't have to worry about them going out of style anytime soon.

A bold bordered sheet set that can make your bedroom feel a stylish hotel? A contemporary sculpture that instantly elevates any shelf, desk, or table top? These are all decorative goods you'll want to keep for years to come. Ahead, find a few more RH finds that mirror some of fall's biggest fashion trends — but still feel totally timeless.

