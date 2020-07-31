It'd be impossible to emulate the immense coolness of Priyanka Chopra sitting poolside in a pair of jumbo sunnies and a polka-dotted coverup, but what you can copy (and rather simply, at that) is her deliciously summery ballet slipper manicure. What's especially great about the shade is not just that it goes with everything or that it pairs well with sun-kissed skin, but that it's practically immortal. Priyanka Chopra's light pink nail color is an eternal summer fave.

That the Kardashians and the Queen have all worn some variation of this blushing hue is a testament to its versatility. More proof lies in the fact that a bottle of Essie Ballet Slippers — a near-sheer erring-on-nude pale pink — is reportedly sold more than 800 times per day. Chopra's iteration is most definitely not the beloved drugstore shade — it's a touch more neon and notably opaquer — but it does fall closely enough on the color wheel to be considered (basically) the same.

The actor showed them off in a recent Instagram selfie featuring matte pink lips and side-swept beach waves, looking a level of chic that can only be summed up with a simple "dear lord," the precise words of Mindy Kaling.

Chopra's classic mani is a refreshing break from the intricate designs and daring colors that have reigned this summer. 2020 trends have seen "glass" nails, watercolor, celestial art, tortoiseshell, and ombré nails, all of which can only be achieved with the help of an actual manicurist or at the very least, a highly detailed YouTube tutorial.

These pink nails, however, are as easy as selecting a shade from the bathroom shelf. If you don't already have one in your arsenal, here are four solid options, ahead.

