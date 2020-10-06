ICYMI: fall footwear is not what it used to be, and that's okay. While fashion lovers have been quick to reintroduce polished daywear into their wardrobes, they've been sticking with the same few off-duty shoe styles as a no-fail way of keeping things casual. Since it's clear that footwear will be the very last to catch up post-lockdown, now might be a great time to invest in a go-to pair of fashion sneakers. This way, they're sure to get tons of wear while offices stay closed and functions remain on hold. Katie Holmes' New Balance x Staud sneakers are a veritable place to start (or, perhaps end) your search — and her latest look is offering welcomed pointers on how to wear them.

On Oct. 5, the actor was seen with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City, wearing a layered fall look along with the sneaker. Past her celeb-loved Evolve Together mask, she layered a gray wool trench with a matching scarf, along with a pair of straight-leg classic blue jeans. Then came her sneakers — an updated 327 style, which was the apex of New Balance and Staud's '90s-inspired fall collection. In a white leather body with an oversized bordeaux logo, the new silhouette feels like a decades-old classic — and at the rate it's going, it very well may become one. In lieu of heels, which might have otherwise accompanied Holmes' lunch outfit, the sneaker makes the perfect compromise between loungewear and daywear. Here's hoping it's a mainstay in Holmes' wardrobe.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Having sold out within minutes of its late September launch, the shoe is currently available secondhand, on sites like Stockx. In case you're unable to pilfer it from there in your size, there are scores of other styles on offer that imitate the look. Veja's leather sneakers are a prime example, and they're a Meghan Markle favorite. For slightly more upmarket iterations, try Valentino or Chloé, both of whom call on deep red accents like New Balance's.

To try Holmes' exact style and browse alternates, scroll below:

