In case you missed the last few weeks of email alerts and pre-sale notifications, here's a reminder — today's Cyber Monday. Hat's off to those who waited out Black Friday deals to get to Nov. 30, too, since the digitally native event has arrived with celebrity-approved skin care in tow. Though the one item currently on the radar? The face mask that Jennifer Aniston used before the 2020 Emmy Awards, documented in a Sept. 20 snap on the star's Instagram account.

After all, as far as sheet masks are concerned, it's certainly not cheap if you're looking to stock up. According to Us Weekly, the skin care product in question is none other than the 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask, which typically retails at $135 per 5-pack at Dermstore. However, thanks to the beauty retailer's Cyber Monday event, you can pick up the Aniston-approved pack for just $94.50 using the 30 percent off promo code SHARETHELOVE.

Once you try it, you'll understand why Aniston relied on the two-piece mask before a big night, too. There's little that the Anti Blemish mask doesn't address: as its name implies, it's formulated to target breakouts and excess oil. On top of that, it also helps even out your tone and moisturize dehydrated skin, which can go hand in hand with acne. More specifically, the top half of the mask targets spots that might be caused by more random factors — think hair or skin products and perspiration — while the bottom half zeroes in on hormonal acne.

Wondering how? You can thank rosemary hydrolat, lactic acid, and Alphaflor. The first scientific-sounding ingredient is used as a way to help calm and balance your natural microbiome — since the root of a recent breakout might be able to be traced back to bacteria. Lactic acid mildly exfoliates, while the flower-derived Alphaflor flavonoid corales in excess sebum, shine, and overactive pores.

Though keep in mind that Dermstore's Holiday Event sale ends on Nov. 30. Plenty of other celeb-approved products are included, as well, so click over to the beauty retailer's website to begin scrolling through the massive skin care, haircare, and makeup sale. Or, to pick up a 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask pack and be on your way, just follow the link below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.