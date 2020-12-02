Sweatpants are the leisurely staple you're likely to find in most anyone's closet, but this may be the year we appreciate them most. The pandemic has undoubtedly influenced a wave of low-maintenance dressing, but looking at how celebrities style their sweatpants, this doesn't render fashionable moments obsolete. Pairing the loose silhouette with anything from heels to crop tops, celebs' off-duty street style moments offer major outfit inspiration for you to refer to when dressing up is the norm again.

Introduced in the 1920s by sports equipment brand Le Coq Sportif, sweatpants evolved far beyond their original sports-specific intent. Now, the vast majority of fashion retailers offer the relaxed trouser in trendy styles, even becoming signature pieces for luxury brands such as Gucci and Off-White. Fashion's loungewear-embracing moment propels an already growing phenomena of dressing up sweatpants with elevated pieces from one's wardrobe, and the verdict is that there's no limit to how creative you can get.

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Rihanna continue to prove they've mastered the art of sweatpants as fashion, and in the most unexpected ways. That said, if you thought you'd exhausted every styling trick possible for the comfy piece, the outfit inspiration below is sure to offer a fresh take.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Emily Ratajkowski

While sweatpants are an obvious comfortable pick for newly pregnant Ratajkowski, the model has a history of making leisure wear feel like a fashion moment. Wearing bottoms from her own brand, Inamorata, it’s the high-neck crop top and statement gold accents that make this outfit feel trendy, yet no-fuss.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Rihanna

Now with a hand in the designing world herself, you can see why Rihanna’s approach to styling the lounge staple often involves a creative combination of unlikely pieces. To get the look, start with a mega-oversized blazer style coat, which, with the right sleeve size, your matching sweats set will fit neatly underneath. Then, add in a pair of slingback pumps to elevate the outfit almost completely out of lounge territory.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Gigi Hadid

Sweatpants are of course the best contender for an outfit as cozy as this one from Gigi Hadid. The model wraps her poppy, blue-colored sweatpants set with a chunky, near-floor length cardigan, and winter’s staple Ugg boot. Let the design of your favorite printed dad socks peak over your boot for an unexpected dash of print.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Jennifer Lopez

If you’ve joined the fashion collective in embracing the monochromatic trend this season, you’ll find Jennifer Lopez’ approach to styling sweatpants innately worthy of recreation. Simply, but effectively, she couples a Les Tien sweats set with retro Jordan sneakers. In line with the family of green, a pair of oversized olive sunglasses ensure the performer’s look is complete with a dose of glam.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Bella Hadid

Not one to disappoint on a '90s theme, a sweatpants outfit from the youngest Hadid is sure to come with some vintage-style enhancements. While Bella Hadid’s Jeff Hamilton Looney Toons jacket can be hard to track down, any leather bomber will suffice in recreating the sporty look. Add an edgy, but feminine flare with Sami Miro’s safety-pin accented sweatpants and ultra high-cut crop top.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Kaia Gerber

Leggings are Gerber’s typical garment of choice when she’s off-duty, but she styles sweatpants in a playful way that is worth taking note of. Her look serves as the perfect excuse to buy a pair of tie-dye sweats, should you need one. With it, a large crew-neck top will complete the ultimate comfy combo, and if you’re one to mix prints, you’ll like Gerber’s idea of juxtaposing the signature Vans checkered print against colorful sweatpants.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Vanessa Hudgens

Similar to Gerber, Hudgens’ is another apparent fan of tie-dye blue sweatpants, and her outfit too comes with a slight tomboy meets skater undertone. Presumably around the house, Hudgens’ pairs her sweatpants with a cropped sweatshirt and a minimal beanie hat.

How Celebrities Style Sweatpants: Hailey Bieber

Bieber is habitually one for a baggy silhouette, so that sweatpants may occasionally slip into the model’s denim-heavy wardrobe rotation comes as no surprise. Perfect for a pre or post workout outfit, recreating Bieber’s muted look starts with a matching pastel colored workout set. Finish off by positioning your sweatpants to reveal your high-waisted bottoms and matching sneakers.