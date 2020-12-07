Angelina Jolie's Classic Black Boots Are So Easy To Wear With Skinny Jeans
Peruse the recent off-duty street style looks of any fashion It-girl from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner, and it’d appear skinny jeans have taken a back seat to straight-leg and even flared or bootcut alternatives after a years long reign. But in many cases, snug denim still has the ability to pull an outfit together, especially when knee-high boots are involved. In her latest look, Angelina Jolie’s skinny jean and classic boots combo is the perfect base for a streamlined, stylish look. Plus the outfit in question is the perfect approach to the in-between seasonal style of dress brought on by LA-weather.
On Dec. 6, the actor and humanitarian enjoyed an afternoon of quality time with her son Knox, out shopping in Los Angeles for miscellaneous goodies. Dressed almost completely in black, save for a white t-shirt, what stands out first is Jolie’s studded Valentino handbag which undoubtedly offers a glimmer of sophisticated edginess to the look. The newly introduced style is also front and center in Zendaya’s breakout campaign as the new face of the brand. Jolie isn't exactly a stranger to the Pierpaolo Piccioli-headed brand either — the actor was spotted wearing the designer frequently over the summer and fall, with items like Valentino's Supervee crossbody bag and VLOGO sandals making the cut.
Next, eyes may drift to Jolie's wool-cashmere Valentino cape, which the California-native grabbed in place of a traditional jacket — fittingly so, to match her new arm candy. While the style trend comes with a posh, almost formal undertone, it’s just the right silhouette to lend depth to an otherwise straightforward and casual ensemble. The finishing touch? Jolie’s denim is neatly tucked into a pair of Tod’s leather boots — minimal in nature, but embellished with a brassy gold ‘T’ logo that stands out against the dark hues.
Even when running the smallest of errands, Jolie’s fashion-forward look is simple and sleek enough to mesh right into your rotation of winter outfits. To get the look, start with a pair of skinny jeans and a pair of tall black boots that hit just below the knee. Next, go for a Valentino cape like Jolie (the luxury fashion house debuted a number of them on the Fall 2020 runway), or opt for a similar budget-friendly wool alternative. Last, a statement handbag becomes the piece which finishes off the look all on its own. Shop the pieces ahead (including alternative options to Jolie's t-shirt and denim) to try your hand at the actor’s take on cold-weather dressing.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.