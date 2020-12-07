Peruse the recent off-duty street style looks of any fashion It-girl from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner, and it’d appear skinny jeans have taken a back seat to straight-leg and even flared or bootcut alternatives after a years long reign. But in many cases, snug denim still has the ability to pull an outfit together, especially when knee-high boots are involved. In her latest look, Angelina Jolie’s skinny jean and classic boots combo is the perfect base for a streamlined, stylish look. Plus the outfit in question is the perfect approach to the in-between seasonal style of dress brought on by LA-weather.

On Dec. 6, the actor and humanitarian enjoyed an afternoon of quality time with her son Knox, out shopping in Los Angeles for miscellaneous goodies. Dressed almost completely in black, save for a white t-shirt, what stands out first is Jolie’s studded Valentino handbag which undoubtedly offers a glimmer of sophisticated edginess to the look. The newly introduced style is also front and center in Zendaya’s breakout campaign as the new face of the brand. Jolie isn't exactly a stranger to the Pierpaolo Piccioli-headed brand either — the actor was spotted wearing the designer frequently over the summer and fall, with items like Valentino's Supervee crossbody bag and VLOGO sandals making the cut.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Next, eyes may drift to Jolie's wool-cashmere Valentino cape, which the California-native grabbed in place of a traditional jacket — fittingly so, to match her new arm candy. While the style trend comes with a posh, almost formal undertone, it’s just the right silhouette to lend depth to an otherwise straightforward and casual ensemble. The finishing touch? Jolie’s denim is neatly tucked into a pair of Tod’s leather boots — minimal in nature, but embellished with a brassy gold ‘T’ logo that stands out against the dark hues.

Even when running the smallest of errands, Jolie’s fashion-forward look is simple and sleek enough to mesh right into your rotation of winter outfits. To get the look, start with a pair of skinny jeans and a pair of tall black boots that hit just below the knee. Next, go for a Valentino cape like Jolie (the luxury fashion house debuted a number of them on the Fall 2020 runway), or opt for a similar budget-friendly wool alternative. Last, a statement handbag becomes the piece which finishes off the look all on its own. Shop the pieces ahead (including alternative options to Jolie's t-shirt and denim) to try your hand at the actor’s take on cold-weather dressing.

