Some of the best kinds of entertainment are those that teach a meaningful lesson as well. And that's certainly the case for many movies about race that have been released over the last few decades. Films created by or centering around Black people are incredibly important and could be the key to helping non-Black individuals stay educated on the blatant and not-so-blatant racial injustices in the world.

Whether a documentary or fictionalized account, films can offer telling looks of racism and race relations, no matter the time period they're covering. Movies have the power to illuminate issues that demand attention, inspire, and also offer an accurate snapshot of Black culture and experiences. And if anything good can come out of this harrowing time, it's such forms of art that can educate generations to come.

Luckily, there's a library of memorable cinematic options to choose from, whether you're in the mood for allegorical horror, historical drama, or modern romance as your preferred form of educational entertainment. Of course, adding any of the films ahead to one's queue is not a substitute for more direct forms of activism, but it might be the meaningful shift in content one might be craving in the current climate.

Movies About Race: The Hate U Give

Based on the Young Adult novel by Angie Thomas, this film follows a private school student, Starr (played by Amandla Stenberg), whose best friend is shot and killed by police.

Movies About Race: Selma

To learn more about beloved Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as his fellow activists (James Bevel, Hosea Williams), watch this movie that offers a cinematic account of their historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

Movies About Race: Get Out

This 2017 horror film became an instant classic for its allegoric take on racism (without giving away too much of the suspenseful plot).

Movies About Race: 12 Years A Slave

This award-winning film is actually an adaptation of an 1853 memoir by Solomon Northrup, who was born free but was forced into 12 years of slavery.

Movies About Race: Do The Right Thing

Spike Lee's edgy dramedy feels just as fresh today as when it came out in 1989. Centered around characters living in Brooklyn amid racial tension, the film is not just a stylized time capsule, it's got an evergreen message about cultural dynamics that still applies.

Movies About Race: If Beale Street Could Talk

Based on the James Baldwin book, this tear-jerker romance follows Tish and Fonny, childhood friends who embark on a more intimate relationship as they grow up in 1970s New York. While the love story is central to the film, inherent issues of race permeate the couple's narrative.

Movies About Race: 13th

In Ava DuVernay's Netflix documentary, an impressive roster of academics and activists (like Angela Davis, pictured above) engage in a thoughtful discussion on the criminalization of African Americans.

Movies About Race: Malcom X

Another Spike Lee masterpiece, this 1992 film offers a perspective of the eponymous activist, offering a deeper look into his most defining life events.

Movies About Race: I Am Not Your Negro

Using found footage of author James Baldwin — and based on one of his unfinished manuscripts — this documentary acts essentially as his memoir, examining racism through the lens of iconic Black figures, including Medgar Evers and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as his own experiences and memories.