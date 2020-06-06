With many seeking ways to better educate themselves on the racism plaguing the Black community for centuries, resources like books, movies, and podcasts on the topic are invaluable. Another medium worth exploring? TV shows about racial injustice, which are solid sources for understanding the roots of this struggle as well as how Black people continue to be affected in present day.

Whether one gravitates toward a bingeable docu-series, based-on-a-true-story story drama, or scripted comedy, there's a show waiting to enlighten. There's the HBO hit Insecure, starring and created by Issa Rae, which humorously walks viewers through the life of a young Black woman living in modern-day Los Angeles, taking on all the complexities of love, friendship, and career. For documentary lovers, Time: The Kalief Browder Story, is a series that tells the story of a high school student who was unfairly imprisoned for three years without being convicted of a crime. For those with a love for scripted dramas, there's Atlanta, starring Donald Glover, which follows a young college dropout as he navigates Atlanta's rap scene.

The options are truly endless when it comes to TV shows that can educate audiences on racial injustice. Ahead, eight programs that are ready for streaming and should be at the top of everyone's binge list.

Dear White People (Netflix)

Lara Solanki/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Based on Justin Simien’s 2014 critically acclaimed film of the same name, Dear White People chronicles the lives of a group of Black students attending an Ivy League school and navigating race relations and identity.

Self Made (Netflix)

The Netflix original series based on the life of Madam C.J. Walker takes viewers through the first female self-made millionaire's journey from washerwoman to beauty mogul.

Atlanta

FX/Kobal/Shutterstock

Created and starring Donald Glover, Atlanta tells the story of a college dropout as he manages his cousin's rap career and navigates Atlanta's rap scene.

When They See Us (Netflix)

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Directed by Ava DuVernay, this heartbreaking series is based on the true story of the Central Park 5, the New York City teens who were convicted in a 1989 rape case but exonerated in 2002 when the real perpetrator confessed.

The Chi (Showtime)

Fox 21 Television Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

This drama series is Lena Waithe's creation, chronicling life on the South Side of Chicago, where the screenwriter and producer grew up. Deadline ˆdescribes the show as a "coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption."

Insecure (HBO)

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

An adaptation of Issa Rae's web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure ˆfollows the life of Issa Dee (played by Rae) as she navigates life, love, and career in Los Angeles.

Time: The Kalief Browder Story (Netflix)

The six-part docu-series tells the story of Kalief Browder, a Bronx high school student who was imprisoned for three years, two of them in solitary confinement on Rikers Island, without being convicted of a crime.

Black-ish (Hulu)

Follow along with the Johnsons, a Los Angeles-based wealthy Black family as they tackle hard-hitting issues like police brutality, racial slurs, and the election of Donald Trump.