As key players in the fashion industry — and the ones to wear the latest looks on the runway — models have the privilege of discovering (and showcasing) the next big trends before anyone else. That said, when there are certain pieces they simply can’t stop wearing, it’s worth taking note. Case in point: Cindy Crawford’s straight-leg blue jeans. The denim staple surpassed the phase of trends and worked up the ranks to classics a while ago. But now, it’s received the iconic supermodel’s seal of approval. And while it may seem like the fitted style has been put on the back burner of denim trends, Crawford has made it clear: Skinny jeans are here to stay.

Crawford may be known for the denim cutoff shorts that made an appearance in that famous Pepsi commercial from the ‘90s, but the model has grown an affinity for fitted jeans in recent years. The fashion icon was spotted in Malibu on May 17 wearing a classic pair of denim blues with a relaxed, flowy blouse as she picked up a takeout meal for dinner while she was out running errands. Crawford kept her weekend ensemble simple with flat sandals, sunglasses, and minimalist-approved jewelry including hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

BACKGRID

The model’s choice to wear a bohemian-inspired top puts an elevated spin on the classic outfit combination of a white T-shirt and jeans. As a result, Crawford’s jeans carry an air of casual polish that suits any laidback occasion for the summer.

If you’ve seen any of Crawford’s model-off-duty ensembles from recent years, odds are you know this isn’t the first time she’s sported skinny jeans — and it certainly won’t be the last. While the 54-year-old model took a more casual approach for her latest look featuring the timeless silhouette, Crawford was seen styling them heels and a blazer for a more formal outfit earlier this year. She’s also been spotted styling them with wardrobe classics like leather jackets and ankle boots.

For those of you who want to add a few new pairs of skinny jeans to your wardrobe, scroll down to shop similar styles to create your own supermodel-approved looks.