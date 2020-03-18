45 Cheap Fashion Pieces On Amazon That Reviewers Absolutely Love

Anyone with a well-balanced wardrobe knows strategic splurges are virtually inevitable. That said, unless you have an unlimited budget, you’ll need to balance those splurges with some more affordable choices as well. Luckily, some of this season’s chicest pieces are shockingly accessible — but only the savviest of shoppers know how to find them. Skeptical? Check out these 45 cheap fashion pieces on Amazon that reviewers — and our editors — absolutely love. Hand-picked for their exceptional quality and sophisticated look, they’re proof that great style truly has no price tag.

Not only are the clothes and accessories on this list stylish and affordable, but they each have hundreds (or in some cases, thousands) of rave reviews from real-life shoppers like yourself. Amazon reviewers don’t shy away from the specifics, either; in fact, they’re more than happy to share their (brutally honest) feelings about how a piece looks, fits, and feels. Besides, between Amazon’s free two-day shipping, hassle-free return process, and Prime Wardrobe feature — which allows you to test out eligible pieces for up to a week at home, before committing to buy them — you're risking virtually nothing by giving these pieces a chance.

1. This Best-Selling Sundress — With Pockets — That Comes In Over 25 Stylish Prints Angashion Women's Midi Dress with Pockets $26 Amazon See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this sundress is such a fan-favorite. For one, it's super comfy and breathable, and the classic A-line silhouette looks great on literally everyone. Plus, it's so versatile: pair it with wedges and a sun hat for a weekend in wine country, or a denim jacket and sneakers for a laid-back lunch date. Oh, and it even has pockets! Available sizes: S-XXL

2. A Dainty Criss-Cross Ring Encrusted With Tiny Cubic Zirconia "Diamonds" PAVOI Gold Plated Criss Cross Ring $14 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you wear it on its own or layer it with other rings, you're sure to love the effect of this dainty ring by PAVOI. The American-owned brand has earned a reputation for making high-quality, timeless jewelry at exceptionally reasonable prices, and this gorgeous piece is no exception. The elegant design is made up of two thin crossed bands, each embedded with a glittering row of tiny cubic zirconia stones, and plated in your choice of 14-karat rhodium, rose, or yellow gold.

3. An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse In An On-Trend Zebra Print Asvivid Womens Striped Off The Shoulder Top $20 Amazon See On Amazon With ruffled bell sleeves and a fun tie detail in the front, this off-the-shoulder blouse is perfect for when you want to dress up your jeans. It'll also pair great with white pants, as pictured, or with frayed denim cutoffs. Plus, it's also sold in a few other colors, like vibrant blue and Burgundy. Over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star review. Available sizes: S-XXL

4. A Pair Of Comfy Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Feel Just Like Leggings Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See On Amazon Fans can't get enough of these pull-on knit jeggings, saying they truly look like "real" pants, yet still retain all the comfort of leggings. They're made with a stretchy, substantial knit fabric that keeps its shape all day, and have a comfortable pull-on fit that won't dig in at your waist. Plus, they come in 12 colors and prints, including office-friendly options like black or gray plaid. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

5. The Perfect Summer Dress — & It Comes In So Many Fun Floral Prints Milumia Women's Plus Size Summer Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See On Amazon "This dress made me feel BEAUTIFUL, sexy, and confident," wrote one reviewer — and hundreds more have similar things to say. Fans love basically everything about it: the lightweight fabric that's soft and breathable; the shoulder-baring neckline and sultry side slit; the cinched elastic waist and long, flowy skirt. Not to mention, it's sold in dozens of gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: 0X-4X

6. A Soft, Slouchy Tunic That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About IWOLLENCE Womens Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse $21 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts comfy and chic, this waffle-knit tunic is sure to become a new favorite. It's cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit, with dropped shoulders, a V-neckline, and buttons down the front. A tie detail makes it easy to adjust the length and fit; leave it loose for a more relaxed feel, or tie it tighter to emphasize your waist. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. The Ideal Everyday Tote — & It's Less Than $20 Nodykka Pebbled Leather Tote Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon This tote is beloved by Amazon shoppers, who say it's far higher quality than you'd expect for the price. Made of soft, pebbled vegan leather, it's sold in over 40 colors, ranging from understated neutrals to bright, statement-making shades. The interior has space for all the essentials, including a laptop and a change of clothes. "I love the tassel detail," one reviewer noted. "This bag looks so much more expensive than it really is, and I get compliments on it all the time."

8. An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Trendy Statement Sleeves Just Quella Off The Shoulder Top $22 Amazon See On Amazon Show off some shoulder with this summery blouse; it's the perfect thing to throw on with jeans, a skirt, or denim cut-offs. Made of a breathable cotton-poly blend, it's cut in a relaxed fit, with an elasticized off-the-shoulder neckline and a hip-grazing tunic length. Curved side slits allow air to flow through, while the tie details at the sleeves add a stylish touch. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

9. One Of The Most Versatile (& Comfortable) Pieces To Keep In Your Closet Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Dress $21 Amazon See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic T-shirt dress like this one. A cool-girl staple, the simple style is as comfortable as it gets, and is easy to dress down with sneakers, or dress up with heels. Plus, you can wear it on its own during summer, or use it as a layering piece once the weather gets cold. Made of rich, smooth jersey that feels amazing against bare skin, it's available in three colors: black, red, or olive. Available sizes: 1X-7X

10. A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon Cheerful stripes wrap this crewneck sweater in eye-catching color, giving the simple staple a trendy '70s-inspired look. Plus, despite being a sweater, it's lightweight enough to wear in any season. And, if stripes aren't your thing, not to worry — you have 27 other colors and prints to choose from. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Classic Leather Belt At A Can't-Beat Price Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon A chic gold buckle adds a stylish touch to this otherwise simple black belt. Made of rich, supple vegan leather that reviewers say feels just like the real thing, it'll pair beautifully with all the jeans, slacks, and skirts in your closet. Choose from several chic colors and styles, including khaki, chocolate brown, and snake-embossed black. Available sizes: XS-XL

12. A Soft Swing Dress That's Worth Owning In Multiples WEACZZY Womens Summer T Shirt Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon This sleeveless swing dress is just as effortless as it looks. Soft, stretchy, and as comfy as a nightgown, it's endlessly versatile, and it even has pockets. Plus, it's available in 24 colors and prints, including snakeskin, leopard, and a vibrant shade of aqua — good luck narrowing it down to only a few favorites. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See On Amazon Understated and timeless, yet with enough flash to feel special, these sparkling huggie earrings are designed to ever-so-gently hug your ear lobes. Another expensive-looking PAVOI find, they're plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold, and are lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. Reviewers swear their tiny cubic zirconia stones look like genuine diamonds, and confirm that they won't irritate sensitive ears.

14. A Soft, Stretchy Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up (Or Down) LAINAB Women's Short Sleeve Jumpsuits with Pockets $25 Amazon See On Amazon Definitive proof that even the most comfortable clothing can look sophisticated, this jumpsuit is a low-maintenance fashion lover's dream. Featuring a crew neck, short sleeves, and a drawstring at the waist, the high rise and full-length wide legs work together to create an elongating visual effect. "This is my new favorite," one reviewer wrote. "I always get compliments on it, and I feel like I am wearing PJs." Dress it up with heels and jewelry, or keep things casual with classic white sneakers. Available sizes: S-XL

15. A Jersey Tank Dress That Epitomizes Comfy-Chic Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon Endlessly comfortable (and every bit as chic), this soft, simple tank dress is sure to become a new go-to. The rich, smooth jersey it's made with feels like luxury against bare skin, and the simple silhouette is super easy to dress up or down. Featuring a subtle V-neckline and a curved, split hem, it's available in your choice of 11 solid colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. A Classically Chic Panama Hat To Pair With All Your Warm-Weather Looks Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Beach Sun Hat $18 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will this wide-brim Panama hat instantly elevate all your summer outfits, but it also has built-in UPF 30 sun protection, providing an extra layer of protection from harmful UV rays (still don't skip the sunscreen, though). Amazon reviewers are huge fans, giving it more than 2,700 perfect five-star reviews.

17. A Basic V-Neck Tee Made Of Smooth, Silky Jersey Daily Ritual Women's Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's never a bad idea to stock up on basic tees, especially when they're as highly recommended (and affordable) as this one. Made of rich, smooth jersey that won't wrinkle in a suitcase, it has a V-neck cut, short sleeves, and a classic, comfy fit. Choose from seven solid colors, or two striped options. Available sizes: 1X-7X

18. These Paperbag-Waist Pants That Are Both Comfortable & Chic GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $26 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can't say enough good things about these paperbag-waist pants — they've amassed nearly 2,000 glowing positive reviews, resulting in an impressive overall rating of 4.3 stars. Not to say their massive popularity is surprising, however — soft and stretchy, with an easy elastic waist, the pants are as comfy as sweatpants, yet still look polished to wear anywhere, even to work. Plus, they have pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

19. A Classic V-Neck Cardigan In An Updated Silhouette Urban CoCo Cropped Button Down Cardigan $19 Amazon See On Amazon A shrunken fit and cropped length update this classic cardigan — cardigans in general are experiencing a resurgence, and more specifically, the fashion set is favoring ultra-feminine iterations like this one. Wear it on its own or with a pretty bralette to show off a bit of skin, or layer it over a fitted turtleneck for a more professional look. Available sizes: S-XL

20. A Versatile Sundress Made Of Stretchy, Breathable Cotton KILIG Women's Summer Sundress $22 Amazon See On Amazon You'll be glad to have this versatile sundress in your closet when you don't have time to spend agonizing over your outfit. Sweet and simple, it's cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with a fitted bodice and a full, flowy skirt. A row of buttons down the front and two patch pockets finish the look; add a floppy hat and wedges, and you're ready for a summer day in the sun. Available sizes: S-XXL

21. A Timeless Pair Of Sunnies That Are Surprisingly High-Quality SOJOS Round Vintage Sunglasses $17 Amazon See On Amazon These vintage-inspired sunglasses will never go out of style — which is a good thing, since Amazon reviewers say they're so sturdy and durable, they'll hold up for years. Their lenses and frames come in four different colors combinations, and they even come with a drawstring travel pouch and cleaning cloth.

22. These Soft, Stretchy Leggings That Look Polished Enough For Work Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 Amazon See On Amazon What sets these leggings apart is the ponte knit fabric they're made with. Super stretchy and substantial, it gives them the more polished look of "real" pants, compared to most leggings. And, with colors options that include herringbone, navy, and twill, you may even get away with wearing them to work. "Perfect for women who love leggings but want a dressier look," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

23. The Perfect Casual-Chic Top To Pair With All Your Jeans & Cutoffs LookbookStore Women's V Neck Top $23 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring eye-catching bell sleeves trimmed with a trio of sheer mesh stripes, this V-neck blouse is like a more stylish version of your favorite versatile tee. Tuck it into a pencil skirt to dress it up for work, or pair it with jeans or joggers for a more casual look. It's one of Amazon's most best-selling pieces, garnering nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. The Best-Selling Levi's Jeans That Have Almost 5,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $10 Amazon See On Amazon Seeking the classic look of jeans, with the comfort of leggings? Then it's hard to do better than these popular skinny jeans by Levi's. Thoughtful details like back pockets and belt loops give them an authentic denim look, but an elastic waistband and a generous percentage of stretch means they're far more comfortable than your typical jeans. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, regular, long)

25. A Vintage-Inspired Midi Skirt That's Surprisingly Easy To Style Kate Kasin A-Line Vintage Skirt $26 Amazon See On Amazon Pair this midi skirt with a high-neck blouse or tailored jacket to play up the vintage-inspired look, or wear it with a cool band tee for an unexpected contrast. Made of soft, breathable cotton with a comfy elastic waist, it's available in a variety of classic plaid prints. Available sizes: S-XL

26. The Best-Selling Swing Dress That Comes In 24 Colors & Prints — & It Has Pockets Unbranded Women's Long Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon Another easy, versatile knit dress, this one is cut in a swingy, flared silhouette, with long sleeves, a crew neck, and — best of all — two roomy side pockets. Reviewers say it's super soft and exceptionally well-made, giving it more than 3,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far. "This is the most comfortable clothing I own! My absolute favorite dress," one person gushed. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

27. A Simple Monogrammed Pendant You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday PAVOI 14K Rose Gold Letter Necklace $13 Amazon See On Amazon Personalize your everyday look with this monogram pendant by PAVOI. The simple design consists of a gleaming round pendant embossed with the initial of your choosing, on an 18-inch chain with a 2-inch extender. It's plated in your choice of 14-karat rhodium, yellow, or rose gold, and arrives beautifully packaged in a giftable black jewelry box.

28. A Long-Sleeved Jersey Tee That Works In Any Season Daily Ritual Women's Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $8 Amazon See On Amazon Another jersey V-neck that's basic in the best way, this one has long sleeves (and is only $8!). The soft fabric and slightly lengthened silhouette makes it an excellent layering piece, although it'll also look great on its own paired with jeans or a patterned skirt. "This top has the softest most comfortable fabric ever!" one reviewer gushed. "It feels wonderful on." Available sizes: 1X-7X

29. A Soft, Stretchy Maxi Dress With Gorgeous Draping In The Front Yidarton Women's Casual Long Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See On Amazon This knit maxi dress will make an invaluable addition to your lineup of spring staples; soft, stretchy, and super comfortable, it's easy to dress up or down for a whole range of occasions. It has cap sleeves, an elasticized waistband, and a split front with gorgeous draping. Try swapping out the removable belt to make the look your own! Available sizes: XS-XL

30. The Best-Selling Fedora That Can Be Adjusted For A Perfect Fit Lanzom Womens Fedora $16 Amazon See On Amazon An effortless way to elevate any outfit, this wide-brim fedora is a true fan-favorite. In nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, people describe it as well-made, comfortable, and versatile, and love the hidden string inside that allows you to adjust the fit. Plus, it comes in 15 different colors, including sophisticated neutrals and trendy neon tones.

31. An Essential Sleeveless Tunic You'll Wind Up Wearing All The Time Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless Tunic $7 Amazon See On Amazon You'll love wearing this tunic-length muscle tank for your workouts, or as a comfy piece of loungewear, but the simple design can easily be paired with a skirt, joggers, or jeans to wear around town, or worn under a blazer to work. It's made of a silky smooth jersey fabric, with long side slits that reach above the hip bone, and a curved hemline that falls a bit lower in the back. Available sizes: 1X-7X

32. These Polarized Sunglasses That Are Shockingly Affordable — & Have A Cult-Like Following Of Dedicated Fans SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $17 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate the fanfare surrounding these sunglasses — garnering nearly 6,000 (!!!) perfect five-star reviews, their average rating remains at an exceptional 4.7 stars. For one thing, they're polarized, which is rare to find at such an affordable price point. Plus, reviewers say they have the same sturdy, high-quality feeling you'd expect from a far more expensive pair, and love that they come with a bonus travel pouch and cleaning cloth.

33. The Comfy Jersey Dress You'll Want To Buy In Every Color Daily Ritual Women's Swing Dress $18 Amazon See On Amazon There's lots to love about this buttery-soft jersey dress: it's unbelievably comfortable, the simple silhouette looks great on every figure, and it's hard to imagine a more versatile piece. Pair it with platform sandals one day, sporty sneakers the next; no matter how you style it, it's sure to be a success. Available sizes: XS-XXL

34. A Timeless A-Line Skirt With A Pretty Bow At The Waist Belle Poque Women's High Waist Skirt $24 Amazon See On Amazon This vintage-inspired A-line skirt looks like something straight out of Aubrey Hepburn's closet. Everything about it is classic and elegant, from the full, flouncy skirt to the sweet bow detail. The styling possibilities are seemingly endless; try it with a fitted turtleneck, a silky blouse, or even an edgy band tee. Plus, it comes in over 15 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

35. These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings That Have A Pocket For Your Phone Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings $24 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say these top-rated yoga leggings are basically perfect, and it doesn't hurt that they're super affordable, too. Made of a moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, they're super soft and keep their shape all day, and are never see-through, even when you're practicing your downward dog. Plus, they have a handy side pocket for your phone or keys, and are available in several stylish solid colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XL

36. A Pack Of Two Basic Tees With A Silky, Lived-In Feel Amazon Essentials Women's V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Need to refresh your stash of basic V-neck tees? This two-pack makes doing so easier than ever. Despite their affordable price tag, reviewers say the tees feel exceptionally high-end, noting their perfect fit and stretchy cotton-modal fabric blend. "I consider myself a T-shirt snob and have tried the super expensive to the cheap brands, and this shirt ranks up there with the expensive ones," one person wrote. "I am in love with the fabric." Available sizes: XS-XXL

37. The '90s-Chic Accessory That Makes Any Outfit Feel On-Trend MIRMARU Women’s Classic Newsboy Hats $18 Amazon See On Amazon Along with virtually every other popular trend from the '90s, newsboy caps are back, and this one will make you wonder why the trend was ever retired at all. The fun, fashion-forward accessory makes even the most basic of outfits feel chic, and it's also a great way to disguise a bad hair day. It's made of 100 percent wool, and comes in a range of stylish color options.

38. A Soft, Flowy Dress That You Can Wear All-Year Round Amoretu Women Flowy Swing Dresses $26 Amazon See On Amazon Babydoll dresses are trending again, and this one's romantic ruffles and billowy silhouette feel particularly of-the-moment. Pair it with tights and booties while the weather is still chilly, then later, throw it on with sandals for a chic summer look. Get it in over 15 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXXL

39. A Comfy Crewneck Tee In A Fun Color-Blocked Design YunJey Round Neck Block Stripe T-Shirt $16 Amazon See On Amazon In a color-blocked design straight out of the '90s, this retro crewneck tee is both comfortable and cool. Made of a soft cotton-poly blend, it's cut in a relaxed fit that falls just below the hip. Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough, giving the simple piece nearly 3,000 glowing five-star reviews. Available sizes: S-XXL

40. An Affordable Pair Of Chic Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses $14 Amazon See On Amazon According to reviewers, these best-selling sunglasses are a truly exceptional find. Not only are they polarized — which is pretty rare at this price point — but they're sturdy and well-made, and their ultra-oversized frames give them a glam, high-end look. "They're so comfy, slightly oversized, and the best part? POLARIZED. I get so many compliments on them," one reviewer gushed.

41. A Soft Jersey Dress That's Especially Great For Traveling Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $21 Amazon See On Amazon Once you feel this jersey tank dress against your skin, you'll likely want to buy multiples in all four colors.But the soft fabric isn't the only reason to love it — it's also chic, versatile, and oh-so-comfortable. Plus, since jersey fabric isn't prone to wrinkles, it's an exceptionally low-maintenance travel dress. Available sizes: 1X-7X

42. A Gorgeous Crossbody Bag That'll Add A Pretty Pop Of Color To Your Everyday Wardrobe ALYSSA Double Compartment Crossbody Bag $24 Amazon See On Amazon Made of buttery vegan leather with gleaming gold accents, this crossbody bag has the sophisticated look and feel you'd expect from a much more expensive bag. Plus, since it's available in a chic selection of 22 colors — including midnight blue, mint, and a vibrant shade of fuchsia — it'll be easy to find a pretty shade that complements your wardrobe.

43. This Best-Selling Pencil Dress That's Soft & Cozy, But Not Shapeless R.Vivimos Women's Autumn Sweater Pencil Dress $19 Amazon See On Amazon A front-facing tie at the waist and trendy blouson sleeves give this knit pencil dress sophisticated shape — but it's still just as soft and comfy as an oversized sweatshirt. Plus, it's available in a diverse selection of 23 colors, all but guaranteeing you'll fall in love with at least one. "My new favorite dress! Fits like a dream and super comfortable," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: S-XL

44. The Fan-Favorite Skater Skirt You'll Want To Own In Every Color Made By Johnny Women's Basic Mini Skater Skirt $13 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a thick, stretchy scuba material with a comfortable elastic waist, this simple skater skirt has nearly 4,000 glowingly positive reviews. The timeless, versatile piece is worth adding to your wardrobe in multiples, and luckily, it's available in over 40 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXXL