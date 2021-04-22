(Entertaining)

Enhance Your Oscar Viewing With This Best Picture-Inspired Cocktail

As recommended by a Hollywood mixologist.

By Ashley Tibbits
Maurese/Shutterstock
Negroni 2021 oscar inspired cocktails
Minari is about a Korean family searching for the American Dream. To meld the Korean and American flavor profiles, we suggest an Old Fashioned infused with Yuja-Cha or citron tea syrup in lieu of sugar. It’s super vibrant but still recalls the classic cocktail.” — Matt Landes, founder of Cocktail Academy SergeUWPhoto/Shutterstock
Promising Young Woman plays on things not always being what they seem. Given there is a strong play on the mid-aughts, we went with a cocktail from that era — a Cosmopolitan. What makes this drink perfect for the movie is the use of mezcal in lieu of vodka for a smokey and unexpected punch.” — LandesBrent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Tap