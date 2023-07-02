Here’s an insider tip: Some of the very best Prime Day sales happen before the annual sales event officially kicks off on July 11. Right now, Amazon pushed a ton of amazing deals live on the site, including some can’t-miss clothes and accessories from both their in-house labels and cult-favorite brands alike.

Ahead, you can shop the very best early Prime Day fashion deals our editors spotted. See something you like? Add it to your cart ASAP before it sells out.

51% These Trendy Buckle Slides Amazon Weweya Sandals With Double Buckle Adjustable Slides $39.99 $19.54 - See On Amazon These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. That feature doesn't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors. Since they have a 1.57-inch heel, they can also subtly add a bit of height to your overall look.

52% Off This Super-Popular Seamless Bra Amazon Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra $42 $19.99 - See On Amazon "Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

56% Off These Adidas Running Shoes Amazon adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe $75 $33 - See On Amazon One of the things that set these adidas running shoes aside is the fact that they're made with Primegreen, which is a series of recycled materials. With over 15,000 five-star reviews, customers love the fact that they're lightweight, flexible, and fit just as flawlessly as a pair of slippers. They're available in over 30 colors, all of which will look great with leggings or jeans.

58% Off A Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra $48 $19.94 - See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

50% Off Levi’s 501 Shorts Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts $59.50 $29.99 - See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

66% Off A Supportive, Fuller-Coverage Bra Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra $39 $13.29 - See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

15% Off These Trendy Shorts Amazon BMJL High-Waisted Athletic Shorts $32.99 $27.99 - See On Amazon With over 40 colors to choose from, these high-waisted workout shorts are a comfy yet functional staple. They feature a loose fit with a stretchy layer of spandex underneath to keep you comfy. And, best of all, there’s a discrete zippered pocket so you have a place to stash your phone, keys, or cash.

32% Off A Classic One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit $49.99 $33.99 - See On Amazon It's hard to go wrong with a classic one-piece swimsuit, and this one is going to be your go-to for beach and pool days. Not only does it have a daring deep-V neckline, padded cups, and adjustable strap, but the ruching in the stomach adds some texture most suits lack. Reviewers love the high quality of this one-piece, so now's a great time to get it for a stellar price.

21% Off 3 Trendy & Versatile Bodysuits Amazon OQQ Square Neck Ribbed Bodysuits (3-Pack) $28.99 $22.99 - See On Amazon Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of a soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex in them, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style jeans, skirts, and trousers.

43% Off This Cover-Up/Tunic Hybrid Amazon Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Shirt $45.99 $26.11 - See On Amazon This soft and breathable cover-up is a summertime fashion staple, and is so easy to throw over your bathing suit to pop into a restaurant for lunch, run a quick errand, or simply hide from the sun. During Prime Day, this cover-up is deeply discounted. And did I mention it comes in 45 different colors and prints?

33% Off This Cute Little Floral Blouse Amazon SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Top $32.99 $22.21 - See On Amazon Say hello to the perfect summer blouse. This floral V-neck top is effortless to wear and style, and can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion. With ruffled sleeve details and a string closure you can tie together for a more modest look, this top is cute and versatile — and, best of all, on sale for Prime Day.

30% Off This Super Comfy & Versatile Maxi Dress Amazon ANRABESS Casual Loose Maxi Dress $52.99 $36.99 - See On Amazon For anyone who loves an all-in-one outfit they can just throw on, may I introduce you to this maxi dress? With a loose-fitting design and slits on either side, this dress doesn't restrict your movement at all. It's also made of a soft and stretchy spandex blend that's super comfy. Snag it while it's discounted during Prime Day. And word to the wise? You may want this in multiple colors.

32% Off This Popular Activewear Dress Amazon Ewedoos Workout Dress with Built-in Bra $49.99 $34.19 - See On Amazon Whether your sport is tennis, golf, or being comfy, this workout dress is a must-buy. Not only does this dress have built-in shorts and a built-in bra, but those shorts have pockets for your smartphone, headphones, or keys. This dress is a best-seller even when it's not on sale, but if you act fast you can get it for an incredible price during Prime Day.

20% Off This Set Of Trendy Hair Claws Amazon LuSeren Large Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) $9.99 $7.99 - See On Amazon Perfect for hair of all types, these large hair claw clips are a great, fashion-forward way to take control of your 'do. The clips open at nearly 180 degrees, and work on both wet and dry hair. With an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon and over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews, these cute clips are an everyday essential to many shoppers.

50% Off An Easy Summer Dress Amazon SimpleFun Tank Dress $45.99 $15.99 - See On Amazon It's no surprise this comfy dress has racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon; it features a lightweight rayon-polyester blend and comes in a wide range of pretty patterns including florals, watercolor-inspired swirls, and paisley. It's just as great as a cover-up at the beach as it is paired with wedge sandals for a night out.

36% Off 4 Pairs Of Comfy, High-Waist Underwear Amazon wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) $30.99 $19.94 - See On Amazon Stocking up on basics like socks and underwear is a great way to take advantage of a sale like Prime Day. While the sale lasts, this four-pack of full-coverage (and high-waisted) cotton underwear is on sale for only a few dollars per pair. And while black is a classic color, this underwear also comes in a variety of multi-colored options.

56% Off This Casual-Cute Sleeveless Top Amazon ETCYY Sleeveless Tank Top $26.98 $11.90 - See On Amazon This soft and loose-fitting sleeveless tank top is the perfect summer top, and it's on super sale during Prime Day. Not only is this cotton and polyester blend breathable and lightweight, but it also comes in more than 45 different prints and styles to pair perfectly with your style. Snatch it up while the sale lasts.

14% Off This Best-Selling Jumpsuit Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Pockets $36.99 $31.85 - See On Amazon There are few fashion pieces as easy to style as a good jumpsuit, and this comfy jumpsuit is a steal during Prime Day. With adjustable spaghetti straps, two functional pockets, and a stretchy, soft fabric, this is an all-in-one outfit that would make for a great purchase any day. But it's an even better price if act fast.