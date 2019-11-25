With each new decade, personal style evolves as you gain a better understanding of who you are. In your 40s you have had time to refine your career, interests, and social life. Therefore, someone in their 40s likely craves gifts that reflect all of that. If you're trying to navigate the best presents for people in this age group, whether for a birthday, Mother’s Day, or just for fun, try treating them to something that adds a bit of luxury to their day-to-day routine.

Find ways to indulge her hobbies, "anything experiential is a huge bonus," suggests Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop. You can always gift her a massage, relaxing dinner, or a pack of Pilates classes. Offer up an accessory that will make her everyday plans feel extra special. "A yoga mat is a great idea to enhance an otherwise routine activity," says Maguire.

If she’s been spending loads of time in her space during quarantine, fun utensils for the foodie or chic, decorative home gifts can help spark her creativity. Also, for a gift that feels especially thoughtful, consider customization. "Personalization is perfect for gift-giving this holiday season," notes Maguire, explaining that custom jewelry — an initial necklace or nameplate, even a piece with her zodiac sign shows that you found something especially geared toward her.

For even more inspiration on what to gift women in their 40s, ahead, see 21 items she never knew she needed, until now.

Gifts For Women In Their 40s